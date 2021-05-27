Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

Complexified Hermitian Symmetric Spaces, Hyperkähler Structures, and Real Group Actions

By Ralph J. Bremigan
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

There is a known hyperkähler structure on any complexified Hermitian symmetric space $G/K$, whose construction relies on identifying $G/K$ with both a (co)adjoint orbit and the cotangent bundle to the compact Hermitian symmetric space $G_u/K_0$. Via a family of explicit diffeomorphisms, we show that almost all of the complex structures are equivalent to the one on $G/K$; via a family of related diffeomorphisms, we show that almost all of the symplectic structures are equivalent to the one on $T^*\left(G_u/K_0\right)$. We highlight the intermediate Kähler structures, which share a holomorphic action of $G$ related to the one on $G/K$, but moment geometry related to that of $T^*\left(G_u/K_0\right)$. As an application, for the real form $G_0\subset G$ corresponding to $G_0/K_0$, the Hermitian symmetric space of noncompact type, we give a strategy for study of the action on $G/K$ using the moment-critical subsets for the intermediate structures. We give explicit computations for $SL(2)$.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hermitian Symmetric Space#Hyperk Hler Structures#Real Group#Sl#Group Theory#Sg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mathematics
News Break
Science
Related
Computersarxiv.org

How to Decompose a Tensor with Group Structure

In this work we study the orbit recovery problem, which is a natural abstraction for the problem of recovering a planted signal from noisy measurements under unknown group actions. Many important inverse problems in statistics, engineering and the sciences fit into this framework. Prior work has studied cases when the group is discrete and/or abelian. However fundamentally new techniques are needed in order to handle more complex group actions.
Physicsarxiv.org

Non-Hermitian Pseudo-Gaps

The notion of a band gap is ubiquitous in the characterization of matter. Particularly interesting are pseudo-gaps, which are enigmatic regions of very low density of states that have been linked to novel phenomena like high temperature superconductivity. In this work, we discover a new non-Hermitian mechanism that induces pseudo-gaps when boundaries are introduced in a lattice. It generically occurs due to the interference between two or more asymmetric pumping channels, and possess no analog in Hermitian systems. Mathematically, it can be visualized as being created by divergences of spectral flow in the complex energy plane, analogous to how sharp edges creates divergent electric fields near an electrical conductor. A non-Hermitian pseudo-gap can host symmetry-protected mid-gap modes like ordinary topological gaps, but the mid-gap modes are extended instead of edge-localized, and exhibit extreme sensitivity to symmetry-breaking perturbations. Surprisingly, pseudo-gaps can also host an integer number of edge modes even though the pseudo-bands possess fractional topological windings, or even no well-defined Chern number at all, in the marginal case of a phase transition point. Challenging conventional notions of topological bulk-boundary correspondences and even the very concept of a band, pseudo-gaps post profound implications that extend to many-body settings, such as fractional Chern insulators.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Obstructions to the existence of compact Clifford-Klein forms for tangential symmetric spaces

For a homogeneous space $G/H$ of reductive type, we consider the tangential homogeneous space $G_\theta/H_\theta$. In this paper, we give obstructions to the existence of compact Clifford-Klein forms for such tangential symmetric spaces and obtain new tangential symmetric spaces which do not admit compact Clifford-Klein forms. As a result, in the class of irreducible classical semisimple symmetric spaces, we have only two types of symmetric spaces which are not proved not to admit compact Clifford-Klein forms.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A local normal form for Hamiltonian actions of compact semisimple Poisson-Lie groups

The main contribution of this manuscript is a local normal form for Hamiltonian actions of Poisson-Lie groups $K$ on a symplectic manifold equipped with an $AN$-valued moment map, where $AN$ is the dual Poisson-Lie group of $K$. Our proof uses the delinearization theorem of Alekseev which relates a classical Hamiltonian action of $K$ with $\mathfrak{k}^*$-valued moment map to a Hamiltonian action with an $AN$-valued moment map, via a deformation of symplectic structures. We obtain our main result by proving a ``delinearization commutes with symplectic quotients'' theorem which is also of independent interest, and then putting this together with the local normal form theorem for classical Hamiltonian actions wtih $\mathfrak{k}^*$-valued moment maps. A key ingredient for our main result is the delinearization $\mathcal{D}(\omega_{can})$ of the canonical symplectic structure on $T^*K$, so we additionally take some steps toward explicit computations of $\mathcal{D}(\omega_{can})$. In particular, in the case $K=SU(2)$, we obtain explicit formulas for the matrix coefficients of $\mathcal{D}(\omega_{can})$ with respect to a natural choice of coordinates on $T^*SU(2)$.
Sciencearxiv.org

Exceptional Points in the Flatland: A Non-Hermitian Line-Wave Scenario

Line waves are recently discovered wave entities that are localized along two directions, and therefore can be viewed as the one-dimensional counterpart of surface waves. These waves can be supported at discontinuities of the surface reactance and/or resistance of low-dimensional materials such as metasurfaces or graphene. Here, a broader class of non-Hermitian surface-impedance junctions is studied that can support coupled line waves, and allows investigating different one-dimensional waveguiding mechanisms in a unified framework. It is theoretically demonstrated that, under parity-time-symmetry conditions, exceptional points can occur in a truly flat-optics scenario, hence endowing these novel waveguiding systems with the attractive features of both line-wave and exceptional-point physics, and shedding new light on the phase transitions existing in these systems. It is also shown that the required surface-impedance parameters are compatible with those attainable with typical models of photoexcited graphene metasurfaces at terahertz frequencies. In addition to providing new understanding in the physics of line waves, which is still in its infancy, these results pave the way to novel intriguing developments in the largely unexplored field of non-Hermitian flat optics, with possible applications ranging from sensing to lasing and on-chip optical signal processing.
Sciencearxiv.org

Maximally Symmetric Three Higgs Doublet Model

We consider the general Three-Higgs Doublet Model (3HDM) and identify all limits that lead to exact SM alignment. After discussing the underlying symmetries that can naturally enforce such an alignment, we focus on the most economic setting, called here the Maximally Symmetric Three-Higgs Doublet Model (MS-3HDM). The potential of the MS-3HDM obeys an $\mathrm{Sp(6)}$ symmetry, softly broken by bilinear masses and explicitly by hypercharge and Yukawa couplings through renormalisation-group effects, whilst the theory allows for quartic coupling unification up to the Planck scale. Besides the two ratios of vacuum expectation values, $\tan\beta_{1,2}$, the MS-3HDM is predominantly governed by only three input parameters: the masses of the two charged Higgs bosons, $M_{h_{1,2}^{\pm}}$, and their mixing angle $\sigma$. Most remarkably, with these input parameters, we obtain definite predictions for the entire scalar mass spectrum of the theory, as well as for the SM-like Higgs-boson couplings to the gauge bosons and fermions. The predicted deviations of these couplings from their SM values might be probed at future precision high-energy colliders. The new phenomenological aspects of the MS-3HDM with respect to the earlier studied MS-2HDM are discussed.
Sciencearxiv.org

Low-Dimensional Structure in the Space of Language Representations is Reflected in Brain Responses

How related are the representations learned by neural language models, translation models, and language tagging tasks? We answer this question by adapting an encoder-decoder transfer learning method from computer vision to investigate the structure among 100 different feature spaces extracted from hidden representations of various networks trained on language tasks. This method reveals a low-dimensional structure where language models and translation models smoothly interpolate between word embeddings, syntactic and semantic tasks, and future word embeddings. We call this low-dimensional structure a language representation embedding because it encodes the relationships between representations needed to process language for a variety of NLP tasks. We find that this representation embedding can predict how well each individual feature space maps to human brain responses to natural language stimuli recorded using fMRI. Additionally, we find that the principal dimension of this structure can be used to create a metric which highlights the brain's natural language processing hierarchy. This suggests that the embedding captures some part of the brain's natural language representation structure.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On the Skew-Symmetric Binary Sequences and the Merit Factor Problem

The merit factor problem is of practical importance to manifold domains, such as digital communications engineering, radars, system modulation, system testing, information theory, physics, chemistry. However, the merit factor problem is referenced as one of the most difficult optimization problems and it was further conjectured that stochastic search procedures will not yield merit factors higher than 5 for long binary sequences (sequences with lengths greater than 200). Some useful mathematical properties related to the flip operation of the skew-symmetric binary sequences are presented in this work. By exploiting those properties, the memory complexity of state-of-the-art stochastic merit factor optimization algorithms could be reduced from $O(n^2)$ to $O(n)$. As a proof of concept, a lightweight stochastic algorithm was constructed, which can optimize pseudo-randomly generated skew-symmetric binary sequences with long lengths (up to ${10}^5+1$) to skew-symmetric binary sequences with a merit factor greater than 5. An approximation of the required time is also provided. The numerical experiments suggest that the algorithm is universal and could be applied to skew-symmetric binary sequences with arbitrary lengths.
TechnologyAPS Physics

Robo-Fish Replicates Real Swimming Action

A robotic fish whose swimming action is initiated in the same way as that of real fish could help researchers test predictions about these underwater creatures, using well-controlled conditions. Along with the five senses of touch, sight, hearing, smell, and taste, fish can sense deformations of their bodies that link...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Number of Kummer structures and Moduli spaces of generalized Kummer surfaces

Abstract: A generalized Kummer surface $X=Km_{3}(A,G_{A})$ is the minimal resolution of the quotient of a $2$-dimensional complex torus by an order 3 symplectic automorphism group $G_{A}$. A Kummer structure on $X$ is an isomorphism class of pairs $(B,G_{B})$ such that $X\simeq Km_{3}(B,G_{B})$. When the surface is algebraic, we obtain that the number of Kummer structures is linked with the number of order $3$ elliptic points on some Shimura curve naturally related to $A$. For each $n\in\mathbb{N}$, we obtain generalized Kummer surfaces $X_{n}$ for which the number of Kummer structures is $2^{n}$. We then give a classification of the moduli spaces of generalized Kummer surfaces. When the surface is non algebraic, there is only one Kummer structure, but the number of irreducible components of the moduli spaces of such surfaces is large compared to the algebraic case. The endomorphism rings of the complex $2$-tori we study are mainly quaternion orders, these order contain the ring of Eisenstein integers. One can also see this paper as a study of quaternion orders $\mathcal{O}$ over $\mathbb{Q}$ that contain the ring of Eisenstein integers. We obtain that such order is determined up to isomorphism by its discriminant, and when the quaternion algebra is indefinite, the order $\mathcal{O}$ is principal.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Pseudo-hermitian random matrix theory: a review

We review our recent results on pseudo-hermitian random matrix theory which were hitherto presented in various conferences and talks. (Detailed accounts of our work will appear soon in separate publications.) Following an introduction of this new type of random matrices, we focus on two specific models of matrices which are pseudo-hermitian with respect to a given indefinite metric B. Eigenvalues of pseudo-hermitian matrices are either real, or come in complex-conjugate pairs. The diagrammatic method is applied to deriving explicit analytical expressions for the density of eigenvalues in the complex plane and on the real axis, in the large-N, planar limit. In one of the models we discuss, the metric B depends on a certain real parameter t. As t varies, the model exhibits various "phase transitions" associated with eigenvalues flowing from the complex plane onto the real axis, causing disjoint eigenvalue support intervals to merge. Our analytical results agree well with presented numerical simulations.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Shrinkage Estimation of Functions of Large Noisy Symmetric Matrices

We study the problem of estimating functions of a large symmetric matrix $A_n$ when we only have. access to a noisy estimate $\hat{A}_n=A_n+\sigma Z_n/\sqrt{n}.$ We are interested. in the case that $Z_n$ is a Wigner ensemble and suggest an algorithm based on nonlinear shrinkage of. the eigenvalues of $\hat{A}_n.$ As...
EntertainmentEurekAlert

New connector for sustainable structures on Earth and in space

During his time at EPFL under the Erasmus program, Romain van Wassenhove came up with an idea for a connector that could be used to make modular structures out of sustainable bamboo rather than wood, plastic or metal. "I wanted to focus my Master's on a topic that had meaning to me and that would lead to a concrete application," he says. "Working with bamboo was something I already had in mind while I was studying in Brussels." His connectors can be 3D-printed in biosourced plastic and are customizable to the type of material used for the structure.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Title:GroupBERT: Enhanced Transformer Architecture with Efficient Grouped Structures

Authors:Ivan Chelombiev, Daniel Justus, Douglas Orr, Anastasia Dietrich, Frithjof Gressmann, Alexandros Koliousis, Carlo Luschi. Abstract: Attention based language models have become a critical component in state-of-the-art natural language processing systems. However, these models have significant computational requirements, due to long training times, dense operations and large parameter count. In this work we demonstrate a set of modifications to the structure of a Transformer layer, producing a more efficient architecture. First, we add a convolutional module to complement the self-attention module, decoupling the learning of local and global interactions. Secondly, we rely on grouped transformations to reduce the computational cost of dense feed-forward layers and convolutions, while preserving the expressivity of the model. We apply the resulting architecture to language representation learning and demonstrate its superior performance compared to BERT models of different scales. We further highlight its improved efficiency, both in terms of floating-point operations (FLOPs) and time-to-train.
Sciencearxiv.org

Floquet engineering of topological localization transitions in non-Hermitian quasicrystals

Time-periodic driving fields could endow a system with peculiar topological and transport features. In this work, we find dynamically controlled localization transitions in non-Hermitian quasicrystals via shaking the lattice periodically. The driving force is found to dress the hopping amplitudes between lattice sites, yielding alternate transitions between localized and extended non-Hermitian quasicrystalline phases. We apply our Floquet engineering approach to three representative Aubry-André-Harper non-Hermitian quasicrystals, and obtain the conditions of "photon-assisted" localization transitions and the expressions of Lyapunov exponents analytically. We further introduce topological winding numbers of Floquet quasienergies to distinguish non-Hermitian quasicrystalline phases with different localization nature. Our discovery thus extend the study of quasicrystals to non-Hermitian Floquet systems, and provide an effective way of modulating the topological and transport properties of these unique phases.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Symmetric subcategories, tilting modules and derived recollements

Abstract: For any good tilting module $T$ over a ring $A$, there exists an $n$-symmetric subcategory $\mathscr{E}$ of a module category such that the derived category of the endomorphism ring of $T$ is a recollement of the derived categories of $\mathscr{E}$ and $A$ in the sense of Beilinson-Bernstein-Deligne. Thus the kernel of the total left-derived tensor functor induced by the tilting module is triangle equivalent to the derived category of $\mathscr{E}$.
Designlaboratoryequipment.com

Lace-inspired Technique Could Someday Weave Structures in Space

Lauren Dreier was paging through a 19th century book by the German architect Gottfried Semper when she spotted some intriguing patterns inspired by lace. A professional artist and designer who often incorporates technology into her work, Dreier, who is also a doctoral student at the School of Architecture at Princeton University, decided to recreate the printed illustrations in 3D.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

The ideal structure of measure algebras and asymptotic properties of group representations

We classify the weak*-closed maximal left ideals of the measure algebra $M(G)$ for certain Hermitian locally compact groups $G$ in terms of the irreducible representations of $G$ and their asymptotic properties. In particular, we obtain a classification for connected nilpotent Lie groups, and the Euclidean rigid motion groups. We also prove a version of this result for certain weighted measure algebras. We apply our classification to obtain an analogue of Barnes' Theorem on integrable representations for representations vanishing at infinity. We next study the relationship between weak*-closedness and finite generation, proving that in many cases $M(G)$ has no finitely-generated maximal left ideals. We also show that the measure algebra of the 2D Euclidean rigid motion group has a weak*-closed maximal left ideal that is not generated by a projection, and investigate whether or not it has any weak*-closed left ideals which are not finitely-generated.
EconomyWe Are Change

WOW! This Is The REAL POWER Structure!

Today’s video explains how the super rich are getting more and more power at everyone else’s expense and it also gets into the very positive economic developments happening in El Salvador. Join us: LukeUncensored.com. Follow on Telegram: t.me/s/News4AChange. Sign up for our newsletter: bit.ly/3ijjAop. Exclusive group chat: t.me/WeAreChangeChat. Shirt store:...