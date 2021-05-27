Cancel
Mathematics

Slow localized patterns in singularly perturbed 2-component reaction-diffusion equations

By Arjen Doelman
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Localized patterns in singularly perturbed reaction-diffusion equations typically consist of slow parts -- in which the associated solution follows an orbit on a slow manifold in a reduced spatial dynamical system -- alternated by fast excursions -- in which the solution jumps from one slow manifold to another, or back to the original slow manifold. In this paper we consider the existence and stability of stationary and traveling slow localized patterns that do not exhibit such jumps, i.e. that are completely embedded in a slow manifold of the singularly perturbed spatial dynamical system. These patterns have rarely been considered in the literature, for two reasons: (i) in the classical Gray-Scott/Gierer-Meinhardt type models that dominate the literature, the flow on the slow manifold is typically linear and thus cannot exhibit homoclinic pulse or heteroclinic front solutions; (ii) the slow manifolds occurring in the literature are typically `vertical' -- i.e. given by $u \equiv u_0$, where $u$ is the fast variable -- so that the stability problem is determined by a simple (decoupled) scalar equation. The present research concerns a general system of singularly perturbed reaction-diffusion equations and is motivated by several explicit ecosystem models that do give rise to non-vertical normally hyperbolic slow manifolds on which the flow may exhibit both homoclinic and heteroclinic orbits -- that correspond to either stationary or traveling localized patterns. The associated spectral stability problems are at leading order given by a nonlinear, but scalar, eigenvalue problem with Sturm-Liouville characteristics and we establish that homoclinic pulse patterns are typically unstable, while heteroclinic fronts can either be stable or unstable. However, we also show that homoclinic pulse patterns that are asymptotically close to a heteroclinic cycle may be stable.

arxiv.org
#Diffusion#Slow Manifold#Sturm Liouville#Ap#Dynamical Systems
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A Method for Locating the Real Roots of the Symbolic Quintic Equation Using Quadratic Equations

A method is proposed with which the locations of the roots of the monic symbolic quintic polynomial $x^5 + a_4 x^4 + a_3 x^3 + a_2 x^2 + a_1 x + a_0$ can be determined using the roots of two resolvent quadratic polynomials: $q_1(x) = x^2 + a_4 x + a_3$ and $q_2(x) = a_2 x^2 + a_1 x + a_0$, whose coefficients are exactly those of the quintic polynomial. The different cases depend on the coefficients of $q_1(x)$ and $q_2(x)$ and on some specific relationships between them. The method is illustrated with the full analysis of one of the possible cases. Some of the roots of the symbolic quintic equation for this case have their isolation intervals determined and, as this cannot be done for all roots with the help of quadratic equations only, finite intervals containing 1 or 3 roots, or 0 or 2 roots, or, rarely, 0, or 2, or 4 roots of the quintic are identified. Knowing the stationary points of the quintic polynomial, lifts the latter indeterminacy and allows one to find the isolation interval of each of the roots of the quintic. Separately, using the complete root classification of the quintic, one can also lift this indeterminacy. The method also allows to see how variation of the individual coefficients of the quintic affect its roots. No root finding iterations or any numerical approximations are used and no equations of degree higher than 2 are solved.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A controllability method for Maxwell's equations

We propose a controllability method for the numerical solution of time-harmonic Maxwell's equations in their first-order formulation. By minimizing a quadratic cost functional, which measures the deviation from periodicity, the controllability method determines iteratively a periodic solution in the time domain. At each conjugate gradient iteration, the gradient of the cost functional is simply computed by running any time-dependent simulation code forward and backward for one period, thus leading to a non-intrusive implementation easily integrated into existing software. Moreover, the proposed algorithm automatically inherits the parallelism, scalability, and low memory footprint of the underlying time-domain solver. Since the time-periodic solution obtained by minimization is not necessarily unique, we apply a cheap post-processing filtering procedure which recovers the time-harmonic solution from any minimizer. Finally, we present a series of numerical examples which show that our algorithm greatly speeds up the convergence towards the desired time-harmonic solution when compared to simply running the time-marching code until the time-harmonic regime is eventually reached.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Singular Dynamic Mode Decompositions

This manuscript is aimed at addressing several long standing limitations of dynamic mode decompositions in the application of Koopman analysis. Principle among these limitations are the convergence of associated Dynamic Mode Decomposition algorithms and the existence of Koopman modes. To address these limitations, two major modifications are made, where Koopman operators are removed from the analysis in light of Liouville operators (known as Koopman generators in special cases), and these operators are shown to be compact for certain pairs of Hilbert spaces selected separately as the domain and range of the operator. While eigenfunctions are discarded in this analysis, a viable reconstruction algorithm is still demonstrated, and the sacrifice of eigenfunctions realizes the theoretical goals of DMD analysis that have yet to be achieved in other contexts. The manuscript concludes with the description of a Dynamic Mode Decomposition algorithm that converges when a dense collection of occupation kernels, arising from the data, are leveraged in the analysis.
MathematicsAPS physics

Turing’s Diffusive Threshold in Random Reaction-Diffusion Systems

Turing instabilities of reaction-diffusion systems can only arise if the diffusivities of the chemical species are sufficiently different. This threshold is unphysical in most systems with. N. =. 2. diffusing species, forcing experimental realizations of the instability to rely on fluctuations or additional nondiffusing species. Here, we ask whether this...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Perturbation Theory for Quantum Information

We report lowest-order series expansions for primary matrix functions of quantum states based on a perturbation theory for functions of linear operators. Our theory enables efficient computation of functions of perturbed quantum states that assume only knowledge of the eigenspectrum of the zeroth order state and the density matrix elements of a zero-trace, Hermitian perturbation operator, not requiring analysis of the full state or the perturbation term. We develop theories for two classes of quantum state perturbations, perturbations that preserve the vector support of the original state and perturbations that extend the support beyond the support of the original state. We highlight relevant features of the two situations, in particular the fact that functions and measures of perturbed quantum states with preserved support can be elegantly and efficiently represented using Fréchet derivatives. We apply our perturbation theories to find simple expressions for four of the most important quantities in quantum information theory that are commonly computed from density matrices: the Von Neumann entropy, the quantum relative entropy, the quantum Chernoff bound, and the quantum fidelity.
Computersarxiv.org

Fair Classification with Adversarial Perturbations

We study fair classification in the presence of an omniscient adversary that, given an $\eta$, is allowed to choose an arbitrary $\eta$-fraction of the training samples and arbitrarily perturb their protected attributes. The motivation comes from settings in which protected attributes can be incorrect due to strategic misreporting, malicious actors, or errors in imputation; and prior approaches that make stochastic or independence assumptions on errors may not satisfy their guarantees in this adversarial setting. Our main contribution is an optimization framework to learn fair classifiers in this adversarial setting that comes with provable guarantees on accuracy and fairness. Our framework works with multiple and non-binary protected attributes, is designed for the large class of linear-fractional fairness metrics, and can also handle perturbations besides protected attributes. We prove near-tightness of our framework's guarantees for natural hypothesis classes: no algorithm can have significantly better accuracy and any algorithm with better fairness must have lower accuracy. Empirically, we evaluate the classifiers produced by our framework for statistical rate on real-world and synthetic datasets for a family of adversaries.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Global well-posedness to stochastic reaction-diffusion equations on the real line $\mathbb{R}$ with superlinear drifts driven by multiplicative space-time white noise

Consider the stochastic reaction-diffusion equation with logarithmic nonlinearity driven by space-time white noise: \begin{align}\label{1.a} \left\{ \begin{aligned} & \mathrm{d}u(t,x) = \frac{1}{2}\Delta u(t,x)\,\mathrm{d}t+ b(u(t,x)) \,\mathrm{d}t \nonumber\\ & ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ + \sigma(u(t,x)) \,W(\mathrm{d}t,\mathrm{d}x), \ t>0, x\in I , \\ & u(0,x)=u_0(x), \quad x\in I .\nonumber \end{aligned} \right. \end{align} When $I$ is a compact interval, say $I=[0,1]$, the well-posedness of the above equation was established in [DKZ] (Ann. Prob. 47:1,2019). The case where $I=\mathbb{R}$ was left open. The essential obstacle is caused by the explosion of the supremum norm of the solution, $\sup_{x\in\mathbb{R}}|u(t,x)|=\infty$, making the usual truncation procedure invalid. In this paper, we prove that there exists a unique global solution to the stochastic reaction-diffusion equation on the whole real line $\mathbb{R}$ with logarithmic nonlinearity. Because of the nature of the nonlinearity, to get the uniqueness, we are forced to work with the first order moment of the solutions on the space $C_{tem}(\mathbb{R})$ with a specially designed norm $$\sup_{t\leq T, x\in\mathbb{R}}\left(|u(t,x)|e^{-\lambda |x|e^{\beta t}}\right),$$ where, unlike the usual norm in $C_{tem}(\mathbb{R})$, the exponent also depends on time $t$ in a particular way. Our approach depends heavily on the new, precise lower order moment estimates of the stochastic convolution and a new type of Gronwall's inequalities we obtained, which are of interest on their own right.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:The number of singular points of quartic surfaces (char=2)

Abstract: We show that the maximal number of singular points of a quartic surface $X \subset \mathbb{PP}^3_K$ defined over an algebraically closed field $K$ of characteristic $2$ is at most $20$, and that if equality is attained, then the minimal resolution of $X$ is a supersingular. K3 surface and the...
Physicsarxiv.org

Confinement and Renormalization Group Equations in String-inspired Non-local Gauge Theories

As an extension of the weak perturbation theory obtained in recent analysis on infinite-derivative non-local non-Abelian gauge theories motivated from p-adic string field theory, and postulated as direction of UV-completion in 4-D Quantum Field Theory (QFT), here we investigate the confinement conditions and $\beta-$function in the strong coupling regime. We extend the confinement criterion, previously obtained by Kugo and Ojima for the local theory based on the Becchi-Rouet-Stora-Tyutin (BRST) invariance, to the non-local theory, by using a set of exact solutions of the corresponding local theory. We show that the infinite-derivatives which are active in the UV provides finite contributions also in the infrared (IR) limit and provide a proof of confinement, granted by the absence of the Landau pole. The main difference with the local case is that the IR fixed point is moved to infinity. We also show that in the limit of the energy scale of non-locality $M \rightarrow \infty$ we reproduce the local theory results and see how asymptotic freedom is properly recovered.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Singularity of the k-core of a random graph

Very sparse random graphs are known to typically be singular (i.e., have singular adjacency matrix), due to the presence of "low-degree dependencies'' such as isolated vertices and pairs of degree-1 vertices with the same neighbourhood. We prove that these kinds of dependencies are in some sense the only causes of singularity: for constants $k\ge 3$ and $\lambda > 0$, an Erd\H os--Rényi random graph $G\sim\mathbb{G}(n,\lambda/n)$ with $n$ vertices and edge probability $\lambda/n$ typically has the property that its $k$-core (its largest subgraph with minimum degree at least $k$) is nonsingular. This resolves a conjecture of Vu from the 2014 International Congress of Mathematicians, and adds to a short list of known nonsingularity theorems for "extremely sparse'' random matrices with density $O(1/n)$. A key aspect of our proof is a technique to extract high-degree vertices and use them to "boost'' the rank, starting from approximate rank bounds obtainable from (non-quantitative) spectral convergence machinery due to Bordenave, Lelarge and Salez.
Sciencearxiv.org

Local and Global Existence for Non-local Multi-Species Advection-Diffusion Models

Non-local advection is a key process in a range of biological systems, from cells within individuals to the movement of whole organisms. Consequently, in recent years, there has been increasing attention on modelling non-local advection mathematically. These often take the form of partial differential equations, with integral terms modelling the non-locality. One common formalism is the aggregation-diffusion equation, a class of advection diffusion models with non-local advection. This was originally used to model a single population, but has recently been extended to the multi-species case to model the way organisms may alter their movement in the presence of coexistent species. Here we prove existence theorems for a class of non-local multi-species advection-diffusion models, with an arbitrary number of co-existent species. We prove global existence for models in n=1 spatial dimension and local existence for n>1. We describe an efficient spectral method for numerically solving these models and provide example simulation output. Overall, this helps provide a solid mathematical foundation for studying the effect of inter-species interactions on movement and space use.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Small perturbations in the type of boundary conditions for an elliptic operator

In this article, we study the impact of a change in the type of boundary conditions of an elliptic boundary value problem. In the context of the conductivity equation we consider a reference problem with mixed homogeneous Dirichlet and Neumann boundary conditions. Two different perturbed versions of this ``background'' situation are investigated, when (i) The homogeneous Neumann boundary condition is replaced by a homogeneous Dirichlet boundary condition on a ``small'' subset $\omega_\varepsilon$ of the Neumann boundary; and when (ii) The homogeneous Dirichlet boundary condition is replaced by a homogeneous Neumann boundary condition on a ``small'' subset $\omega_\varepsilon $ of the Dirichlet boundary. The relevant quantity that measures the ``smallness'' of the subset $\omega_\varepsilon $ differs in the two cases: while it is the harmonic capacity of $\omega_\varepsilon $ in the former case, we introduce a notion of ``Neumann capacity'' to handle the latter. In the first part of this work we derive representation formulas that catch the structure of the first non trivial term in the asymptotic expansion of the voltage potential, for a general $\omega_\varepsilon $, under the sole assumption that it is ``small'' in the appropriate sense. In the second part, we explicitly calculate the first non trivial term in the asymptotic expansion of the voltage potential, in the particular geometric situation where the subset $\omega_\varepsilon $ is a vanishing surfacic ball.
ScienceAPS physics

Perturbative benchmark models for a dark shower search program

We provide five benchmark hidden valley models with perturbative parton showers, which span a wide range of dark shower phenomenology. We consider production through an. -channel, heavy mediator, which can be identified with the SM Higgs. By assuming a set of well-motivated decay portals, one can moreover fix both the branching ratios of the dark mesons and set a lower bound on their lifetime. We provide a public python tool which can be used to generate self-consistent pythia 8 cards for our benchmark models.
Computersarxiv.org

Breaking the Limit of Graph Neural Networks by Improving the Assortativity of Graphs with Local Mixing Patterns

Graph neural networks (GNNs) have achieved tremendous success on multiple graph-based learning tasks by fusing network structure and node features. Modern GNN models are built upon iterative aggregation of neighbor's/proximity features by message passing. Its prediction performance has been shown to be strongly bounded by assortative mixing in the graph, a key property wherein nodes with similar attributes mix/connect with each other. We observe that real world networks exhibit heterogeneous or diverse mixing patterns and the conventional global measurement of assortativity, such as global assortativity coefficient, may not be a representative statistic in quantifying this mixing. We adopt a generalized concept, node-level assortativity, one that is based at the node level to better represent the diverse patterns and accurately quantify the learnability of GNNs. We find that the prediction performance of a wide range of GNN models is highly correlated with the node level assortativity. To break this limit, in this work, we focus on transforming the input graph into a computation graph which contains both proximity and structural information as distinct type of edges. The resulted multi-relational graph has an enhanced level of assortativity and, more importantly, preserves rich information from the original graph. We then propose to run GNNs on this computation graph and show that adaptively choosing between structure and proximity leads to improved performance under diverse mixing. Empirically, we show the benefits of adopting our transformation framework for semi-supervised node classification task on a variety of real world graph learning benchmarks.
Sciencearxiv.org

Determinantal Singularities

We survey determinantal singularities, their deformations, and their topology. This class of singularities generalizes the well studied case of complete intersections in several different aspects, but exhibits a plethora of new phenomena such as for instance non-isolated singularities which are finitely determined, or smoothings with low connectivity; already the union of the coordinate axes in $(\mathbb{C}^3,0)$ is determinantal, but not a complete intersection. We start with the algebraic background and then continue by discussing the subtle interplay of unfoldings and deformations in this setting, including a survey of the case of determinantal hypersurfaces, Cohen-Macaulay codimension $2$ and Gorenstein codimension $3$ singularities, and determinantal rational surface singularities. We conclude with a discussion of essential smoothings and provide an appendix listing known classifications of simple determinantal singularities.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Quantum diffusion map for nonlinear dimensionality reduction

Inspired by random walk on graphs, diffusion map (DM) is a class of unsupervised machine learning that offers automatic identification of low-dimensional data structure hidden in a high-dimensional dataset. In recent years, among its many applications, DM has been successfully applied to discover relevant order parameters in many-body systems, enabling automatic classification of quantum phases of matter. However, classical DM algorithm is computationally prohibitive for a large dataset, and any reduction of the time complexity would be desirable. With a quantum computational speedup in mind, we propose a quantum algorithm for DM, termed quantum diffusion map (qDM). Our qDM takes as an input N classical data vectors, performs an eigen-decomposition of the Markov transition matrix in time $O(\log^3 N)$, and classically constructs the diffusion map via the readout (tomography) of the eigenvectors, giving a total runtime of $O(N^2 \text{polylog}\, N)$. Lastly, quantum subroutines in qDM for constructing a Markov transition operator, and for analyzing its spectral properties can also be useful for other random walk-based algorithms.
Sciencearxiv.org

Title:Development of singularities in the relativistic Euler equations

Authors:Nikolaos Athanasiou, Tianrui Bayles-Rea, Shengguo Zhu. Abstract: The purpose of this paper is to study the phenomenon of singularity formation in large data problems for classical solutions to the Cauchy problem of the relativistic Euler equations. The classical theory established by P. D. Lax in 1964 (J. Math. Phys. 5: 611-614) shows that, for 2x2 hyperbolic systems, the break-down of classical solutions occurs in finite time if initial data contain any compression in some truly nonlinear characteristic field under some additional conditions, which include genuine nonlinearity and the strict positivity of the difference between two corresponding eigenvalues. These harsh structural assumptions mean that it is highly non-trivial to apply this theory to archetypal systems of conservation laws, such as the (1+1)-dimensional relativistic Euler equations. Actually, in the (1+1)-dimensional spacetime setting, if the mass-energy density does not vanish initially at any finite point, the essential difficulty in considering the possible break-down is to obtain sharp enough control on the lower bound of the mass-energy density. To this end, based on introducing several key artificial quantities and some elaborate analysis on the difference of the two Riemann invariants, we characterized the decay of mass-energy density lower bound in time. On the one hand, for the classical solutions with large data and possible far field vacuum to the isentropic flow, we verified the theory obtained by P. D. Lax in 1964. On the other hand, for the classical solutions with large data and strictly positive initial mass-energy density to the non-isentropic flow, we exhibit a numerical value N, thought of as representing the strength of an initial compression, above which all initial data lead to a finite-time singularity formation. These singularities manifest as a blow-up in the gradient of certain Riemann invariants associated with corresponding systems.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Reconstruction of singular and degenerate inclusions in Calderón's problem

We consider the reconstruction of the support of an unknown perturbation to a known conductivity coefficient in Calderón's problem. In a previous result by the authors on monotonicity-based reconstruction, the perturbed coefficient is allowed to simultaneously take the values $0$ and $\infty$ in some parts of the domain and values bounded away from $0$ and $\infty$ elsewhere. We generalise this result by allowing the unknown coefficient to be the restriction of an $A_2$-Muckenhaupt weight in parts of the domain, thereby including singular and degenerate behaviour in the governing equation. In particular, the coefficient may tend to $0$ and $\infty$ in a controlled manner, which goes beyond the standard setting of Calderón's problem. Our main result constructively characterises the outer shape of the support of such a general perturbation, based on a local Neumann-to-Dirichlet map defined on an open subset of the domain boundary.