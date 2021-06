On Monday the EPOA held its annual meeting. Steve Ilardi led his final meeting as EPOA President. He thanked the past presidents as well as the EPOA Board for their support over the past two years. Mark Hyer was honored with a plaque for his service as an EPOA Director as well as his time as an East Trustee. Joe Courtade was recognized for his time as a Director and Officer of the EPOA. Joe spent time as the Corresponding Secretary and as Treasurer during his seven years on the Board.