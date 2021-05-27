Upper bounds for the Steklov eigenvalues of the $p$-Laplacian
In this note we present upper bounds for the variational eigenvalues of the Steklov $p$-Laplacian on domains of $\mathbb R^n$, $n\geq 2$. We show that for $1. n$ upper bounds depend on a geometric constant $D(\Omega)$, the $(n-1)$-distortion of $\Omega$ which quantifies the concentration of the boundary measure. We prove that the presence of this constant is necessary in the upper estimates for $p>n$ and that the corresponding inequality is sharp, providing examples of domains with boundary measure uniformly bounded away from zero and infinity and arbitrarily large variational eigenvalues.arxiv.org