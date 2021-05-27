Lattice-Based Minimum-Distortion Data Hiding
Lattices have been conceived as a powerful tool for data hiding. While conventional studies and applications focus on achieving the optimal robustness versus distortion tradeoff, in some applications such as data hiding in medical/physiological signals, the primary concern is to achieve a minimum amount of distortion to the cover signal. In this paper, we revisit the celebrated quantization index modulation (QIM) scheme and propose a minimum-distortion version of it, referred to as MD-QIM. The crux of MD-QIM is to move the data point to only the boundary of the Voronoi region of the lattice point indexed by a message, which suffices for subsequent correct decoding. At any fixed code rate, the scheme achieves the minimum amount of distortion by sacrificing the robustness to the additive white Gaussian noise (AWGN) attacks. Simulation results confirm that our scheme significantly outperforms QIM in terms of mean square error (MSE), peak signal to noise ratio (PSNR) and percentage residual difference (PRD).arxiv.org