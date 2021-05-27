Cancel
Mathematics

Approximate Douglas-Rachford algorithm for two-sets convex feasibility problems

By R. Diaz Millan, O.P. Ferreira, J. Ugon
 22 days ago

In this paper, we propose a new algorithm combining the Douglas-Rachford (DR) algorithm and the Frank-Wolfe algorithm, also known as the conditional gradient (CondG) method, for solving the classic convex feasibility problem. Within the algorithm, which will be named {\it Approximate Douglas-Rachford (ApDR) algorithm}, the CondG method is used as a subroutine to compute feasible inexact projections on the sets under consideration, and the ApDR iteration is defined based on the DR iteration. The ApDR algorithm generates two sequences, the main sequence, based on the DR iteration, and its corresponding shadow sequence. When the intersection of the feasible sets is nonempty, the main sequence converges to a fixed point of the usual DR operator, and the shadow sequence converges to the solution set. We provide some numerical experiments to illustrate the behaviour of the sequences produced by the proposed algorithm.

Mathematicsarxiv.org

A Diversity-Aware Memetic Algorithm for the Linear Ordering Problem

The Linear Ordering Problem (LOP) is a very popular NP-hard combinatorial optimization problem that is normally solved using metaheuristics.Memetic Algorithms (MAs) are one of the most effective solvers for the LOP. Recently, the effectiveness of some MAs for combinatorial problems has been increased by relating the decisions made in their internal components to the elapsed execution period and the stopping criterion. One of the benefits of this is that it allows for a gradual shift from exploration to exploitation, which results in a higher final quality. This paper proposes a new diversity-aware memetic algorithm for the LOP that, for the first time, adopts this design principle: the Memetic Algorithm with Explicit Diversity Management (MA-EDM). Specifically, the novelty appears in the design of the replacement phase. The experimental validation shows an impressive advance, with the generation of new best-known solutions in 312 well-known instances, including all the test cases of the xLOLIB2 benchmark, which is one of the most popular benchmarks considered in recent studies. Comparisons against state-of-the-art techniques provide insights into the reasons for the superiority of MA-EDM.
Coding & Programmingmakeuseof.com

An Introduction to the Bubble Sort Algorithm

Sorting is one of the most basic operations you can apply to data. You can sort elements in different programming languages using various sorting algorithms like Quick Sort, Bubble Sort, Merge Sort, Insertion Sort, etc. Bubble Sort is the most simple algorithm among all these. In this article, you'll learn...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:New data structure for univariate polynomial approximation and applications to root isolation, numerical multipoint evaluation, and other problems

Authors:Guillaume Moroz (GAMBLE) Abstract: We present a new data structure to approximate accurately and efficiently a polynomial $f$ of degree $d$ given as a list of coefficients. Its properties allow us to improve the state-of-the-art bounds on the bit complexity for the problems of root isolation and approximate multipoint evaluation. This data structure also leads to a new geometric criterion to detect ill-conditioned polynomials, implying notably that the standard condition number of the zeros of a polynomial is at least exponential in the number of roots of modulus less than $1/2$ or greater than $2$.Given a polynomial $f$ of degree $d$ with $\|f\|_1 \leq 2^\tau$ for $\tau \geq 1$, isolating all its complex roots or evaluating it at $d$ points can be done with a quasi-linear number of arithmetic operations. However, considering the bit complexity, the state-of-the-art algorithms require at least $d^{3/2}$ bit operations even for well-conditioned polynomials and when the accuracy required is low. Given a positive integer $m$, we can compute our new data structure and evaluate $f$ at $d$ points in the unit disk with an absolute error less than $2^{-m}$ in $\widetilde O(d(\tau+m))$ bit operations, where $\widetilde O(\cdot)$ means that we omit logarithmic factors. We also show that if $\kappa$ is the absolute condition number of the zeros of $f$, then we can isolate all the roots of $f$ in $\widetilde O(d(\tau + \log \kappa))$ bit operations. Moreover, our algorithms are simple to implement. For approximating the complex roots of a polynomial, we implemented a small prototype in \verb|Python/NumPy| that is an order of magnitude faster than the state-of-the-art solver \verb/MPSolve/ for high degree polynomials with random coefficients.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Extracting Weighted Automata for Approximate Minimization in Language Modelling

In this paper we study the approximate minimization problem for language modelling. We assume we are given some language model as a black box. The objective is to obtain a weighted finite automaton (WFA) that fits within a given size constraint and which mimics the behaviour of the original model while minimizing some notion of distance between the black box and the extracted WFA. We provide an algorithm for the approximate minimization of black boxes trained for language modelling of sequential data over a one-letter alphabet. By reformulating the problem in terms of Hankel matrices, we leverage classical results on the approximation of Hankel operators, namely the celebrated Adamyan-Arov-Krein (AAK) theory. This allows us to use the spectral norm to measure the distance between the black box and the WFA. We provide theoretical guarantees to study the potentially infinite-rank Hankel matrix of the black box, without accessing the training data, and we prove that our method returns an asymptotically-optimal approximation.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

The Convexity and Concavity of Envelopes of the Minimum-Relative-Entropy Region for the DSBS

In this paper, we prove that for the doubly symmetric binary distribution, the lower increasing envelope and the upper envelope of the minimum-relative-entropy region are respectively convex and concave. We also prove that another function induced the minimum-relative-entropy region is concave. These two envelopes and this function were previously used to characterize the optimal exponents in strong small-set expansion problems and strong Brascamp--Lieb inequalities. The results in this paper, combined with the strong small-set expansion theorem derived by Yu, Anantharam, and Chen (2021), and the strong Brascamp--Lieb inequality derived by Yu (2021), confirm positively Ordentlich--Polyanskiy--Shayevitz's conjecture on the strong small-set expansion (2019) and Polyanskiy's conjecture on the strong Brascamp--Lieb inequality (2016). The proofs in this paper are based on the equivalence between the convexity of a function and the convexity of the set of minimizers of its Lagrangian dual.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Evaluating Meta-Feature Selection for the Algorithm Recommendation Problem

With the popularity of Machine Learning (ML) solutions, algorithms and data have been released faster than the capacity of processing them. In this context, the problem of Algorithm Recommendation (AR) is receiving a significant deal of attention recently. This problem has been addressed in the literature as a learning task, often as a Meta-Learning problem where the aim is to recommend the best alternative for a specific dataset. For such, datasets encoded by meta-features are explored by ML algorithms that try to learn the mapping between meta-representations and the best technique to be used. One of the challenges for the successful use of ML is to define which features are the most valuable for a specific dataset since several meta-features can be used, which increases the meta-feature dimension. This paper presents an empirical analysis of Feature Selection and Feature Extraction in the meta-level for the AR problem. The present study was focused on three criteria: predictive performance, dimensionality reduction, and pipeline runtime. As we verified, applying Dimensionality Reduction (DR) methods did not improve predictive performances in general. However, DR solutions reduced about 80% of the meta-features, obtaining pretty much the same performance as the original setup but with lower runtimes. The only exception was PCA, which presented about the same runtime as the original meta-features. Experimental results also showed that various datasets have many non-informative meta-features and that it is possible to obtain high predictive performance using around 20% of the original meta-features. Therefore, due to their natural trend for high dimensionality, DR methods should be used for Meta-Feature Selection and Meta-Feature Extraction.
Healththehealthcareblog.com

The Art of Medicine is Not an Algorithm

The Art of Medicine is such a common phrase because, for many centuries, medicine has not been a cookie cutter activity. It has been a personalized craft, based on the science of the day, practiced by individual clinicians for diverse patients, one at a time. Unlike industrial mass production, where...
Computersarxiv.org

A Case Study: Using Genetic Algorithm for Job Scheduling Problem

Nowadays, DevOps pipelines of huge projects are getting more and more complex. Each job in the pipeline might need different requirements including specific hardware specifications and dependencies. To achieve minimal makespan, developers always apply as much machines as possible. Consequently, others may be stalled for waiting resource released. Minimizing the makespan of each job using a few resource is a challenging problem. In this study, it is aimed to 1) automatically determine the priority of jobs to reduce the waiting time in the line, 2) automatically allocate the machine resource to each job. In this work, the problem is formulated as a multi-objective optimization problem. We use GA algorithm to automatically determine job priorities and resource demand for minimizing individual makespan and resource usage. Finally, the experimental results show that our proposed priority list generation algorithm is more effective than current priority list producing method in the aspects of makespan and allocated machine count.
Softwarearxiv.org

Memory Approximate Message Passing

Approximate message passing (AMP) is a low-cost iterative parameter-estimation technique for certain high-dimensional linear systems with non-Gaussian distributions. However, AMP only applies to independent identically distributed (IID) transform matrices, but may become unreliable for other matrix ensembles, especially for ill-conditioned ones. To handle this difficulty, orthogonal/vector AMP (OAMP/VAMP) was proposed for general right-unitarily-invariant matrices. However, the Bayes-optimal OAMP/VAMP requires high-complexity linear minimum mean square error estimator. To solve the disadvantages of AMP and OAMP/VAMP, this paper proposes a memory AMP (MAMP), in which a long-memory matched filter is proposed for interference suppression. The complexity of MAMP is comparable to AMP. The asymptotic Gaussianity of estimation errors in MAMP is guaranteed by the orthogonality principle. A state evolution is derived to asymptotically characterize the performance of MAMP. Based on the state evolution, the relaxation parameters and damping vector in MAMP are optimized. For all right-unitarily-invariant matrices, the optimized MAMP converges to OAMP/VAMP, and thus is Bayes-optimal if it has a unique fixed point. Finally, simulations are provided to verify the validity and accuracy of the theoretical results.
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

Using the LDA Algorithm for Websites

Have you ever had to find unique topics in a set of documents? If you have, then you’ve probably worked with Latent Dirichlet Allocation (LDA). The algorithm searches for the same word clusters across the documents you're working with and generates any so-called unique topics. These are topics that occur at some frequency in the documents.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Can You Learn an Algorithm? Generalizing from Easy to Hard Problems with Recurrent Networks

Deep neural networks are powerful machines for visual pattern recognition, but reasoning tasks that are easy for humans may still be difficult for neural models. Humans possess the ability to extrapolate reasoning strategies learned on simple problems to solve harder examples, often by thinking for longer. For example, a person who has learned to solve small mazes can easily extend the very same search techniques to solve much larger mazes by spending more time. In computers, this behavior is often achieved through the use of algorithms, which scale to arbitrarily hard problem instances at the cost of more computation. In contrast, the sequential computing budget of feed-forward neural networks is limited by their depth, and networks trained on simple problems have no way of extending their reasoning to accommodate harder problems. In this work, we show that recurrent networks trained to solve simple problems with few recurrent steps can indeed solve much more complex problems simply by performing additional recurrences during inference. We demonstrate this algorithmic behavior of recurrent networks on prefix sum computation, mazes, and chess. In all three domains, networks trained on simple problem instances are able to extend their reasoning abilities at test time simply by "thinking for longer."
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Does Bayesian Model Averaging improve polynomial extrapolations? Two toy problems as tests

We assess the accuracy of Bayesian polynomial extrapolations from small parameter values, x, to large values of x. We consider a set of polynomials of fixed order, intended as a proxy for a fixed-order effective field theory (EFT) description of data. We employ Bayesian Model Averaging (BMA) to combine results from different order polynomials (EFT orders). Our study considers two "toy problems" where the underlying function used to generate data sets is known. We use Bayesian parameter estimation to extract the polynomial coefficients that describe these data at low x. A "naturalness" prior is imposed on the coefficients, so that they are O(1). We Bayesian-Model-Average different polynomial degrees by weighting each according to its Bayesian evidence and compare the predictive performance of this Bayesian Model Average with that of the individual polynomials. The credibility intervals on the BMA forecast have the stated coverage properties more consistently than does the highest evidence polynomial, though BMA does not necessarily outperform every polynomial.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

JavaScript Algorithm: Complementary DNA

Output the base pair of every base in a DNA sequence. We are going to write a function called DNAStrand that will accept a string, dna, as an argument. Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) is a chemical found in the nucleus of cells and carries the “instructions” for the development and functioning of living organisms.
Electronicstechxplore.com

Samsung researchers announce the feasibility of commercial 'stretchable' devices

With the established success of flexible computer screen displays, many users are wondering how display technology will advance next. So far, free-form displays have grown popular as a next-generation product that offers both portability and high-resolution visuals. While this technology is still quite new, a wealth of research already exists...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Homogenization of stiff inclusions through network approximation

Authors:David Gérard-Varet, Alexandre Girodroux-Lavigne. Abstract: We investigate the homogenization of inclusions of infinite conductivity, randomly stationary distributed inside a homogeneous conducting medium. A now classical result by Zhikov shows that, under a logarithmic moment bound on the inter-particle distance, an effective model with finite homogeneous conductivity exists. Relying on ideas from network approximation, we provide a relaxed criterion ensuring homogenization. Several examples not covered by the previous theory are discussed.
Sciencearxiv.org

Convex Risk Bounded Continuous-Time Trajectory Planning in Uncertain Nonconvex Environments

In this paper, we address the trajectory planning problem in uncertain nonconvex static and dynamic environments that contain obstacles with probabilistic location, size, and geometry. To address this problem, we provide a risk bounded trajectory planning method that looks for continuous-time trajectories with guaranteed bounded risk over the planning time horizon. Risk is defined as the probability of collision with uncertain obstacles. Existing approaches to address risk bounded trajectory planning problems either are limited to Gaussian uncertainties and convex obstacles or rely on sampling-based methods that need uncertainty samples and time discretization. To address the risk bounded trajectory planning problem, we leverage the notion of risk contours to transform the risk bounded planning problem into a deterministic optimization problem. Risk contours are the set of all points in the uncertain environment with guaranteed bounded risk. The obtained deterministic optimization is, in general, nonlinear and nonconvex time-varying optimization. We provide convex methods based on sum-of-squares optimization to efficiently solve the obtained nonconvex time-varying optimization problem and obtain the continuous-time risk bounded trajectories without time discretization. The provided approach deals with arbitrary probabilistic uncertainties, nonconvex and nonlinear, static and dynamic obstacles, and is suitable for online trajectory planning problems.
Coding & ProgrammingAPS Physics

Upgrading a Hybrid Computing Algorithm

Researchers outline a protocol for performing a popular quantum-classical machine-learning algorithm with a so-called measurement-based quantum computer, which could allow for more resource-efficient calculations. Much like toddlers turning two, researchers working on quantum computers have reached that awkward “in-between” phase: They are beginning to understand the full potential of what...
arxiv.org

Solving combinatorial problems by two D_Wave hybrid solvers: a case study of traveling salesman problems in the TSP Library

The D_Wave quantum computer is an analog device that approximates optimal solutions to optimization problems. The traveling salesman problems in the TSP Library are too large to process on the D_Wave quantum computer DW_2000Q_6. We report favorable approximations for solving the smallest, symmetric traveling salesman problems in the TSP Library by two D_Wave hybrid solvers, Kerberos and LeapHybridSampler. This is useful work about results from new quantum tools on problems that have been studied. It is expected to show a quantum way forward with larger problems when the hardware is upgraded. Also this work demonstrates that the TSP Library is a source of benchmarks for quantum processing of combinatorial problems. The hybrid solvers combine quantum and classical methods in a manner that is D_Wave proprietary information. The results from Kerberos were closer to optimal than the results from LeapHybridSampler. We show that the error percent from optimal increases as the problem size increases, which is consistent with results on D-Wave_s quantum computer for other optimization problems. An appendix contains outcomes from the two hybrid solvers for two asymmetric traveling salesman problems that are in the TSP Library. Again, the Kerberos results were closer to optimal than those from LeapHybridSampler, which indicates that Kerberos is superior to LeapHybridSampler on traveling salesman problems.
Computersarxiv.org

Dictionary and prior learning with unrolled algorithms for unsupervised inverse problems

Inverse problems consist in recovering a signal given noisy observations. One classical resolution approach is to leverage sparsity and integrate prior knowledge of the signal to the reconstruction algorithm to get a plausible solution. Still, this prior might not be sufficiently adapted to the data. In this work, we study Dictionary and Prior learning from degraded measurements as a bi-level problem, and we take advantage of unrolled algorithms to solve approximate formulations of Synthesis and Analysis. We provide an empirical and theoretical analysis of automatic differentiation for Dictionary Learning to understand better the pros and cons of unrolling in this context. We find that unrolled algorithms speed up the recovery process for a small number of iterations by improving the gradient estimation. Then we compare Analysis and Synthesis by evaluating the performance of unrolled algorithms for inverse problems, without access to any ground truth data for several classes of dictionaries and priors. While Analysis can achieve good results,Synthesis is more robust and performs better. Finally, we illustrate our method on pattern and structure learning tasks from degraded measurements.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Hardness of Approximate Diameter: Now for Undirected Graphs

Approximating the graph diameter is a basic task of both theoretical and practical interest. A simple folklore algorithm can output a 2-approximation to the diameter in linear time by running BFS from an arbitrary vertex. It has been open whether a better approximation is possible in near-linear time. A series of papers on fine-grained complexity have led to strong hardness results for diameter in directed graphs, culminating in a recent tradeoff curve independently discovered by [Li, STOC'21] and [Dalirrooyfard and Wein, STOC'21], showing that under the Strong Exponential Time Hypothesis (SETH), for any integer $k\ge 2$ and $\delta>0$, a $2-\frac{1}{k}-\delta$ approximation for diameter in directed $m$-edge graphs requires $mn^{1+1/(k-1)-o(1)}$ time. In particular, the simple linear time $2$-approximation algorithm is optimal for directed graphs.