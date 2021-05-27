Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX CRS-22 to Launch Technology Development and Fundamental Science Investigations to the International Space Station

SpaceRef
 22 days ago

Multiple payloads are ready for launch to the International Space Station (ISS) onboard SpaceX’s 22nd Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) mission to the orbiting laboratory. The launch, contracted through NASA, is slated for no earlier than June 3, at 1:29 p.m. EDT from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A. This mission includes more than a dozen investigations sponsored by the ISS U.S. National Laboratory.

www.spaceref.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Science And Technology#Space Technology#The Iss National Lab#Assembly#Issrdc#Non Nasa#Casis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
SpaceX
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Sciencerdworldonline.com

NSF announces major investment in spectroscopy to advance critical imaging technologies

The U.S. National Science Foundation is advancing biomolecular research through the establishment of a geographically distributed Network for Advanced Nuclear Magnetic Resonance. This investment of $40 million is made through NSF’s Mid-Scale Research Infrastructure II program, an NSF-wide effort to meet the research community’s needs for modern research infrastructure to support science and engineering research.
Aerospace & DefenseOrlando Sentinel

SpaceX launches GPS satellite for U.S. Space Force

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket with cargo from the U.S. Space Force Thursday just after noon. Liftoff went as planned at 12:09 p.m. from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The payload is the GPS III satellite — a Lockheed Martin global positioning system built...
Colorado Springs, COKKTV

U.S. Space Force, SpaceX launch milestone rocket

The Costilla County Sheriff details what happened on 6/16/21 outside of San Luis, CO. A man is accused of going on a rampage with a tractor, injuring officers.. Polis signs workforce, crime prevention bills in Colorado Springs at Garden of the Gods. Updated: 9 hours ago. Governor Polis signed three...
Aerospace & Defensegreekcitytimes.com

Athens from the International Space Station

Out of this world! French astronaut Thomas Pesquet has shared an incredible image of Athens from the International Space Station. “Athens is as bustling at night as it is during the day. At night the different colour lighting in different areas is remarkable, but also the Acropolis can be made out,” he posted on social media.
Aerospace & Defensenasawatch.com

The International Space Station Offers Lessons For Living On Earth

Something to ponder: despite decades of whiplash from ever-changing U.S./Russian squabbles, the International Space Station has managed to survive and thrive amidst this chaos. Even when both countries engage in tit for tat sanctions - and hurl accusations - the ISS seems to be immune from this. Indeed, there is clearly a tacit acceptance by all parties that the cooperative ventures on ISS are simply too important to disrupt for petty political reasons even when things get really bad back on Earth. Yes, we lean in that direction everyone once in a while, but it is quickly dialed back once people calm down.
Aerospace & Defensetheclevelandamerican.com

Science.-First crew for the Chinese space station

MADRID, 16 (EUROPA PRESS) Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo will carry out the Shenzhou-12 manned space flight mission, and Nie will be the commander. This will be the first manned mission during the construction of China’s space station, and the crew will remain in orbit for...
Aerospace & Defenseamicohoops.net

China sends three astronauts to the International Space Station.

The crew will be the first to launch since 2016 and will begin what is intended to be a decade-long Chinese presence in Earth’s orbit. Astronauts will soon be able to dwell in two locations in space. China sent three astronauts to rendezvous with the country’s fledgling space station on a bright, bright Thursday morning in the Gobi Desert. As their journey into space began, they waved to the cameras aboard their capsule.
Sciencemauinow.com

World’s Deepest Cabled Ocean Observatory at UH Celebrates 10 Years of Seafloor Data

The world’s deepest cabled observatory — the University of Hawaiʻi’s ALOHA Cabled Observatory — celebrated 10 years of continuously providing data directly from the seafloor to shore-based scientists. During the milestone cruise on June 6, researchers and students participating in the Research Experience for Undergraduates joined the deep-sea action via...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Selects Proposals to Provide New Insights from Openly Available Data

NASA’s Physical Sciences Research Program selected five ground-based proposals in response to the research announcement “Use of the NASA Physical Sciences Informatics System – Appendix G.” These five research projects, involving recognized experts in the fields of combustion science, complex fluids, fluid physics, fundamental physics, and materials science, will use data contained in the PSI system and build on prior reduced-gravity research to advance fundamental research in the physical sciences.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

A path forward for the future of American science and technology

The United States has long been the world leader in science and technology. That’s no accident — it’s the result of sustained investment in our research enterprise. But we’ve let our commitment slip and we’ve lost focus on the importance of scientific and technological leadership. It’s time we redouble our efforts and reinvest in American science and technology.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Oregonian

SpaceX sends water bears and baby squid to the International Space Station

Astronauts on the International Space Station have received a SpaceX delivery of supplies: from fresh produce to materials to accommodate an array of scientific research. According to CNN, SpaceX’s 22nd cargo resupply mission to the ISS was launched at 1:39 p.m. ET, June 3. The 7,300 pounds of supplies the spacecraft is carrying arrived at the space station on Saturday. In addition to supplies, the spacecraft delivered scientific research experiments and technology demonstrations.
Aerospace & Defensemacaubusiness.com

SpaceX cargo Dragon docks to space station

A SpaceX Dragon cargo spacecraft docked to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday morning for resupply mission. The spacecraft autonomously docked to the space-facing side of the ISS Harmony module at 5:09 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time. NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur were monitoring docking operations for...