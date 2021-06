Find ongoing and seasonal activities for all ages and interests in these posts:. It still may not be official on the calendar, but when it comes to local recreation, summer has arrived. Free concerts in the open air, outdoor swimming, movies under the stars, sprayground fun, and SO much more! Activities exclusive to the season can be enjoyed all around the area this weekend. Some are listed in this round-up, and the 2021 KFDC Guide to the Best of Summer in DC has the scoop on the rest.