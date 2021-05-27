Cancel
Balancing Static Vacuum Black Holes with Signed Masses in 4 and 5 Dimensions

By Marcus Khuri, Gilbert Weinstein, Sumio Yamada
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

We construct a new set of asymptotically flat, static vacuum solutions to the Einstein equations in dimensions 4 and 5, which may be interpreted as a superposition of positive and negative mass black holes. The resulting spacetimes are axisymmetric in 4-dimensions and bi-axisymmetric in 5-dimensions, and are regular away from the negative mass singularities, for instance conical singularities are absent along the axes. In 5-dimensions, the topologies of signed mass black holes used in the construction may be either spheres $S^3$ or rings $S^1 \times S^2$; in particular, the negative mass static black ring solution is introduced. A primary observation that facilitates the superposition is the fact that, in Weyl-Papapetrou coordinates, negative mass singularities arise as overlapping singular support for a particular type of Green's function. Furthermore, a careful analysis of conical singularities along axes is performed, and formulas are obtained for their propagation across horizons, negative mass singularities, and corners. The methods are robust, and may be used to construct a multitude of further examples. Lastly, we show that balancing does not occur between any two signed mass black holes of the type studied here in 4 dimensions, while in 5 dimensions two-body balancing is possible.

arxiv.org
