SpaceX CRS-22 to Launch Technology Development and Fundamental Science Investigations to the International Space Station
Multiple payloads are ready for launch to the International Space Station (ISS) onboard SpaceX’s 22nd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the orbiting laboratory. The launch, contracted through NASA, is slated for no earlier than June 3, at 1:29 p.m. EDT from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A. This mission includes more than a dozen investigations sponsored by the ISS U.S. National Laboratory.www.spaceref.com