Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Upper bounds for the Steklov eigenvalues of the $p$-Laplacian

By Luigi Provenzano
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

In this note we present upper bounds for the variational eigenvalues of the Steklov $p$-Laplacian on domains of $\mathbb R^n$, $n\geq 2$. We show that for $1. n$ upper bounds depend on a geometric constant $D(\Omega)$, the $(n-1)$-distortion of $\Omega$ which quantifies the concentration of the boundary measure. We prove that the presence of this constant is necessary in the upper estimates for $p>n$ and that the corresponding inequality is sharp, providing examples of domains with boundary measure uniformly bounded away from zero and infinity and arbitrarily large variational eigenvalues.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omega
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Computer Sciencearxiv.org

An Upper Bound on the State-Space Complexity of Brandubh

Before chess came to Northern Europe there was Tafl, a family of asymmetric strategy board games associated strongly with the Vikings. The purpose of this paper is to study the combinatorial state-space complexity of an Irish variation of Tafl called Brandubh. Brandubh was chosen because of its asymmetric goals for the two players, but also its overall complexity well below that of chess, which should make it tractable for strong solving. Brandubh's rules and characteristics are used to gain an understanding of the overall state-space complexity of the game. State-spaces will consider valid piece positions, a generalized rule set, and accepted final state conditions. From these states the upper bound for the complexity of strongly solving Brandubh is derived. Great effort has been placed on thoroughly accounting for all potential states and excluding invalid ones for the game. Overall, the upper bound complexity for solving the game is around 10^14 states, between that of connect four and draughts (checkers).
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

A New Upper Bound on Cache Hit Probability for Non-anticipative Caching Policies

Caching systems have long been crucial for improving the performance of a wide variety of network and web based online applications. In such systems, end-to-end application performance heavily depends on the fraction of objects transferred from the cache, also known as the cache hit probability. Many caching policies have been proposed and implemented to improve the hit probability. In this work, we propose a new method to compute an upper bound on hit probability for all non-anticipative caching policies, i.e., for policies that have no knowledge of future requests. Our key insight is to order the objects according to the ratio of their Hazard Rate (HR) function values to their sizes and place in the cache the objects with the largest ratios till the cache capacity is exhausted. Under some statistical assumptions, we prove that our proposed HR to size ratio based ordering model computes the maximum achievable hit probability and serves as an upper bound for all non-anticipative caching policies. We derive closed form expressions for the upper bound under some specific object request arrival processes. We also provide simulation results to validate its correctness and to compare it to the state-of-the-art upper bounds. We find it to be tighter than state-of-the-art upper bounds for a variety of object request arrival processes.
Computerssoftpedia.com

Metes and Bounds 5.8.2

As the name suggests, Metes and Bounds is a program that can create plot maps and perform various calculations for perimeter distance and more. The program comes with a drawing wizard that helps create new plot outlines. The app has a simple interface that includes a bunch of tools and...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Improved upper bounds on the stabilizer rank of magic states

In this work we improve the runtime of recent classical algorithms for strong simulation of quantum circuits composed of Clifford and T gates. The improvement is obtained by establishing a new upper bound on the stabilizer rank of $m$ copies of the magic state $|T\rangle=\sqrt{2}^{-1}(|0\rangle+e^{i\pi/4}|1\rangle)$ in the limit of large $m$. In particular, we show that $|T\rangle^{\otimes m}$ can be exactly expressed as a superposition of at most $O(2^{\alpha m})$ stabilizer states, where $\alpha\leq 0.3963$, improving on the best previously known bound $\alpha \leq 0.463$. This furnishes, via known techniques, a classical algorithm which approximates output probabilities of an $n$-qubit `Clifford + T' circuit $U$ with $m$ uses of the T gate to within a given inverse polynomial relative error using a runtime $\mathrm{poly}(n,m)2^{\alpha m}$. We also provide improved upper bounds on the stabilizer rank of symmetric product states $|\psi\rangle^{\otimes m}$ more generally; as a consequence we obtain a strong simulation algorithm for circuits consisting of Clifford gates and $m$ instances of any (fixed) single-qubit $Z$-rotation gate with runtime $\text{poly}(n,m) 2^{m/2}$. We suggest a method to further improve the upper bounds by constructing linear codes with certain properties.
Sciencearxiv.org

Lower Bounds on Stabilizer Rank

The stabilizer rank of a quantum state $\psi$ is the minimal $r$ such that $\left| \psi \right \rangle = \sum_{j=1}^r c_j \left|\varphi_j \right\rangle$ for $c_j \in \mathbb{C}$ and stabilizer states $\varphi_j$. The running time of several classical simulation methods for quantum circuits is determined by the stabilizer rank of the $n$-th tensor power of single-qubit magic states.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Discrete-to-Continuous Extensions, II: Lovász extension, optimizations and eigenvalue problems

In this paper, we use various versions of Lovász extension to systematically derive continuous formulations of problems from discrete mathematics. This will take place in the following context:. (1) For combinatorial optimization problems, we systematically develop equivalent continuous versions, thereby making tools from convex optimization, fractional programming and more general...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Bounding nonminimality and a conjecture of Borovik-Cherlin

Motivated by the search for methods to establish strong minimality of certain low order algebraic differential equations, a measure of how far a finite rank stationary type is from being minimal is introduced and studied: The {\em degree of nonminimality} is the minimum number of realisations of the type required to witness a nonalgebraic forking extension. Conditional on the truth of a conjecture of Borovik and Cherlin on the generic multiple-transitivity of homogeneous spaces definable in the stable theory being considered, it is shown that the nonminimality degree is bounded by the $U$-rank plus $2$. The Borovik-Cherlin conjecture itself is verified for algebraic and meromorphic group actions, and a bound of $U$-rank plus $1$ is then deduced unconditionally for differentially closed fields and compact complex manifolds. An application is given regarding transcendence of solutions to algebraic differential equations.
Computerssnyk.io

Out-of-Bounds

FFmpeg is a FFmpeg static library ruby binding that is compiled for iOS and CocoaPods. Affected versions of this package are vulnerable to Out-of-Bounds. dwa_uncompress in libavcodec/exr.c allows an out-of-bounds array access because dc_count is not strictly checked. Remediation. There is no fixed version for FFmpeg. References.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Title:Neutrino Mass Eigenvalues for Different Scheme within Four Flavor Neutrino framework

Abstract: In this paper, we discuss neutrino mass eigenvalues for four flavor neutrino mixing. An extra mass states, in four flavor mixing and possible various combination of CP violating Majorana phases effects the neutrino mass eigenvalues. We have considered the effective Majorana mass m_{e}, related for \,\left(\beta\beta\right)_{0\nu\,} decay. In calculation, we consider two different neutrino mass orders, normal and inverted. We find the limits for neutrino mass eigenvalue m_{i} in the different neutrino mass spectrum and the sum of all four neutrino masses is \text{\Sigma}\text{\ensuremath{\equiv}}m_{1}+m_{2}+m_{3}+m_{4}>1.3\,eV\, which is relevant for cosmological observations and explain the different neutrino oscillations data.
Physicsarxiv.org

The FL bound and its phenomenological implications

Demanding that charged Nariai black holes in (quasi-)de Sitter space decay without becoming super-extremal implies a lower bound on the masses of charged particles, known as the Festina Lente (FL) bound. In this paper we fix the $\mathcal{O}(1)$ constant in the bound and elucidate various aspects of it, as well as extensions to $d>4$ and to situations with scalar potentials and dilatonic couplings. We also discuss phenomenological implications of FL including an explanation of why the Higgs potential cannot have a local minimum at the origin, thus explaining why the weak force must be broken. For constructions of meta-stable dS involving anti-brane uplift scenarios, even though the throat region is consistent with FL, the bound implies that we cannot have any light charged matter fields coming from any far away region in the compactified geometry, contrary to the fact that they are typically expected to arise in these scenarios. This strongly suggests that introduction of warped anti-branes in the throat cannot be decoupled from the bulk dynamics as is commonly assumed. Finally, we provide some evidence that in certain situations the FL bound can have implications even with gravity decoupled and illustrate this in the context of non-compact throats.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Learnable Hypergraph Laplacian for Hypergraph Learning

HyperGraph Convolutional Neural Networks (HGCNNs) have demonstrated their potential in modeling high-order relations preserved in graph structured data. However, most existing convolution filters are localized and determined by the pre-defined initial hypergraph topology, neglecting to explore implicit and long-ange relations in real-world data. In this paper, we propose the first learning-based method tailored for constructing adaptive hypergraph structure, termed HypERgrAph Laplacian aDaptor (HERALD), which serves as a generic plug-in-play module for improving the representational power of HGCNNs. Specifically, HERALD adaptively optimizes the adjacency relationship between hypernodes and hyperedges in an end-to-end manner and thus the task-aware hypergraph is learned. Furthermore, HERALD employs the self-attention mechanism to capture the non-local paired-nodes relation. Extensive experiments on various popular hypergraph datasets for node classification and graph classification tasks demonstrate that our approach obtains consistent and considerable performance enhancement, proving its effectiveness and generalization ability.
Sciencearxiv.org

Inviscid Limit of Compressible Viscoelastic Equations with the No-Slip Boundary Condition

The inviscid limit for the two-dimensional compressible viscoelastic equations on the half plane is considered under the no-slip boundary condition. When the initial deformation tensor is a perturbation of the identity matrix and the initial density is near a positive constant, we establish the uniform estimates of solutions to the compressible viscoelastic flows in the conormal Sobolev spaces. It is well-known that for the corresponding inviscid limit of the compressible Navier-Stokes equations with the no-slip boundary condition, one does not expect the uniform energy estimates of solutions due to the appearance of strong boundary layers. However, when the deformation tensor effect is taken into account, our results show that the deformation tensor plays an important role in the vanishing viscosity process and can prevent the formation of strong boundary layers. As a result we are able to justify the inviscid limit of solutions for the compressible viscous flows under the no-slip boundary condition governed by the viscoelastic equations, based on the uniform conormal regularity estimates achieved in this paper.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Pluto Harmonics And The S&P

This chart shows the Pluto harmonics in the S&P futures. I previously covered this phenomenon in the 4/23/2021 Chaos Clinic. This chart shows 6 swings in prices. These swings are multiples of 45 degree moves on the Pluto heliocentric electric field flux lines. The swings are labeled with the degrees...
Home & GardenThe Day

Considering a fixer-upper

When shopping for a home, most people dream of finding a house that's new, affordable and in a great location for their needs. However, when the buyer's idea of a perfect house can't be found on the market or isn't affordable, other options need to be considered. One option is to find a house that's in a desirable location but needs repairs. Buying a fixer-upper can be a way for homebuyers to own a home in a particular neighborhood that they otherwise couldn't afford. Because a fixer-upper isn't move-in ready the purchase price will be considerably lower than updated homes for sale in the same area. Buying a fixer-upper is also a way for first time homebuyers to get their first home sooner rather than waiting to save up the larger down payment for a home that's either new or recently updated.
Books & Literaturedoingbetterbusiness.com

Printing Saddle Bound Booklets

If you have access to a multi-functional copier/printer, which I will refer to as a device, you can most likely produce professional looking booklets. Like any project, a little planning can make a big difference. For optimum quality and ease of production, utilizing a device with a booklet finisher is strongly advised but not absolutely necessary. A booklet finisher is a great asset if you want to produce medium to large quantities of booklets.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A transmission problem for $(p,q)$-Laplacian

In this paper, we consider a double-phase problem characterised by a transmission that takes place across the zero level "surface" of the minimiser of the functional $$ J_{p,q}(v,\Omega) = \int_\Omega \left( |\nabla v^+|^p + |\nabla v^-|^q \right) dx. $$ We prove that a minimiser exists, and is Hölder continuous, whence using an intrinsic variation we prove a weak formulation of the free boundary condition across the zero level surface, formally represented by $$
Mathematicsjohndcook.com

Laplacian in various coordinate systems

The recent post on the wave equation on a disk showed that the Laplace operator has a different form in polar coordinates than it does in Cartesian coordinates. In general, the Laplacian is not simply the sum of the second derivatives with respect to each variable. Mathematica has a function,...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Large-scale regularity for the stationary Navier-Stokes equations over non-Lipschitz boundaries

In this paper we address the large-scale regularity theory for the stationary Navier-Stokes equations in highly oscillating bumpy John domains. These domains are very rough, possibly with fractals or cusps, at the microscopic scale, but are amenable to the mathematical analysis of the Navier-Stokes equations. We prove: (i) a large-scale Calderón-Zygmund estimate, (ii) a large-scale Lipschitz estimate, (iii) large-scale higher-order regularity estimates, namely, $C^{1,\gamma}$ and $C^{2,\gamma}$ estimates. These nice regularity results are inherited only at mesoscopic scales, and clearly fail in general at the microscopic scales. We emphasize that the large-scale $C^{1,\gamma}$ regularity is obtained by using first-order boundary layers constructed via a new argument. The large-scale $C^{2,\gamma}$ regularity relies on the construction of second-order boundary layers, which allows for certain boundary data with linear growth at spatial infinity. To the best of our knowledge, our work is the first to carry out such an analysis. In the wake of many works in quantitative homogenization, our results strongly advocate in favor of considering the boundary regularity of the solutions to fluid equations as a multiscale problem, with improved regularity at or above a certain scale.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Experimental Demonstrations of Native Implementation of Boolean Logic Hamiltonian in a Superconducting Quantum Annealer

Daisuke Saida, Yuki Yamanashi, Mutsuo Hidaka, Fuminori Hirayama, Kentaro Imafuku, Shuichi Nagasawa, Siro Kawabata. Experimental demonstrations of quantum annealing with native implementation of Boolean logic Hamiltonians are reported. As a superconducting integrated circuit, a problem Hamiltonian whose set of ground states is consistent with a given truth table is implemented for quantum annealing with no redundant qubits. As examples of the truth table, NAND and NOR are successfully fabricated as an identical circuit. Similarly, a native implementation of a multiplier comprising six superconducting flux qubits is also demonstrated. These native implementations of Hamiltonians consistent with Boolean logic provide an efficient and scalable way of applying annealing computation to so-called circuit satisfiability problems that aim to find a set of inputs consistent with a given output over any Boolean logic functions, especially those like factorization through a multiplier Hamiltonian. A proof-of-concept demonstration of a hybrid computing architecture for domain-specific quantum computing is described.