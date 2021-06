The thing about sexism and patriarchy that most people don’t seem to understand is that it runs extremely deep in our society. It’s not only the misogynistic comments or the stereotypical gender norms that affect us so horribly. More often, it’s the smaller aspects that have become a regular practice in our lives or a few common phrases that perpetuate patriarchal concepts. The beauty of it is that we do without even realizing the damage. That’s what generations of classical conditioning can do. For instance, in a recent interview, Vidya Balan said that she would get extremely irked when people asked her to compromise on her identity after she got married to Sidharth Roy Kapur. She also talks about internalized patriarchy and how we’re forced to give in. We love her for trying to take a stand.