Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mathematics

A Variational Loop Shrinking Analogy for Handle and Tunnel Detection and Reeb Graph Construction on Surfaces

By Alexander Weinrauch, Hans-Peter Seidel, Daniel Mlakar, Markus Steinberger, Rhaleb Zayer
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

The humble loop shrinking property played a central role in the inception of modern topology but it has been eclipsed by more abstract algebraic formalism. This is particularly true in the context of detecting relevant non-contractible loops on surfaces where elaborate homological and/or graph theoretical constructs are favored in algorithmic solutions. In this work, we devise a variational analogy to the loop shrinking property and show that it yields a simple, intuitive, yet powerful solution allowing a streamlined treatment of the problem of handle and tunnel loop detection. Our formalization tracks the evolution of a diffusion front randomly initiated on a single location on the surface. Capitalizing on a diffuse interface representation combined with a set of rules for concurrent front interactions, we develop a dynamic data structure for tracking the evolution on the surface encoded as a sparse matrix which serves for performing both diffusion numerics and loop detection and acts as the workhorse of our fully parallel implementation. The substantiated results suggest our approach outperforms state of the art and robustly copes with highly detailed geometric models. As a byproduct, our approach can be used to construct Reeb graphs by diffusion thus avoiding commonly encountered issues when using Morse functions.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loops#Reeb Graph#Computational Geometry#Cg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Mathematics
News Break
Computers
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
San Diego, CAMedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 is detectable—though likely not transmissible—on hospital surfaces

Watching what was happening around the world in early 2020, University of California San Diego School of Medicine researchers knew their region would likely soon be hit with a wave of patients with COVID-19, the infection caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. They wondered how the virus persists on surfaces, particularly in hospitals, and they knew they had only a small window of time to get started if they wanted to capture a snapshot of the "before" situation—before patients with the infection were admitted.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Return probabilities on nonunimodular transitive graphs

Consider simple random walk $(S_n)_{n\geq0}$ on a transitive graph with spectral radius $\rho$. Let $u_n=\mathbb{P}[S_n=S_0]$ be the $n$-step return probability. It is a folklore conjecture that on transient, transitive graphs $u_n/\rho^n$ is at most of the order $n^{-3/2}$. We prove this conjecture for graphs with a closed, transitive, amenable and nonunimodular subgroup of automorphisms.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On the elementary theory of graph products of groups

In this paper we study the elementary theory of graph products of groups and show that under natural conditions on the vertex groups we can recover (the core of) the underlying graph and the associated vertex groups. More precisely, we require the vertex groups to satisfy a non-generic almost positive sentence, a condition which generalizes a range of natural ``non-freeness conditions" such as the satisfaction of a group law, having nontrivial center or being boundedly simple.
Beauty & Fashionarxiv.org

A Deep Variational Bayesian Framework for Blind Image Deblurring

Blind image deblurring is an important yet very challenging problem in low-level vision. Traditional optimization based methods generally formulate this task as a maximum-a-posteriori estimation or variational inference problem, whose performance highly relies on the handcraft priors for both the latent image and the blur kernel. In contrast, recent deep learning methods generally learn, from a large collection of training images, deep neural networks (DNNs) directly mapping the blurry image to the clean one or to the blur kernel, paying less attention to the physical degradation process of the blurry image. In this paper, we present a deep variational Bayesian framework for blind image deblurring. Under this framework, the posterior of the latent clean image and blur kernel can be jointly estimated in an amortized inference fashion with DNNs, and the involved inference DNNs can be trained by fully considering the physical blur model, together with the supervision of data driven priors for the clean image and blur kernel, which is naturally led to by the evidence lower bound objective. Comprehensive experiments are conducted to substantiate the effectiveness of the proposed framework. The results show that it can not only achieve a promising performance with relatively simple networks, but also enhance the performance of existing DNNs for deblurring.
Sciencearxiv.org

Mitigating Current Variation in Particle Beam Microscopy

Particle beam microscopy uses a scanning beam of charged particles to create images of samples, and the quality of image reconstruction suffers when this beam current varies over time. Neither conventional reconstruction methods nor time-resolved sensing acknowledges beam current variation, although through sensitivity analysis, my project demonstrates that when the beam current variation is appreciable, time-resolved sensing has significant improvement compared to conventional methods in terms of image reconstruction quality, specifically mean-squared error (MSE). To more actively combat this unknown varying beam current's effects, my project further focuses on designing an algorithm that uses time-resolved sensing for even better image reconstruction quality in the presence of beam current variation. This algorithm works by simultaneously estimating the unknown beam current variation in addition to the underlying image, offering an alternative to more conventional methods, which exploit statistical assumptions of the image content without explicitly estimating the beam current. Using a concept of excess MSE due to beam current variation, this algorithm provides a factor of 7 improvement on average, which could lead to less expensive equipment in the future. Beyond improving the image estimation, this algorithm offers a novel estimation of the beam current, potentially providing more control in manufacturing and fabrication processes.
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

What is Graph Database Anyway?

Graph databases are not a new concept. Graph theory was actively developed in the 1960s and since then the first attempts for building storage for graph structures have already appeared. The general idea is to persist the graph as a data structure and operate with it through the queries. It is like a mixture of graphs and databases, taking the best parts of both of them.
Computersarxiv.org

Universal noise-precision relations in variational quantum algorithms

Variational quantum algorithms (VQAs) are expected to become a practical application of near-term noisy quantum computers. Although the effect of the noise crucially determines whether a VQA works or not, the heuristic nature of VQAs makes it difficult to establish analytic theories. Analytic estimations of the impact of the noise are urgent for searching for quantum advantages, as numerical simulations of noisy quantum computers on classical computers are heavy and quite limited to small scale problems. In this paper, we establish analytic estimations of the error in the cost function of VQAs due to the noise. The estimations are applicable to any typical VQAs under the Gaussian noise, which is equivalent to a class of stochastic noise models. Notably, the depolarizing noise is included in this model. As a result, we obtain estimations of the noise level to guarantee a required precision. Our formulae show how the Hessian of the cost function, the spectrum of the target operator, and the geometry of the ansatz affect the sensitivity to the noise. This insight implies trade-off relations between the trainability and the noise resilience of the cost function. We also obtain rough estimations which can be easily calculated without detailed information of the cost function. As a highlight of the applications of the formula, we propose a quantum error mitigation method which is different from the extrapolation and the probabilistic error cancellation.
Computersarxiv.org

Rethinking Graph Transformers with Spectral Attention

In recent years, the Transformer architecture has proven to be very successful in sequence processing, but its application to other data structures, such as graphs, has remained limited due to the difficulty of properly defining positions. Here, we present the $\textit{Spectral Attention Network}$ (SAN), which uses a learned positional encoding (LPE) that can take advantage of the full Laplacian spectrum to learn the position of each node in a given graph. This LPE is then added to the node features of the graph and passed to a fully-connected Transformer. By leveraging the full spectrum of the Laplacian, our model is theoretically powerful in distinguishing graphs, and can better detect similar sub-structures from their resonance. Further, by fully connecting the graph, the Transformer does not suffer from over-squashing, an information bottleneck of most GNNs, and enables better modeling of physical phenomenons such as heat transfer and electric interaction. When tested empirically on a set of 4 standard datasets, our model performs on par or better than state-of-the-art GNNs, and outperforms any attention-based model by a wide margin, becoming the first fully-connected architecture to perform well on graph benchmarks.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Automated Self-Supervised Learning for Graphs

Graph self-supervised learning has gained increasing attention due to its capacity to learn expressive node representations. Many pretext tasks, or loss functions have been designed from distinct perspectives. However, we observe that different pretext tasks affect downstream tasks differently cross datasets, which suggests that searching pretext tasks is crucial for graph self-supervised learning. Different from existing works focusing on designing single pretext tasks, this work aims to investigate how to automatically leverage multiple pretext tasks effectively. Nevertheless, evaluating representations derived from multiple pretext tasks without direct access to ground truth labels makes this problem challenging. To address this obstacle, we make use of a key principle of many real-world graphs, i.e., homophily, or the principle that ``like attracts like,'' as the guidance to effectively search various self-supervised pretext tasks. We provide theoretical understanding and empirical evidence to justify the flexibility of homophily in this search task. Then we propose the AutoSSL framework which can automatically search over combinations of various self-supervised tasks. By evaluating the framework on 7 real-world datasets, our experimental results show that AutoSSL can significantly boost the performance on downstream tasks including node clustering and node classification compared with training under individual tasks. Code will be released at this https URL.
Computershackaday.com

Circuit VR: Arduino Virtually Meets Analog

There was a time when building electronics and building software were two distinct activities. These days, almost any significant electronic project will use a CPU somewhere, or — at least — could. Using a circuit simulator can get you part of the way and software simulators abound. But cosimulation — simulating both analog circuits and a running processor — is often only found in high-end simulation products. But I noticed the other day the feature quietly snuck into our favorite Web-based simulator, Falstad.
Computersarxiv.org

Title:Graph Transformer Networks: Learning Meta-path Graphs to Improve GNNs

Authors:Seongjun Yun, Minbyul Jeong, Sungdong Yoo, Seunghun Lee, Sean S. Yi, Raehyun Kim, Jaewoo Kang, Hyunwoo J. Kim. Abstract: Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have been widely applied to various fields due to their powerful representations of graph-structured data. Despite the success of GNNs, most existing GNNs are designed to learn node representations on the fixed and homogeneous graphs. The limitations especially become problematic when learning representations on a misspecified graph or a heterogeneous graph that consists of various types of nodes and edges. To address this limitations, we propose Graph Transformer Networks (GTNs) that are capable of generating new graph structures, which preclude noisy connections and include useful connections (e.g., meta-paths) for tasks, while learning effective node representations on the new graphs in an end-to-end fashion. We further propose enhanced version of GTNs, Fast Graph Transformer Networks (FastGTNs), that improve scalability of graph transformations. Compared to GTNs, FastGTNs are 230x faster and use 100x less memory while allowing the identical graph transformations as GTNs. In addition, we extend graph transformations to the semantic proximity of nodes allowing non-local operations beyond meta-paths. Extensive experiments on both homogeneous graphs and heterogeneous graphs show that GTNs and FastGTNs with non-local operations achieve the state-of-the-art performance for node classification tasks. The code is available: this https URL.
Sciencearxiv.org

A Variational View on Statistical Multiscale Estimation

We present a unifying view on various statistical estimation techniques including penalization, variational and thresholding methods. These estimators will be analyzed in the context of statistical linear inverse problems including nonparametric and change point regression, and high dimensional linear models as examples. Our approach reveals many seemingly unrelated estimation schemes as special instances of a general class of variational multiscale estimators, named MIND (MultIscale Nemirovskii--Dantzig). These estimators result from minimizing certain regularization functionals under convex constraints that can be seen as multiple statistical tests for local hypotheses.
Computersarxiv.org

Graph-MLP: Node Classification without Message Passing in Graph

Graph Neural Network (GNN) has been demonstrated its effectiveness in dealing with non-Euclidean structural data. Both spatial-based and spectral-based GNNs are relying on adjacency matrix to guide message passing among neighbors during feature aggregation. Recent works have mainly focused on powerful message passing modules, however, in this paper, we show that none of the message passing modules is necessary. Instead, we propose a pure multilayer-perceptron-based framework, Graph-MLP with the supervision signal leveraging graph structure, which is sufficient for learning discriminative node representation. In model-level, Graph-MLP only includes multi-layer perceptrons, activation function, and layer normalization. In the loss level, we design a neighboring contrastive (NContrast) loss to bridge the gap between GNNs and MLPs by utilizing the adjacency information implicitly. This design allows our model to be lighter and more robust when facing large-scale graph data and corrupted adjacency information. Extensive experiments prove that even without adjacency information in testing phase, our framework can still reach comparable and even superior performance against the state-of-the-art models in the graph node classification task.
Computerspaloaltonetworks.com

tunnel monitor works improperly

I am trying to enable the tunnel monitoring for an IPSec tunnel(not sure what device the other end is using) and got very interesting result. My client subnet 172.16.2.0/24 will be natted to 172.16.17.3/32 while accessing to 146.48.211.0/24. I assigned an IP 172.16.2.222 to the tunnel interface and it is...
Computersarxiv.org

Classically-Boosted Variational Quantum Eigensolver

The ability of near-term quantum computers to represent classically-intractable quantum states has brought much interest in using such devices for estimating the ground and excited state energies of fermionic Hamiltonians. The usefulness of such near-term techniques, generally based on the Variational Quantum Eigensolver (VQE), however, is limited by device noise and the need to perform many circuit repetitions. This paper addresses these challenges by generalizing VQE to consider wavefunctions in a subspace spanned by classically tractable states and states that can be prepared on a quantum computer. The manuscript shows how the ground and excited state energies can be estimated using such "classical-boosting" and how this approach can be combined with VQE Hamiltonian decomposition techniques. Unlike existing VQE approaches, the sensitivity to sampling error and device noise approaches zero in the limit where the classically tractable states are able to describe an eigenstate. A detailed analysis of the measurement requirements in the simplest case, where a single computational basis state is used to boost conventional VQE, shows that the ground-state energy estimation of several closed-shell homonuclear diatomic molecules can be accelerated by a factor of approximately 10-1000. The analysis also shows that the measurement reduction of such single basis state boosting, relative to conventional VQE, can be estimated using only the overlap between the ground state and the computational basis state used for boosting.
Computersarxiv.org

Observation data compression for variational assimilation of dynamical systems

Accurate estimation of error covariances (both background and observation) is crucial for efficient observation compression approaches in data assimilation of large-scale dynamical problems. We propose a new combination of a covariance tuning algorithm with existing PCA-type data compression approaches, either observation- or information-based, with the aim of reducing the computational cost of real-time updating at each assimilation step. Relying on a local assumption of flow-independent error covariances, dynamical assimilation residuals are used to adjust the covariance in each assimilation window. The estimated covariances then contribute to better specify the principal components of either the observation dynamics or the state-observation sensitivity. The proposed approaches are first validated on a shallow water twin experiment with correlated and non-homogeneous observation error. Proper selection of flow-independent assimilation windows, together with sampling density for background error estimation, and sensitivity of the approaches to the observations error covariance knowledge, are also discussed and illustrated with various numerical tests and results. The method is then applied to a more challenging industrial hydrological model with real-world data and a non-linear transformation operator provided by an operational precipitation-flow simulation software.
Computersarxiv.org

Title:Adversarial Graph Augmentation to Improve Graph Contrastive Learning

Authors:Susheel Suresh, Pan Li, Cong Hao, Jennifer Neville. Abstract: Self-supervised learning of graph neural networks (GNN) is in great need because of the widespread label scarcity issue in real-world graph/network data. Graph contrastive learning (GCL), by training GNNs to maximize the correspondence between the representations of the same graph in its different augmented forms, may yield robust and transferable GNNs even without using labels. However, GNNs trained by traditional GCL often risk capturing redundant graph features and thus may be brittle and provide sub-par performance in downstream tasks. Here, we propose a novel principle, termed adversarial-GCL (AD-GCL), which enables GNNs to avoid capturing redundant information during the training by optimizing adversarial graph augmentation strategies used in GCL. We pair AD-GCL with theoretical explanations and design a practical instantiation based on trainable edge-dropping graph augmentation. We experimentally validate AD-GCL by comparing with the state-of-the-art GCL methods and achieve performance gains of up-to $14\%$ in unsupervised, $6\%$ in transfer, and $3\%$ in semi-supervised learning settings overall with 18 different benchmark datasets for the tasks of molecule property regression and classification, and social network classification.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Well-Balanced Allocation on General Graphs

We study the graphical generalization of the 2-choice balls-into-bins process, where rather than choosing any two random bins, the bins correspond to vertices of an underlying graph, and only the bins connected by an edge can be chosen. For any $k(n)$ edge-connected, $d(n)$-regular graph on $n$ vertices and any number...
Softwarearxiv.org

Variational AutoEncoder for Reference based Image Super-Resolution

In this paper, we propose a novel reference based image super-resolution approach via Variational AutoEncoder (RefVAE). Existing state-of-the-art methods mainly focus on single image super-resolution which cannot perform well on large upsampling factors, e.g., 8$\times$. We propose a reference based image super-resolution, for which any arbitrary image can act as a reference for super-resolution. Even using random map or low-resolution image itself, the proposed RefVAE can transfer the knowledge from the reference to the super-resolved images. Depending upon different references, the proposed method can generate different versions of super-resolved images from a hidden super-resolution space. Besides using different datasets for some standard evaluations with PSNR and SSIM, we also took part in the NTIRE2021 SR Space challenge and have provided results of the randomness evaluation of our approach. Compared to other state-of-the-art methods, our approach achieves higher diverse scores.
Computersarxiv.org

Multi-Facet Clustering Variational Autoencoders

Work in deep clustering focuses on finding a single partition of data. However, high-dimensional data, such as images, typically feature multiple interesting characteristics one could cluster over. For example, images of objects against a background could be clustered over the shape of the object and separately by the colour of the background. In this paper, we introduce Multi-Facet Clustering Variational Autoencoders (MFCVAE), a novel class of variational autoencoders with a hierarchy of latent variables, each with a Mixture-of-Gaussians prior, that learns multiple clusterings simultaneously, and is trained fully unsupervised and end-to-end. MFCVAE uses a progressively-trained ladder architecture which leads to highly stable performance. We provide novel theoretical results for optimising the ELBO analytically with respect to the categorical variational posterior distribution, and corrects earlier influential theoretical work. On image benchmarks, we demonstrate that our approach separates out and clusters over different aspects of the data in a disentangled manner. We also show other advantages of our model: the compositionality of its latent space and that it provides controlled generation of samples.