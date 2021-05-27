Global topologies of Reeb spaces of stable fold maps with non-trivial top homology groups

We study the hybrid atoms-cell site entanglement in one-dimensional Su-Schrieffer-Heeger (SSH) topological insulator with first, second neighbor-hopping interaction and intra-cell modulation, in space representation of finite chains. We determine the geometric phases by the Resta electric polarization and the entanglement in the atomic basis by the Schmidt number as metric of the degree of non-classicity, the maximally entangled quantum states are characterized by the inverse participation ratio IPR. A relation between entanglement and the topological phase transitions (TPT) are found, since the Schmidt number presented critical points of maximally entangled (ME) states just in the singularities of the change of the winding number for the nearest states to the zero mode energy and shifted for higher energy state.We present the general conditions that has to be satisfy to produce a ME hybrid Bell states. We obtain that the states with second neighbors, with two phases, shows a higher degree of entanglement than the first order hopping. We obtain parameter conditions with broad regions for non null topological phases that can have maximum entanglement. We find a robust relation between entanglement and the inverse participation ratio (IPR) for the the eigenstates with ME which are associated to maximum delocalization in both models. The amplitude distribution for each atom are spatially localized in cell site showing a bunching in cell sets. The intra-cell modulation provides a better connection between entanglement and electric polarization with a periodical driven period. The study of topological properties through entanglement is an complementary tool for determining macroscopic properties and analyzing more complex systems with many-body particles or higher dimensions.