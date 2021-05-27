Three inspiring hotels in Columbia

Jennifer Bolling is the chief marketing officer for Lexington Hospitality, owners of Aloft Columbia Downtown hotel. Bolling explained when guests walk into Aloft, they can’t help but notice the local art displayed through the entire lobby, refuel/pantry area, business center, and guest floors. Each painting on display has been provided by local talent to showcase their work and promote the piece for sale. Aloft also carries local brews in WXYZ Bar and Lounge to keep craft beer enthusiasts happy while offering a great conversation starter for guests looking for fun things to do. Aloft is within walking distance to the convention center, several corporate headquarters, and the State House.