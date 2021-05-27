Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Multidirectionnal sweeping preconditioners with non-overlapping checkerboard domain decomposition for Helmholtz problems

By Ruiyang Dai, Axel Modave, Jean-François Remacle, Christophe Geuzaine
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

This paper explores a family of generalized sweeping preconditionners for Helmholtz problems with non-overlapping checkerboard partition of the computational domain. The domain decomposition procedure relies on high-order transmission conditions and cross-point treatments, which cannot scale without an efficient preconditioning technique when the number of subdomains increases. With the proposed approach, existing sweeping preconditioners, such as the symmetric Gauss-Seidel and parallel double sweep preconditioners, can be applied to checkerboard partitions with different sweeping directions (e.g. horizontal and diagonal). Several directions can be combined thanks to the flexible version of GMRES, allowing for the rapid transfer of information in the different zones of the computational domain, then accelerating the convergence of the final iterative solution procedure. Several two-dimensional finite element results are proposed to study and to compare the sweeping preconditioners, and to illustrate the performance on cases of increasing complexity.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checkerboard#Decomposition#Multidirectionnal#Gauss Seidel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Mathematics
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Internetatoallinks.com

Steps to choose a valuable domain name for your website.

Register a domain is the first step of establishing an on the internet existence for your service. The days had actually passed when online presence was simply a simple part of your marketing method. By now, it will not be wrong to claim that the advertising strategy is everything about digital advertising. The journey begins with selecting an appropriate internet domain for your organization.
Sciencearxiv.org

Base flow decomposition for complex moving objects in linear hydrodynamics: application to helix-shaped flagellated microswimmers

The motion of microswimmers in complex flows is ruled by the interplay between swimmer propulsion and the dynamics induced by the fluid velocity field. Here we study the motion of a chiral microswimmer whose propulsion is provided by the spinning of a helical tail with respect to its body in a simple shear flow. Thanks to an efficient computational strategy that allowed us to simulate thousands of different trajectories, we show that the tail shape dramatically affects the swimmer's motion. In the shear dominated regime, the swimmers carrying an elliptical helical tail show several different Jeffery-like (tumbling) trajectories depending on their initial configuration. As the propulsion torque increases, a progressive regularization of the motion is observed until, in the propulsion dominated regime, the swimmers converge to the same final trajectory independently on the initial configuration. Overall, our results show that elliptical helix swimmer presents a much richer variety of trajectories with respect to the usually studied circular helix tails.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Singular Dynamic Mode Decompositions

This manuscript is aimed at addressing several long standing limitations of dynamic mode decompositions in the application of Koopman analysis. Principle among these limitations are the convergence of associated Dynamic Mode Decomposition algorithms and the existence of Koopman modes. To address these limitations, two major modifications are made, where Koopman operators are removed from the analysis in light of Liouville operators (known as Koopman generators in special cases), and these operators are shown to be compact for certain pairs of Hilbert spaces selected separately as the domain and range of the operator. While eigenfunctions are discarded in this analysis, a viable reconstruction algorithm is still demonstrated, and the sacrifice of eigenfunctions realizes the theoretical goals of DMD analysis that have yet to be achieved in other contexts. The manuscript concludes with the description of a Dynamic Mode Decomposition algorithm that converges when a dense collection of occupation kernels, arising from the data, are leveraged in the analysis.
Sciencearxiv.org

Towards interval uncertainty propagation control in bivariate aggregation processes and the introduction of width-limited interval-valued overlap functions

Tiago da Cruz Asmus, Graçaliz Pereira Dimuro, Benjamín Bedregal, José Antonio Sanz, Radko Mesiar, Humberto Bustince. Overlap functions are a class of aggregation functions that measure the overlapping degree between two values. Interval-valued overlap functions were defined as an extension to express the overlapping of interval-valued data, and they have been usually applied when there is uncertainty regarding the assignment of membership degrees. The choice of a total order for intervals can be significant, which motivated the recent developments on interval-valued aggregation functions and interval-valued overlap functions that are increasing to a given admissible order, that is, a total order that refines the usual partial order for intervals. Also, width preservation has been considered on these recent works, in an intent to avoid the uncertainty increase and guarantee the information quality, but no deeper study was made regarding the relation between the widths of the input intervals and the output interval, when applying interval-valued functions, or how one can control such uncertainty propagation based on this relation. Thus, in this paper we: (i) introduce and develop the concepts of width-limited interval-valued functions and width limiting functions, presenting a theoretical approach to analyze the relation between the widths of the input and output intervals of bivariate interval-valued functions, with special attention to interval-valued aggregation functions; (ii) introduce the concept of $(a,b)$-ultramodular aggregation functions, a less restrictive extension of one-dimension convexity for bivariate aggregation functions, which have an important predictable behaviour with respect to the width when extended to the interval-valued context; (iii) define width-limited interval-valued overlap functions, taking into account a function that controls the width of the output interval; (iv) present and compare three construction methods for these width-limited interval-valued overlap functions.
Industryarxiv.org

Energy transfer in resonant and near-resonant internal wave triads for non-uniform stratifications. Part 2: Bounded domain with mild-slope bathymetry

Weakly nonlinear internal wave-wave interaction is a key mechanism that cascades energy from large to small scales, leading to ocean turbulence and mixing. Oceans typically have a non-uniform density stratification profile; moreover, submarine topography leads to a spatially varying ocean depth ($h$). Under these conditions and assuming mild-slope bathymetry, we employ multiple-scale analysis to derive the wave amplitude equations for triadic- and self-interactions. The waves are assumed to have slowly varying amplitude and a rapidly varying phase in space and time. For uniform stratifications, the horizontal wavenumber ($k$) condition for waves ($1$,$2$,$3$), given by ${k}_{(1,a)}+{k}_{(2,b)}+{k}_{(3,c)}=0$, is unaffected as $h$ is varied, where $(a,b,c)$ denote the mode number. For non-uniform stratifications, triads that do not satisfy the condition $a=b=c$ may not satisfy the horizontal wavenumber condition as $h$ is varied, and unlike uniform stratification, the nonlinear coupling coefficients (NLC) may not decrease (increase) monotonically with increasing (decreasing) $h$. NLC, and hence wave growth rates for both triads and self-interactions, can also vary rapidly with $h$. The most unstable daughter wave combination of a triad with a mode-1 parent wave can also change for relatively small changes in $h$. We also investigate higher-order self-interactions in the presence of a monochromatic, small amplitude bathymetry; here the bathymetry behaves as a zero frequency wave. We derive the amplitude evolution equations and show that higher-order self-interactions might be a viable mechanism of energy cascade.
Technologyarxiv.org

A Survey on Deep Domain Adaptation for LiDAR Perception

Scalable systems for automated driving have to reliably cope with an open-world setting. This means, the perception systems are exposed to drastic domain shifts, like changes in weather conditions, time-dependent aspects, or geographic regions. Covering all domains with annotated data is impossible because of the endless variations of domains and the time-consuming and expensive annotation process. Furthermore, fast development cycles of the system additionally introduce hardware changes, such as sensor types and vehicle setups, and the required knowledge transfer from simulation. To enable scalable automated driving, it is therefore crucial to address these domain shifts in a robust and efficient manner. Over the last years, a vast amount of different domain adaptation techniques evolved. There already exists a number of survey papers for domain adaptation on camera images, however, a survey for LiDAR perception is absent. Nevertheless, LiDAR is a vital sensor for automated driving that provides detailed 3D scans of the vehicle's surroundings. To stimulate future research, this paper presents a comprehensive review of recent progress in domain adaptation methods and formulates interesting research questions specifically targeted towards LiDAR perception.
Sciencearxiv.org

Cross-Domain Gradient Discrepancy Minimization for Unsupervised Domain Adaptation

Unsupervised Domain Adaptation (UDA) aims to generalize the knowledge learned from a well-labeled source domain to an unlabeled target domain. Recently, adversarial domain adaptation with two distinct classifiers (bi-classifier) has been introduced into UDA which is effective to align distributions between different domains. Previous bi-classifier adversarial learning methods only focus on the similarity between the outputs of two distinct classifiers. However, the similarity of the outputs cannot guarantee the accuracy of target samples, i.e., target samples may match to wrong categories even if the discrepancy between two classifiers is small. To challenge this issue, in this paper, we propose a cross-domain gradient discrepancy minimization (CGDM) method which explicitly minimizes the discrepancy of gradients generated by source samples and target samples. Specifically, the gradient gives a cue for the semantic information of target samples so it can be used as a good supervision to improve the accuracy of target samples. In order to compute the gradient signal of target samples, we further obtain target pseudo labels through a clustering-based self-supervised learning. Extensive experiments on three widely used UDA datasets show that our method surpasses many previous state-of-the-arts. Codes are available at this https URL.
Sciencearxiv.org

Complete Realization of Energy Landscape and Non-equilibrium Trapping Dynamics in Spin Glass and Optimization Problem

Energy landscapes are high-dimensional surfaces representing the dependence of system energy on variable configurations, which determine crucially the system's emergent behavior but are difficult to be analyzed due to their high-dimensional nature. In this article, we introduce an approach to reveal the complete energy landscapes of small spin glasses and Boolean satisfiability problems, which also unravels their non-equilibrium dynamics at an arbitrary temperature for an arbitrarily long time. In contrary to our common belief, our results show that it can be less likely to identify the ground states when temperature decreases, due to trapping in individual local minima, which ceases at different time, leading to multiple abrupt jumps with time in the ground-state probability. Simulations agree well with theoretical predictions on these remarkable phenomena. Finally, for large systems, we introduce a variant approach to extract partially the energy landscapes and observe both analytically and in simulations similar phenomena. This work introduces new methodology to unravel the non-equilibrium dynamics of glassy systems, and provides us with a clear, complete and new physical picture on their long-time behaviors inaccessible by modern numerics.
Sciencearxiv.org

A coarse-grained decomposition of surface geostrophic kinetic energy in the global ocean

We apply a coarse-grained decomposition of the ocean's surface geostrophic flow derived from satellite and numerical model products. In the extra-tropics we find that roughly $60\%$ of the global surface geostrophic kinetic energy is at scales between $100~$km and $500~$km, peaking at $\approx300~$km. Our analysis also reveals a clear seasonality in the kinetic energy with a spring peak. We show that traditional mean-fluctuation (or Reynolds) decomposition is unable to robustly disentangle length-scales since the time mean flow consists of a significant contribution (greater than $50 \%$) from scales $<500~$km. By coarse-graining in both space and time, we find that every length-scale evolves over a wide range of time-scales. Consequently, a running time-average of any duration reduces the energy content of all length-scales, including those larger than $1000~$km, and is not effective at removing length-scales smaller than $300~$km. By contrasting our spatio-temporal analysis of numerical model and satellite products, we show that the AVISO gridded product suppresses temporal variations less than 10 days for all length-scales, especially between 100 km and 500 km.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On the nonexistence of FO-continuous path and tree-decompositions

Bojanczyk and Pilipczuk showed in their celebrated article "Definability equals recognizability for graphs of bounded treewidth" (LICS 2016) that monadic second-order logic can define tree-decompositions in graphs of bounded treewidth. This raises the question whether such decompositions can already be defined in first-order logic (FO). We start by introducing the...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Adversarial Semantic Hallucination for Domain Generalized Semantic Segmentation

Convolutional neural networks may perform poorly when the test and train data are from different domains. While this problem can be mitigated by using the target domain data to align the source and target domain feature representations, the target domain data may be unavailable due to privacy concerns. Consequently, there is a need for methods that generalize well without access to target domain data during training. In this work, we propose an adversarial hallucination approach, which combines a class-wise hallucination module and a semantic segmentation module. Since the segmentation performance varies across different classes, we design a semantic-conditioned style hallucination layer to adaptively stylize each class. The classwise stylization parameters are generated from the semantic knowledge in the segmentation probability maps of the source domain image. Both modules compete adversarially, with the hallucination module generating increasingly 'difficult' style images to challenge the segmentation module. In response, the segmentation module improves its performance as it is trained with generated samples at an appropriate class-wise difficulty level. Experiments on state of the art domain adaptation work demonstrate the efficacy of our proposed method when no target domain data are available for training.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Quantifying and Improving Transferability in Domain Generalization

Out-of-distribution generalization is one of the key challenges when transferring a model from the lab to the real world. Existing efforts mostly focus on building invariant features among source and target domains. Based on invariant features, a high-performing classifier on source domains could hopefully behave equally well on a target domain. In other words, the invariant features are \emph{transferable}. However, in practice, there are no perfectly transferable features, and some algorithms seem to learn ''more transferable'' features than others. How can we understand and quantify such \emph{transferability}? In this paper, we formally define transferability that one can quantify and compute in domain generalization. We point out the difference and connection with common discrepancy measures between domains, such as total variation and Wasserstein distance. We then prove that our transferability can be estimated with enough samples and give a new upper bound for the target error based on our transferability. Empirically, we evaluate the transferability of the feature embeddings learned by existing algorithms for domain generalization. Surprisingly, we find that many algorithms are not quite learning transferable features, although few could still survive. In light of this, we propose a new algorithm for learning transferable features and test it over various benchmark datasets, including RotatedMNIST, PACS, Office-Home and WILDS-FMoW. Experimental results show that the proposed algorithm achieves consistent improvement over many state-of-the-art algorithms, corroborating our theoretical findings.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A black-box, general purpose quadratic self-consistent field code with and without Cholesky Decomposition of the two-electron integrals

Tommaso Nottoli (1), Jürgen Gauss (2), Filippo Lipparini (1) ((1) Università di Pisa, Pisa, Italy, (2) Johannes Gutenberg-Universität Mainz, Mainz, Germany) We present the implementation of a quadratically convergent Self-consistent field (QCSCF) algorithm based on an adaptive trust-radius optimization scheme for restricted open-shell Hartree-Fock (ROHF), restricted Hartree-Fock (RHF), and unrestricted Hartree-Fock (UHF) references. The algorithm can exploit Cholesky decomposition (CD) of the two-electron integrals to allow calculations on larger systems. The most important feature of the QCSCF code lies in its black-box nature -- probably the most important quality desired by a generic user. As shown for pilot applications, it does not require one to tune the self-consistent field (SCF) parameters (damping, Pulay's DIIS, and other similar techniques) in difficult-to-converge molecules. Also, it can be used to obtain a very thigh convergence with extended basis set - a situation often needed when computing high-order molecular properties - where the standard SCF algorithm starts to oscillate. Nevertheless, trouble may appear even with a QCSCF solver. In this respect, we discuss what can go wrong, focusing on the multiple UHF solutions of ortho-benzyne.
ScienceNature.com

Evolution of networks of protein domain organization

Domains are the structural, functional and evolutionary units of proteins. They combine to form multidomain proteins. The evolutionary history of this molecular combinatorics has been studied with phylogenomic methods. Here, we construct networks of domain organization and explore their evolution. A time series of networks revealed two ancient waves of structural novelty arising from ancient ‘p-loop’ and ‘winged helix’ domains and a massive ‘big bang’ of domain organization. The evolutionary recruitment of domains was highly modular, hierarchical and ongoing. Domain rearrangements elicited non-random and scale-free network structure. Comparative analyses of preferential attachment, randomness and modularity showed yin-and-yang complementary transition and biphasic patterns along the structural chronology. Remarkably, the evolving networks highlighted a central evolutionary role of cofactor-supporting structures of non-ribosomal peptide synthesis pathways, likely crucial to the early development of the genetic code. Some highly modular domains featured dual response regulation in two-component signal transduction systems with DNA-binding activity linked to transcriptional regulation of responses to environmental change. Interestingly, hub domains across the evolving networks shared the historical role of DNA binding and editing, an ancient protein function in molecular evolution. Our investigation unfolds historical source-sink patterns of evolutionary recruitment that further our understanding of protein architectures and functions.
Sciencearxiv.org

Modeling of wave-structure interaction through coupled nonlinear potential and viscous solvers: assessment of domain decomposition and functional decomposition methods

To simulate the propagation of ocean waves and their interaction with structures, coupling approaches between a potential flow model and a viscous model are investigated. The aim is to apply each model at the scale where it is most appropriate and to optimize the computational resources. This first model is a fully nonlinear potential flow (FNPF) model based on the Harmonic Polynomial Cell (HPC) method, highly accurate for representing long distance wave propagation and diffraction effects due to the presence of the structure. The second model is a viscous CFD code, solving the Reynolds-Averaged Navier-Stokes (RANS) equations within the OpenFOAM toolkit, more suited to represent viscous and turbulent effects in the body's vicinity. Two one-way coupling strategies are developed and compared. A domain decomposition (DD) strategy is first considered, introducing a refined mesh in the body vicinity on which the RANS equations are solved. The second coupling strategy considers a functional decomposition (FD) on the local grid. As the FNPF simulation provides fields of variables satisfying the irrotational Euler equations, complementary velocity and pressure components are introduced as the difference between the total flow variables and the potential ones. Those complementary variables are solutions of modified RANS equations. Extensive comparisons are presented for nonlinear waves interacting with a fixed horizontal submerged cylinder of rectangular cross-section. The loads exerted on the body computed from the four simulation methods (standalone FNPF, standalone CFD, DD and FD coupling schemes) are compared with experimental data. It is shown that both coupling approaches produce an accurate representation of the loads and associated hydrodynamic coefficients over a large range of incident wave steepness for a small fraction of the computational needed by the complete CFD simulation.
Healtharxiv.org

Domain Specific Transporter Framework to Detect Fractures in Ultrasound

Arpan Tripathi, Abhilash Rakkunedeth, Mahesh Raveendranatha Panicker, Jack Zhang, Naveenjyote Boora, Jacob Jaremko. Ultrasound examination for detecting fractures is ideally suited for Emergency Departments (ED) as it is relatively fast, safe (from ionizing radiation), has dynamic imaging capability and is easily portable. High interobserver variability in manual assessment of ultrasound scans has piqued research interest in automatic assessment techniques using Deep Learning (DL). Most DL techniques are supervised and are trained on large numbers of labeled data which is expensive and requires many hours of careful annotation by experts. In this paper, we propose an unsupervised, domain specific transporter framework to identify relevant keypoints from wrist ultrasound scans. Our framework provides a concise geometric representation highlighting regions with high structural variation in a 3D ultrasound (3DUS) sequence. We also incorporate domain specific information represented by instantaneous local phase (LP) which detects bone features from 3DUS. We validate the technique on 3DUS videos obtained from 30 subjects. Each ultrasound scan was independently assessed by three readers to identify fractures along with the corresponding x-ray. Saliency of keypoints detected in the image\ are compared against manual assessment based on distance from relevant features.The transporter neural network was able to accurately detect 180 out of 250 bone regions sampled from wrist ultrasound videos. We expect this technique to increase the applicability of ultrasound in fracture detection.
Computersarxiv.org

Cross-domain Contrastive Learning for Unsupervised Domain Adaptation

Unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA) aims to transfer knowledge learned from a fully-labeled source domain to a different unlabeled target domain. Most existing UDA methods learn domain-invariant feature representations by minimizing feature distances across domains. In this work, we build upon contrastive self-supervised learning to align features so as to reduce the domain discrepancy between training and testing sets. Exploring the same set of categories shared by both domains, we introduce a simple yet effective framework CDCL, for domain alignment. In particular, given an anchor image from one domain, we minimize its distances to cross-domain samples from the same class relative to those from different categories. Since target labels are unavailable, we use a clustering-based approach with carefully initialized centers to produce pseudo labels. In addition, we demonstrate that CDCL is a general framework and can be adapted to the data-free setting, where the source data are unavailable during training, with minimal modification. We conduct experiments on two widely used domain adaptation benchmarks, i.e., Office-31 and VisDA-2017, and demonstrate that CDCL achieves state-of-the-art performance on both datasets.
Sciencearxiv.org

Inter-domain Multi-relational Link Prediction

Luu Huu Phuc, Koh Takeuchi, Seiji Okajima, Arseny Tolmachev, Tomoyoshi Takebayashi, Koji Maruhashi, Hisashi Kashima. Multi-relational graph is a ubiquitous and important data structure, allowing flexible representation of multiple types of interactions and relations between entities. Similar to other graph-structured data, link prediction is one of the most important tasks on multi-relational graphs and is often used for knowledge completion. When related graphs coexist, it is of great benefit to build a larger graph via integrating the smaller ones. The integration requires predicting hidden relational connections between entities belonged to different graphs (inter-domain link prediction). However, this poses a real challenge to existing methods that are exclusively designed for link prediction between entities of the same graph only (intra-domain link prediction). In this study, we propose a new approach to tackle the inter-domain link prediction problem by softly aligning the entity distributions between different domains with optimal transport and maximum mean discrepancy regularizers. Experiments on real-world datasets show that optimal transport regularizer is beneficial and considerably improves the performance of baseline methods.
Computersarxiv.org

Spectral Unsupervised Domain Adaptation for Visual Recognition

Unsupervised domain adaptation (UDA) aims to learn a well-performed model in an unlabeled target domain by leveraging labeled data from one or multiple related source domains. It remains a great challenge due to 1) the lack of annotations in the target domain and 2) the rich discrepancy between the distributions of source and target data. We propose Spectral UDA (SUDA), an efficient yet effective UDA technique that works in the spectral space and is generic across different visual recognition tasks in detection, classification and segmentation. SUDA addresses UDA challenges from two perspectives. First, it mitigates inter-domain discrepancies by a spectrum transformer (ST) that maps source and target images into spectral space and learns to enhance domain-invariant spectra while suppressing domain-variant spectra simultaneously. To this end, we design novel adversarial multi-head spectrum attention that leverages contextual information to identify domain-variant and domain-invariant spectra effectively. Second, it mitigates the lack of annotations in target domain by introducing multi-view spectral learning which aims to learn comprehensive yet confident target representations by maximizing the mutual information among multiple ST augmentations capturing different spectral views of each target sample. Extensive experiments over different visual tasks (e.g., detection, classification and segmentation) show that SUDA achieves superior accuracy and it is also complementary with state-of-the-art UDA methods with consistent performance boosts but little extra computation.