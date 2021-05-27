United Way’s Small Business Alliance hosts third annual Driving Down Main Virtual Golf Tournament
United Way’s Small Business Alliance (SBA) will host its third annual Driving Down Main: Staying the Course June 7-8, sponsored by Enterprise Holdings. Registered foursomes will virtually play nine-holes at Main Course S.C. on the back nine of Pinehurst Country Club No. 2 Golf Course. Tee times start at 9 a.m. and end at 4:30 p.m. with a maximum of 68 teams with 30-minute staggered times. Players will have two hours to complete each round. All tournament details including exclusive sponsorship opportunities can be found by visiting uway.org/driving-down-main-2021.www.thecolumbiastar.com