Not only is spring an amazing time to be outside, but it’s also a great time to buy fresh produce and artisan goods at your local farmers’ market. Shopping the farmers’ market is a great way to eat fresh and from local sources; the farmer is usually right there in front of you! But to get the most out of your visit, you need to be prepared. Know what is (and isn’t) in season and plan some menus, but also plan for the unexpected. Because you never know what new food you may find and trying new things is all part of the fun of going!