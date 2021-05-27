Cancel
OpReg-Boost: Learning to Accelerate Online Algorithms with Operator Regression

By Nicola Bastianello, Andrea Simonetto, Emiliano Dall'Anese
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

This paper presents a new regularization approach -- termed OpReg-Boost -- to boost the convergence and lessen the asymptotic error of online optimization and learning algorithms. In particular, the paper considers online algorithms for optimization problems with a time-varying (weakly) convex composite cost. For a given online algorithm, OpReg-Boost learns the closest algorithmic map that yields linear convergence; to this end, the learning procedure hinges on the concept of operator regression. We show how to formalize the operator regression problem and propose a computationally-efficient Peaceman-Rachford solver that exploits a closed-form solution of simple quadratically-constrained quadratic programs (QCQPs). Simulation results showcase the superior properties of OpReg-Boost w.r.t. the more classical forward-backward algorithm, FISTA, and Anderson acceleration, and with respect to its close relative convex-regression-boost (CvxReg-Boost) which is also novel but less performing.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linear Regression#Online Algorithm#Algorithms#Peaceman#Fista#Machine Learning#Lg#Oc
