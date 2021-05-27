Almost strict domination and anti-de Sitter 3-manifolds
We define a notion called almost strict domination for pairs of representations $\rho_1:\pi_1(S_{g,n})\to \textrm{PSL}(2,\mathbb{R})$, $\rho_2:\pi_1(S_{g,n})\to G$, where $G$ is the isometry group of a Hadamard manifold $(X,\nu)$. We prove that $\rho_1$ almost strictly dominates $\rho_2$ if and only if one can find a $(\rho_1,\rho_2)$-equivariant spacelike maximal surface in the pseudo-Riemannian manifold $(\mathbb{H}\times X,\sigma \oplus (-\nu))$, which is unique up to fixing certain parameters. Adapting a construction of Tholozan, we construct all such representations and parametrize the deformation space.arxiv.org