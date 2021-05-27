Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, SC

Three inspiring hotels in Columbia

Columbia Star
 17 days ago

Jennifer Bolling is the chief marketing officer for Lexington Hospitality, owners of Aloft Columbia Downtown hotel. Bolling explained when guests walk into Aloft, they can’t help but notice the local art displayed through the entire lobby, refuel/pantry area, business center, and guest floors. Each painting on display has been provided by local talent to showcase their work and promote the piece for sale. Aloft also carries local brews in WXYZ Bar and Lounge to keep craft beer enthusiasts happy while offering a great conversation starter for guests looking for fun things to do. Aloft is within walking distance to the convention center, several corporate headquarters, and the State House.

www.thecolumbiastar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Lifestyle
City
Columbia, SC
State
Washington State
City
Lexington, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Downtown Hotel#Washington Street#Hotel Art#Hotel Amenities#Lexington Hospitality#Wxyz Bar And Lounge#The State House#The Soda City Market#European#Hotel Trundle#Holiday Inn Columbia#Aloft Columbia Downtown#Unique Amenities#Holiday Inn Guests#Showcase Food#Corporate Travelers#Guest Floors#Business Center#Craft Beer Enthusiasts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Arts
Related
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Columbia pools open Memorial Day weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - City of Columbia outdoor pools will reopen Saturday, May 29, the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department announced. Both Maxcy Gregg Pool and Greenview Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on opening day and from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 30.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

Study ranks Columbia as the fifth best city to start a career

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to wallethub.com, Columbia is the fifth best city in the country to start a career. The survey was based on factors like the availability of entry level jobs, average starting salary and housing affordability. Charleston came in at sixth and Salt Lake City, Utah was ranked...
Columbia, SCThe State

New Five Points development honors trailblazing woman in Columbia, USC history

The newest development in Columbia’s Five Points entertainment district will be named in honor of a trailblazing University of South Carolina student. The Treadwell development will cover nearly half the 900 block of Harden Street, a site that has languished for decades but has been poised for revival in recent years. Developers say they plan to welcome new businesses to the area in roughly the next year.
Columbia, SCabccolumbia.com

SC babies born on May 29 could receive $529 to put towards college

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Babies born in South Carolina on May 29 will get a birthday gift from the state. Monday, State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced that babies born in South Carolina on May 29 will be eligible for $529 as part of the PalmettoBaby Grant Program to be used toward a future scholarship account.
Columbia, SCcolumbiabusinessreport.com

Cleckley named Richland Library entrepreneur-in-residence

Columbia entrepreneur and multimedia personality Shennice Cleckley is Richland Library’s new entrepreneur-in-residence. Cleckley’s residency runs from May until September. Initially developed in 2019, the library’s entrepreneur-in-residence program aims to make a diverse group of leaders with proven expertise available to area businesses and entrepreneurs. Cleckley, a graduate of Columbia College...
Columbia, SCPosted by
Columbia News Beat

Vaccine database: Columbia sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Columbia: 1. 3055 Broad River Rd (803) 612-2841; 2. 9712 Two Notch Rd (803) 788-8582; 3. 3312 Devine St (803) 748-8588; 4. 3403 Forest Dr (803) 782-4027; 5. 10136 Two Notch Rd (803) 788-4141; 6. 1028 Roberts Branch Pkwy (803) 234-7150; 7. 501 Gervais St (803) 255-6101; 8. 10128 Two Notch Rd (803) 788-1655; 9. 4840 Forest Dr #10 (803) 790-4929; 10. 150 Harbison Blvd (803) 407-0923; 11. 2800 Rosewood Dr (803) 799-0801; 12. 4611 HardScrabble Rd (803) 736-9599; 13. 2732 N Lake Dr (803) 407-2632; 14. 733 Fashion Dr 803-223-0994; 15. 350 Harbison Blvd 803-749-9838; 16. 5426 Forest Dr 803-790-1581; 17. 175 Forum Dr 803-699-7067; 18. 2725 Clemson Rd 803-678-4887; 19. 7801 Garners Ferry Rd 803-647-7638; 20. 1941 Blossom St 803-212-1015; 21. 1532 Lake Murray Blvd 803-732-1975; 22. 9001 Two Notch Rd 803-419-3664; 23. 4520 HardScrabble Rd 803-419-7507; 24. 6118 St Andrews Rd 803-798-4010; 25. 2300 Decker Blvd 803-788-3728; 26. 6500 Garners Ferry Rd 803-695-6015; 27. 4730 Forest Dr 803-787-7362; 28. 2708 Rosewood Dr 803-799-0036; 29. 4467 Devine St 803-787-2527; 30. 3501 Forest Dr 803-743-4373; 31. 1223 St Andrews Rd 803-731-5120; 32. 360 Harbison Blvd 803-781-0762; 33. 7520 Garners Ferry Rd 803-783-1277; 34. 10060 Two Notch Rd 803-736-8123; 35. 5420 Forest Dr 803-782-0323; 36. 321 Killian Rd 803-754-8884;
Columbia, SCPosted by
FITSNews

Columbia SC Attorney Arrested For Boating Under The Influence

A Columbia, South Carolina attorney is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged boating under the influence (BUI) incident that occurred over the weekend, according to jail records obtained by this news outlet. G. Randall McKay of Chapin, S.C. was booked early Monday morning at the Alvin S. Glenn detention center in Richland county, South Carolina.
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

CRFD reports 631 mask ordinance violations over 10 months

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The enforcement of Columbia’s mask ordinance is at an end, and it could cost violators thousands of dollars. The Columbia Richland County Fire Department reports it issued 631 violations (including 15 to businesses) which totals $60,925. The exact amount of money collected remains to be seen, as some cases are undergoing an appeals process.
Museumscoladaily.com

State Museum now offering discounted tickets to SNAP recipients

The South Carolina State Museum has joined Museums For All, a program to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build museum-going habits. The program supports families receiving food assistance (SNAP) benefits, and allows visiting the museum for $2 per person, up to four people. Those interested must present their SNAP Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card.
Charleston, SCabcnews4.com

Dozens rally for LGBTQ youth, athlete rights at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Dozens from the LGBTQ community that included advocates and allies from across the state gathered at the State House in a showing of support for transgender youth and athletes Sunday. Eli Bundy, a transgender teenager from Charleston, was among a short-list of speakers advocating for inclusion...
Columbia, SCabcnews4.com

DHEC: SC adds on almost 230 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — DHEC reported 229 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1 confirmed death on Monday. These new numbers bring the statewide total of confirmed cases to 489,047 and total deaths to 8,500. Monday's report also found that Greenville had the highest amount of cases at 31. For county-by-county...
Columbia, SCWYFF4.com

SC reports 8,500th death from COVID-19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's latest daily report on COVID-19 shows the state has reached a grim milestone. Monday's coronavirus death toll hit exactly 8,500 and 1,154 probable deaths, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control. Health officials said the latest tests found 229 new confirmed cases and...
Public Healthlive5news.com

Televised SC town hall to focus on COVID-19 vaccine

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will host a live town hall event later this week. DHEC will partner with SCETV to air “A Shot of Hope: COVID-19 Vaccine Community Town Hall” Thursday at 7 p.m. This televised conversation is an opportunity for...
Columbia, SCIsland Packet Online

SC lawmaker asks AG to block Columbia conversion therapy ban

A lawmaker in South Carolina has asked the state’s attorney general to block a proposed city ordinance in Columbia that aims to prohibit professional therapists from attempting to change the sexual orientation of minors. Republican state Sen. Josh Kimbrell wrote in a May 13 letter to Attorney General Alan Wilson...
Columbia, SCWIS-TV

Delays expected on I-26 after overhead sign hit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An overhead sign was hit on I-26 Eastbound at the 101 exit ramp, officials say. According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation, only one lane will be available at that location while the structure is taken down. Delays are expected throughout the morning for the...