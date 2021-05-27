Cancel
Global topologies of Reeb spaces of stable fold maps with non-trivial top homology groups

By Naoki Kitazawa
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

The Reeb space of a continuous map is the space of all (elements representing) connected components of preimages endowed with the quotient topology induced from the natural equivalence relation on the domain. These objects are strong tools in (differential) topological theory of Morse functions, fold maps, which are their higher dimensional variants, and so on: they are in general polyhedra whose dimensions are same as those of the targets. In suitable cases Reeb spaces inherit topological information such as homology groups, cohomology rings, and so on, of the manifolds.

arxiv.org
arxiv.org

Geometrical phases and entanglement in real space for 1D SSH topological insulator: effects of first and second neighbor-hoppings and intra-cell modulation

We study the hybrid atoms-cell site entanglement in one-dimensional Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) topological insulator with first, second neighbor-hopping interaction and intra-cell modulation, in space representation of finite chains. We determine the geometric phases by the Resta electric polarization and the entanglement in the atomic basis by the Schmidt number as metric of the degree of non-classicity, the maximally entangled quantum states are characterized by the inverse participation ratio IPR. A relation between entanglement and the topological phase transitions (TPT) are found, since the Schmidt number presented critical points of maximally entangled (ME) states just in the singularities of the change of the winding number for the nearest states to the zero mode energy and shifted for higher energy state.We present the general conditions that has to be satisfy to produce a ME hybrid Bell states. We obtain that the states with second neighbors, with two phases, shows a higher degree of entanglement than the first order hopping. We obtain parameter conditions with broad regions for non null topological phases that can have maximum entanglement. We find a robust relation between entanglement and the inverse participation ratio (IPR) for the the eigenstates with ME which are associated to maximum delocalization in both models. The amplitude distribution for each atom are spatially localized in cell site showing a bunching in cell sets. The intra-cell modulation provides a better connection between entanglement and electric polarization with a periodical driven period. The study of topological properties through entanglement is an complementary tool for determining macroscopic properties and analyzing more complex systems with many-body particles or higher dimensions.
Sciencearxiv.org

Topology of spaces of smooth functions and gradient-like flows with prescribed singularities on surfaces

By a gradient-like flow on a closed orientable surface $M$, we mean a closed 1-form $\beta$ defined on $M$ punctured at a finite set of points (sources and sinks of $\beta$) such that there exists a Morse function $f$ on $M$, called an energy function of $\beta$, whose critical points coincide with equilibria of $\beta$, and the pair $(f,\beta)$ has a canonical form near each critical point of $f$. Let $\mathcal{B}=\mathcal{B}(\beta_0)$ be the space of all gradient-like flows on $M$ having the same types of local singularities as a flow $\beta_0$, and $\mathcal{F}=\mathcal{F}(f_0)$ the space of all Morse functions on $M$ having the same types of local singularities as an energy function $f_0$ of $\beta_0$. We prove that the spaces $\mathcal{F}$ and $\mathcal{B}$, equipped with $C^\infty$ topologies, are homotopy equivalent to some manifold $\mathcal{M}_s$, moreover their decompositions into $\mathrm{Diff}^0(M)$-orbits are given by two transversal fibrations on $\mathcal{M}_s$. Similar results are proved for topological equivalence classes on $\mathcal{F}$ and $\mathcal{B}$, and for non-Morse singularities.
arxiv.org

Topological control of quantum states in non-Hermitian spin-orbit-coupled fermions

While spin-orbit coupling (SOC), an essential mechanism underlying quantum phenomena from the spin Hall effect to topological insulators, has been widely studied in well-isolated Hermitian systems, much less is known when the dissipation plays a major role in spin-orbit-coupled quantum systems. Here, we realize dissipative spin-orbit-coupled bands filled with ultracold fermions, and observe a parity-time ($\mathcal{PT}$) symmetry-breaking transition as a result of the competition between SOC and dissipation. Tunable dissipation, introduced by state-selective atom loss, enables the energy gap, opened by SOC, to be engineered and closed at the critical dissipation value, the so-called exceptional point (EP). The realized EP of the non-Hermitian band structure exhibits chiral response when the quantum state changes near the EP. This topological feature enables us to tune SOC and dissipation dynamically in the parameter space, and observe the state evolution is direction-dependent near the EP, revealing topologically robust spin transfer between different quantum states when the quantum state encircles the EP. This topological control of quantum states for non-Hermitian fermions provides new methods of quantum control, and also sets the stage for exploring non-Hermitian topological states with SOC.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Insights on Rigidity and flexibility at the Global and Local Levels of Protein Structures and their Roles in Homologous Psychrophilic, Mesophilic and Thermophilic Proteins: A Computational Study

The rigidity and flexibility of homologous psychrophilic(P), mesophilic(M) and thermophilic(T) proteins have been investigated at the global and local levels in terms of packing factor and atomic fluctuations obtained from B-factors. For comparison of atomic fluctuations, correction of errors by considering errors in B-factors from all sources in a consolidated manner and conversion of the fluctuations to the same temperature have been suggested and validated. Results indicate no differences in the global values like average packing factor among the three classes of protein homologs but at local levels there are differences. Comparison of homologous proteins triplets show that the average atomic fluctuations at a given temperature obey the order P>M>T. Packing factors and the atomic fluctuations are anti-correlated suggesting that altering the rigidity of the active site might be a potential strategy to make tailor made psychrophilic or thermophilic proteins from their mesophilic homologs.
arxiv.org

General Construction and Topological Classification of All Magnetic and Non-Magnetic Flat Bands

Exotic phases of matter emerge from the interplay between strong electron interactions and non-trivial topology. Owing to their lack of dispersion at the single-particle level, systems harboring flat bands are excellent testbeds for strongly interacting physics, with twisted bilayer graphene serving as a prime example. On the other hand, existing theoretical models for obtaining flat bands in crystalline materials, such as the line-graph formalism, are often too restrictive for real-life material realizations. Here we present a generic technique for constructing perfectly flat bands from bipartite crystalline lattices. Our prescription encapsulates and generalizes the various flat band models in the literature, being applicable to systems with any orbital content, with or without spin-orbit coupling. Using Topological Quantum Chemistry, we build a complete topological classification in terms of symmetry eigenvalues of all the gapped and gapless flat bands, for all 1651 Magnetic Space Groups. In addition, we derive criteria for the existence of symmetry-protected band touching points between the flat and dispersive bands, and we identify the gapped flat bands as prime candidates for fragile topological phases. Finally, we show that the set of all (gapped and gapless) perfectly flat bands is finitely generated and construct the corresponding bases for all 1651 Shubnikov Space Groups.
arxiv.org

Iteration of $ z\mapsto λ+z+\tan z$: Topologically hyperbolic maps

Iteration of the function $f_\lambda(z)=\lambda + z+\tan z, z \in \mathbb{C}$ is investigated in this article. It is proved that for every $\lambda$, the Fatou set of $f_\lambda$ has a completely invariant Baker domain $B$; we call it the primary Fatou component. The rest of the results deals with $f_\lambda$ when it is topologically hyperbolic. For all real $\lambda$ or $\lambda$ such that $ \lambda=\pi k +i \lambda_2$ for some integer $k$ and $0 < \lambda_2<1$, the only other Fatou component is shown to be another completely invariant Baker domain.
arxiv.org

Homogeneous spaces of real simple Lie groups with proper actions of non virtually abelian discrete subgroups: a calculational approach

Let G be a simple non-compact linear connected Lie group and H be a closed non-compact semisimple subgroup. We are interested in finding classes of homogeneous spaces G/H admitting proper actions of discrete non virtually abelian subgroups of G. We develop an algorithm for finding such homogeneous spaces. As a testing example we obtain a list of all non-compact homogeneous spaces G/H admitting proper action of a discrete and non virtually abelian subgroup of G in the case when G has rank at most 8, and H is a maximal proper semisimple subgroup.
towardsdatascience.com

Topological Change Point Detection

Change point detection is an important topic in time-series analysis covering a broad range of applications where it is required to detect significant divergence from a nominal behavior in systems characterized by their measurable time-series. Several real-world systems include solar flare clusters, firefly flash patterns, neurological spike trains, climate data and financial indices, to name a few.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:On the existence of topologies compatible with a group duality with predetermined properties

Authors:Tayomara Borsich, Xabier Domínguez, Elena Martín-Peinador. Abstract: The paper deals with group dualities. A group duality is simply a pair $(G, H)$ where $G$ is an abstract abelian group and $H$ a subgroup of characters defined on $G$. A group topology $\tau$ defined on $G$ is {\it compatible} with the group duality (also called dual pair) $(G, H)$ if $G$ equipped with $\tau$ has dual group $H$.
Physics World

It’s topology, naturally

Taken from the June 2021 issue of Physics World. Members of the Institute of Physics can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. One of the hottest topics in solid-state physics is having a fluid makeover. As Jon Cartwright reports, the consequences of topological behaviours in fluid dynamics could be far-reaching for our understanding of the natural world and other complex systems, such as fusion tokamaks.
Sciencearxiv.org

Topological Receptive Field Model for Human Retinotopic Mapping

The mapping between visual inputs on the retina and neuronal activations in the visual cortex, i.e., retinotopic map, is an essential topic in vision science and neuroscience. Human retinotopic maps can be revealed by analyzing the functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) signal responses to designed visual stimuli in vivo. Neurophysiology studies summarized that visual areas are topological (i.e., nearby neurons have receptive fields at nearby locations in the image). However, conventional fMRI-based analyses frequently generate non-topological results because they process fMRI signals on a voxel-wise basis, without considering the neighbor relations on the surface. Here we propose a topological receptive field (tRF) model which imposes the topological condition when decoding retinotopic fMRI signals. More specifically, we parametrized the cortical surface to a unit disk, characterized the topological condition by tRF, and employed an efficient scheme to solve the tRF model. We tested our framework on both synthetic and human fMRI data. Experimental results showed that the tRF model could remove the topological violations, improve model explaining power, and generate biologically plausible retinotopic maps. The proposed framework is general and can be applied to other sensory maps.
arxiv.org

Inviscid Limit of Compressible Viscoelastic Equations with the No-Slip Boundary Condition

The inviscid limit for the two-dimensional compressible viscoelastic equations on the half plane is considered under the no-slip boundary condition. When the initial deformation tensor is a perturbation of the identity matrix and the initial density is near a positive constant, we establish the uniform estimates of solutions to the compressible viscoelastic flows in the conormal Sobolev spaces. It is well-known that for the corresponding inviscid limit of the compressible Navier-Stokes equations with the no-slip boundary condition, one does not expect the uniform energy estimates of solutions due to the appearance of strong boundary layers. However, when the deformation tensor effect is taken into account, our results show that the deformation tensor plays an important role in the vanishing viscosity process and can prevent the formation of strong boundary layers. As a result we are able to justify the inviscid limit of solutions for the compressible viscous flows under the no-slip boundary condition governed by the viscoelastic equations, based on the uniform conormal regularity estimates achieved in this paper.
arxiv.org

Environment dependent vibrational heat transport in molecular Junctions : Rectification, quantum effects, vibrational mismatch

Vibrational heat transport in molecular junctions is a central issue in different contemporary research areas like Chemistry, material science, mechanical engineering, thermoelectrics and power generation. Our model system consists of a chain of molecules which sandwiched between two solids that are maintained at different temperatures. We employ quantum self-consistent reservoir model, which is built on generalized quantum Langevin equation, to investigate quantum effects and far from equilibrium conditions on thermal conduction at nanoscale. The present self-consistent reservoir model can easily mimic the phonon-phonon scattering mechanisms. Different thermal environments are modelled as (i) Ohmic, (ii) sub-Ohmic, and (iii) super-Ohmic environment and their effects are demonstrated for the thermal rectification properties of the system with spring graded or mass graded feature. The behavior of heat current across molecular junctions as a function of chain length, temperature gradient and phonon scattering rate are studied. Further, our analysis reveals the effects of vibrational mismatch between the solids phonon spectra on heat transfer characteristics in molecular junctions for different thermal environments.
arxiv.org

Solution to Waves in Dissipative Media with Reciprocal Attenuation in Time and Space Domains

Waves dissipate energy when they propagate through real medium. Theoretical study of waves is one of important way to understand the nature of waves in medium with dissipation. The study points out that the theoretical solution to the wave equation describing a disturbance propagating in a dissipative medium is not unique, which is determined by the dissipation mechanism of the medium. A new general solution is proposed by assuming that the attenuations of disturbance can occur in the time and space domains. The general solution is further used in case studies. The properties of viscoelastic waves propagating in the Kelvin-Voigt medium and electromagnetic waves propagating in conductive medium with the reciprocal attenuation in time and space domains are analyzed. The result shows that the attenuation mechanism has an obvious influence on the properties of waves in the dissipative medium when the wave equations are the same.
Sciencearxiv.org

Minimal theory of massive gravity in the light of CMB data and the $S_8$ tension

We investigate the Minimal Theory of Massive Gravity (MTMG) in the light of different observational data sets which are in tension within the $\Lambda$CDM cosmology. In particular, we analyze MTMG model, for the first time, with the Planck-CMB data, and how these precise measurements affect the free parameters of the theory. The MTMG model can affect the CMB power spectrum at large angular scales and cause a suppression on the amplitude of the matter power spectrum. We find that on adding Planck-CMB data, the graviton has a small, positive, but non-zero mass at 68\% confidence level, and from this perspective, we show that the tension between redshift space distortions measurements and Planck-CMB data in the parametric space $S_8 - \Omega_m$ can be resolved within the MTMG scenario. Through a robust and accurate analysis, we find that the $H_0$ tension between the CMB and the local distance ladder measurements still remains but can be reduced to $\sim3.5\sigma$ within the MTMG theory. The MTMG is very well consistent with the CMB observations, and undoubtedly, it can serve as a viable candidate amongst other modified gravity theories.
Physicsarxiv.org

Intertwined non-trivial band topology and giant Rashba spin splitting

Composite quantum compounds (CQCs) have become an important avenue for the investigation of inter-correlation between two distinct phenomenon in physics. Topological superconductors, axion insulators etc. are few such CQCs which have recently drawn tremendous attention in the community. Topological nontriviality and Rashba spin physics are two different quantum phenomena but can be intertwined within a CQC platform. In this letter, we present a general symmetry based mechanism, supported by \textit{ab-initio} calculations to achieve intertwined giant Rashba splitting and topological non-trivial states simultaneously in a single crystalline system. Such co-existent properties can further be tuned to achieve other rich phenomenon. We have achieved Rashba splitting energy ($\Delta E$) and Rashba coefficient ($\alpha$) values as large as 161 meV and 4.87 eV$Å$ respectively in conjunction with Weyl semimetal phase in KSnSb$_{0.625}$Bi$_{0.375}$. Interestingly, these values are even larger than the values reported for widely studied topologically trivial Rashba semiconductor BiTeI. The advantage of our present analysis is that one can achieve various topological phases without compromising the Rashba parameters, within this CQC platform.
arxiv.org

Magnetic and geometrical control of spin textures in the itinerant kagome magnet Fe$_3$Sn$_2$

Markus Altthaler, Erik Lysne, Erik Roede, Lilian Prodan, Vladimir Tsurkan, Mohamed A. Kassem, Stephan Krohns, Istvan Kezsmarki, Dennis Meier. Magnetic materials with competing magnetocrystalline anisotropy and dipolar energies can develop a wide range of domain patterns, including classical stripe domains, domain branching, as well as topologically trivial and non-trivial (skyrmionic) bubbles. We image the magnetic domain pattern of Fe$_3$Sn$_2$ by magnetic force microscopy (MFM) and study its evolution due to geometric confinement, magnetic fields, and their combination. In Fe$_3$Sn$_2$ lamellae thinner than 3 $\mu$m, we observe stripe domains whose size scales with the square root of the lamella thickness, exhibiting classical Kittel scaling. Magnetic fields turn these stripes into a highly disordered bubble lattice, where the bubble size also obeys Kittel scaling. Complementary micromagnetic simulations quantitatively capture the magnetic field and geometry dependence of the magnetic patterns, reveal strong reconstructions of the patterns between the surface and the core of the lamellae, and identify the observed bubbles as skyrmionic bubbles. Our results imply that geometrical confinement together with competing magnetic interactions can provide a path to fine-tune and stabilize different types of topologically trivial and non-trivial spin structures in centrosymmetric magnets.
arxiv.org

Towards a model-independent reconstruction approach for late-time Hubble data

Gaussian processes offers a convenient way to perform nonparametric reconstructions of observational data assuming only a kernel which describes the covariance between neighbouring points in a data set. We approach the ambiguity in the choice of kernel in Gaussian processes with two methods -- (a) approximate Bayesian computation with sequential Monte Carlo sampling and (b) genetic algorithm -- in order to address the often ad hoc choice of the kernel and use the overall resulting method to reconstruct the cosmic chronometers and supernovae type Ia data sets. The results have shown that the Matérn$\left( \nu = 5/2 \right)$ kernel emerges on top of the two-hyperparameter family of kernels for both cosmological data sets. On the other hand, we use the genetic algorithm in order to select a most naturally-fit kernel among a competitive pool made up of a ten-hyperparameters class of kernels. Imposing a Bayesian information criterion-inspired measure of the fitness, the results have shown that a hybrid of the radial basis function and the Matérn$\left( \nu = 5/2 \right)$ kernel best represented both data sets.
APS physics

Multipolar topological field theories: Bridging higher order topological insulators and fractons

Two new recently proposed classes of topological phases, namely, fractons and higher order topological insulators (HOTIs), share at least superficial similarities. The wide variety of proposals for these phases calls for a universal field theory description that captures their key characteristic physical phenomena. In this work, we construct topological multipolar response theories that capture the essential features of some classes of fractons having subsystem symmetries and higher order topological insulators. Remarkably, we find that despite their distinct symmetry structure, some classes of fractons and HOTIs can be connected through their essentially identical topological response theories. More precisely, we propose a topological quadrupole response theory that describes both a 2D symmetry-protected fracton phase and a related bosonic quadrupolar HOTI with strong interactions. Such a topological quadrupole term encapsulates the protected corner charge modes and, for the HOTI, also determines an anomalous edge with a fractional dipole moment. In 3D, we propose a dipolar Chern-Simons theory with a quantized coefficient as a description of the response of both second-order HOTIs harboring chiral hinge currents and of a related fracton phase. This theory correctly predicts chiral currents on the hinges and anomalous dipole currents on the surfaces. We generalize these results to higher dimensions to reveal a family of multipolar Chern-Simons terms and related.
arxiv.org

Analytical Green's Functions for Continuum Spectra

Green's functions with continuum spectra are a way of avoiding the strong bounds on new physics from the absence of new narrow resonances in experimental data. We model such a situation with a five-dimensional model with two branes along the extra dimension $z$, the ultraviolet (UV) and the infrared (IR) one, such that the metric between the UV and the IR brane is AdS$_5$, thus solving the hierarchy problem, and beyond the IR brane the metric is that of a linear dilaton model, which extends to $z\to\infty$. This simplified metric, which can be considered as an approximation of a more complicated (and smooth) one, leads to analytical Green's functions (with a mass gap $m_g = \rho/2$ and a continuum for $s > m_g^2$) which could then be easily incorporated in the experimental codes. The theory contains Standard Model gauge bosons in the bulk with Neumann boundary conditions in the UV brane. To cope with electroweak observables the theory is also endowed with an extra custodial gauge symmetry in the bulk, with gauge bosons with Dirichlet boundary conditions in the UV brane, and without zero (massless) modes. All Green's functions have analytical expressions and exhibit poles in the second Riemann sheet of the complex plane at $s=M_n^2-i M_n\Gamma_n$, denoting a discrete (infinite) set of broad resonances with masses $(M_n)$ and widths $(\Gamma_n)$. For gauge bosons with Neumann or Dirichlet boundary conditions, the mass and widths of resonances satisfy the (approximate) equation $s=-\mathcal W_n^2[\pm (1+i)/4]\rho^2$, where $\mathcal W_n$ is the $n$-th branch of the Lambert function.