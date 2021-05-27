Cancel
United Way's Small Business Alliance hosts third annual Driving Down Main Virtual Golf Tournament

By Contributed by Melvonia Taylor
Columbia Star
 28 days ago

United Way’s Small Business Alliance (SBA) will host its third annual Driving Down Main: Staying the Course June 7-8, sponsored by Enterprise Holdings. Registered foursomes will virtually play nine-holes at Main Course S.C. on the back nine of Pinehurst Country Club No. 2 Golf Course. Tee times start at 9 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. with a maximum of 68 teams with 30-minute staggered times. Players will have two hours to complete each round. All tournament details including exclusive sponsorship opportunities can be found by visiting uway.org/driving-down-main-2021.

