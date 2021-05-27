Cancel
The number and average size of connected sets in graphs with degree constraints

By John Haslegrave
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

The average size of connected vertex subsets of a connected graph generalises a much-studied parameter for subtrees of trees. For trees, the possible values of this parameter are critically affected by the presence or absence of vertices of degree 2. We answer two questions of Andrew Vince regarding the effect of degree constraints on general connected graphs. We give a new lower bound, and the first non-trivial upper bound, on the maximum growth rate of the number of connected sets of a cubic graph, and in fact obtain non-trivial upper bounds for any constant bound on the maximum degree. We show that the average connected set density is bounded away from 1 for graphs with no vertex of degree 2, and generalise a classical result of Jamison for trees by showing that in order for the connected set density to approach 1, the proportion of vertices of degree 2 must approach 1. Finally, we show that any sequence of graphs with minimum degree tending to infinity must have connected set density tending to 1/2.

Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Stochastic Iterative Graph Matching

Recent works leveraging Graph Neural Networks to approach graph matching tasks have shown promising results. Recent progress in learning discrete distributions poses new opportunities for learning graph matching models. In this work, we propose a new model, Stochastic Iterative Graph MAtching (SIGMA), to address the graph matching problem. Our model defines a distribution of matchings for a graph pair so the model can explore a wide range of possible matchings. We further introduce a novel multi-step matching procedure, which learns how to refine a graph pair's matching results incrementally. The model also includes dummy nodes so that the model does not have to find matchings for nodes without correspondence. We fit this model to data via scalable stochastic optimization. We conduct extensive experiments across synthetic graph datasets as well as biochemistry and computer vision applications. Across all tasks, our results show that SIGMA can produce significantly improved graph matching results compared to state-of-the-art models. Ablation studies verify that each of our components (stochastic training, iterative matching, and dummy nodes) offers noticeable improvement.
Computersarxiv.org

GraphMI: Extracting Private Graph Data from Graph Neural Networks

As machine learning becomes more widely used for critical applications, the need to study its implications in privacy turns to be urgent. Given access to the target model and auxiliary information, the model inversion attack aims to infer sensitive features of the training dataset, which leads to great privacy concerns. Despite its success in grid-like domains, directly applying model inversion techniques on non-grid domains such as graph achieves poor attack performance due to the difficulty to fully exploit the intrinsic properties of graphs and attributes of nodes used in Graph Neural Networks (GNN). To bridge this gap, we present \textbf{Graph} \textbf{M}odel \textbf{I}nversion attack (GraphMI), which aims to extract private graph data of the training graph by inverting GNN, one of the state-of-the-art graph analysis tools. Specifically, we firstly propose a projected gradient module to tackle the discreteness of graph edges while preserving the sparsity and smoothness of graph features. Then we design a graph auto-encoder module to efficiently exploit graph topology, node attributes, and target model parameters for edge inference. With the proposed methods, we study the connection between model inversion risk and edge influence and show that edges with greater influence are more likely to be recovered. Extensive experiments over several public datasets demonstrate the effectiveness of our method. We also show that differential privacy in its canonical form can hardly defend our attack while preserving decent utility.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Return probabilities on nonunimodular transitive graphs

Consider simple random walk $(S_n)_{n\geq0}$ on a transitive graph with spectral radius $\rho$. Let $u_n=\mathbb{P}[S_n=S_0]$ be the $n$-step return probability. It is a folklore conjecture that on transient, transitive graphs $u_n/\rho^n$ is at most of the order $n^{-3/2}$. We prove this conjecture for graphs with a closed, transitive, amenable and nonunimodular subgroup of automorphisms.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Constraint-based Relational Verification

In recent years they have been numerous works that aim to automate relational verification. Meanwhile, although Constrained Horn Clauses (CHCs) empower a wide range of verification techniques and tools, they lack the ability to express hyperproperties beyond $k$-safety such as generalized non-interference and co-termination. This paper describes a novel and...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On the elementary theory of graph products of groups

In this paper we study the elementary theory of graph products of groups and show that under natural conditions on the vertex groups we can recover (the core of) the underlying graph and the associated vertex groups. More precisely, we require the vertex groups to satisfy a non-generic almost positive sentence, a condition which generalizes a range of natural ``non-freeness conditions" such as the satisfaction of a group law, having nontrivial center or being boundedly simple.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On some graph-cordial Abelian groups

Hovey introduced $A$-cordial labelings as a generalization of cordial and harmonious labelings \cite{Hovey}. If $A$ is an Abelian group, then a labeling $f \colon V (G) \rightarrow A$ of the vertices of some graph $G$ induces an edge labeling on $G$; the edge $uv$ receives the label $f (u) + f (v)$. A graph $G$ is $A$-cordial if there is a vertex-labeling such that (1) the vertex label classes differ in size by at most one and (2) the induced edge label classes differ in size by at most one.
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

What is Graph Database Anyway?

Graph databases are not a new concept. Graph theory was actively developed in the 1960s and since then the first attempts for building storage for graph structures have already appeared. The general idea is to persist the graph as a data structure and operate with it through the queries. It is like a mixture of graphs and databases, taking the best parts of both of them.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Multivariate blowup-polynomials of graphs

In recent joint work (2021), we introduced a novel multivariate polynomial attached to every metric space - in particular, to every finite simple connected graph $G$ - and showed it has several attractive properties. First, it is multi-affine and real-stable (leading to a hitherto unstudied delta-matroid for each graph $G$). Second, the polynomial specializes to (a transform of) the characteristic polynomial $\chi_{D_G}$ of the distance matrix $D_G$; as well as recovers the entire graph, where $\chi_{D_G}$ cannot do so. Third, the polynomial encodes the determinants of a family of graphs formed from $G$, called the blowups of $G$.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Improved bounds for the expected number of $k$-sets

Given a finite set of points $S\subset\mathbb{R}^d$, a $k$-set of $S$ is a subset $A \subset S$ of size $k$ which can be strictly separated from $S \setminus A $ by a hyperplane. Similarly, a $k$-facet of a generic point set $S$ is a subset $\Delta\subset S$ of size $d$ such that the hyperplane spanned by $\Delta$ has $k$ points from $S$ on one side. For a probability distribution $P$ on $\mathbb{R}^d$, we study $E_P(k,n)$, the expected number of $k$-facets of a sample of $n$ random points from $P$. When $P$ is a distribution on $\mathbb{R}^2$ such that the measure of every line is 0, we show that $E_P(k,n) = O(n^{5/4})$ when $k =\lfloor cn \rfloor$ for any fixed $c \in (0,1)$. Our argument is based on a technique by Bárány and Steiger. We study how it may be possible to improve this bound using the continuous version of the polynomial partitioning theorem. This motivates a question concerning the points of intersection of an algebraic curve and the $k$-edge graph of a set of points.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Singularity of the k-core of a random graph

Very sparse random graphs are known to typically be singular (i.e., have singular adjacency matrix), due to the presence of "low-degree dependencies'' such as isolated vertices and pairs of degree-1 vertices with the same neighbourhood. We prove that these kinds of dependencies are in some sense the only causes of singularity: for constants $k\ge 3$ and $\lambda > 0$, an Erd\H os--Rényi random graph $G\sim\mathbb{G}(n,\lambda/n)$ with $n$ vertices and edge probability $\lambda/n$ typically has the property that its $k$-core (its largest subgraph with minimum degree at least $k$) is nonsingular. This resolves a conjecture of Vu from the 2014 International Congress of Mathematicians, and adds to a short list of known nonsingularity theorems for "extremely sparse'' random matrices with density $O(1/n)$. A key aspect of our proof is a technique to extract high-degree vertices and use them to "boost'' the rank, starting from approximate rank bounds obtainable from (non-quantitative) spectral convergence machinery due to Bordenave, Lelarge and Salez.
Computersarxiv.org

Title:Graph Transformer Networks: Learning Meta-path Graphs to Improve GNNs

Authors:Seongjun Yun, Minbyul Jeong, Sungdong Yoo, Seunghun Lee, Sean S. Yi, Raehyun Kim, Jaewoo Kang, Hyunwoo J. Kim. Abstract: Graph Neural Networks (GNNs) have been widely applied to various fields due to their powerful representations of graph-structured data. Despite the success of GNNs, most existing GNNs are designed to learn node representations on the fixed and homogeneous graphs. The limitations especially become problematic when learning representations on a misspecified graph or a heterogeneous graph that consists of various types of nodes and edges. To address this limitations, we propose Graph Transformer Networks (GTNs) that are capable of generating new graph structures, which preclude noisy connections and include useful connections (e.g., meta-paths) for tasks, while learning effective node representations on the new graphs in an end-to-end fashion. We further propose enhanced version of GTNs, Fast Graph Transformer Networks (FastGTNs), that improve scalability of graph transformations. Compared to GTNs, FastGTNs are 230x faster and use 100x less memory while allowing the identical graph transformations as GTNs. In addition, we extend graph transformations to the semantic proximity of nodes allowing non-local operations beyond meta-paths. Extensive experiments on both homogeneous graphs and heterogeneous graphs show that GTNs and FastGTNs with non-local operations achieve the state-of-the-art performance for node classification tasks. The code is available: this https URL.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Scaling Up Graph Neural Networks Via Graph Coarsening

Scalability of graph neural networks remains one of the major challenges in graph machine learning. Since the representation of a node is computed by recursively aggregating and transforming representation vectors of its neighboring nodes from previous layers, the receptive fields grow exponentially, which makes standard stochastic optimization techniques ineffective. Various approaches have been proposed to alleviate this issue, e.g., sampling-based methods and techniques based on pre-computation of graph filters.
Sciencearxiv.org

Graph Balancing with Orientation Costs

Motivated by the classic Generalized Assignment Problem, we consider the Graph Balancing problem in the presence of orientation costs: given an undirected multi-graph G = (V,E) equipped with edge weights and orientation costs on the edges, the goal is to find an orientation of the edges that minimizes both the maximum weight of edges oriented toward any vertex (makespan) and total orientation cost. We present a general framework for minimizing makespan in the presence of costs that allows us to: (1) achieve bicriteria approximations for the Graph Balancing problem that capture known previous results (Shmoys-Tardos [Math. Progrm. 93], Ebenlendr-Krcál- Sgall [Algorithmica 14], and Wang-Sitters [Inf. Process. Lett. 16]); and (2) achieve bicriteria approximations for extensions of the Graph Balancing problem that admit hyperedges and unrelated weights. Our framework is based on a remarkably simple rounding of a strengthened linear relaxation. We complement the above by presenting bicriteria lower bounds with respect to the linear programming relaxations we use that show that a loss in the total orientation cost is required if one aims for an approximation better than 2 in the makespan.
Computersphoronix.com

Linux 5.13-rc5 Is Fairly Average In Size But Not Calming Down Yet

Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.13-rc5 ahead of Linux 5.13 potentially releasing later this month but depending upon how the rest of the cycle plays out could end up in early July. Linux 5.13 has been fairly busy with changes and Torvalds noted in today's announcement that while this -rc5...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

On orders of automorphisms of vertex-transitive graphs

In this paper we investigate orders, longest cycles and the number of cycles of automorphisms of finite vertex-transitive graphs. In particular, we show that the order of every automorphism of a connected vertex-transitive graph with $n$ vertices and of valence $d$, $d\le 4$, is at most $c_d n$ where $c_3=1$ and $c_4 = 9$. Whether such a constant $c_d$ exists for valencies larger than $4$ remains an unanswered question. Further, we prove that every automorphism $g$ of a finite connected $3$-valent vertex-transitive graph $\Gamma$, $\Gamma \not\cong K_{3,3}$, has a regular orbit, that is, an orbit of $\langle g \rangle$ of length equal to the order of $g$. Moreover, we prove that in this case either $\Gamma$ belongs to a well understood family of exceptional graphs or at least $5/12$ of the vertices of $\Gamma$ belong to a regular orbit of $g$. Finally, we give an upper bound on the number of orbits of a cyclic group of automorphisms $C$ of a connected $3$-valent vertex-transitive graph $\Gamma$ in terms of the number of vertices of $\Gamma$ and the length of a longest orbit of $C$.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Well-Balanced Allocation on General Graphs

We study the graphical generalization of the 2-choice balls-into-bins process, where rather than choosing any two random bins, the bins correspond to vertices of an underlying graph, and only the bins connected by an edge can be chosen. For any $k(n)$ edge-connected, $d(n)$-regular graph on $n$ vertices and any number...
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Graph Neural Networks with Local Graph Parameters

Various recent proposals increase the distinguishing power of Graph Neural Networks GNNs by propagating features between $k$-tuples of vertices. The distinguishing power of these "higher-order'' GNNs is known to be bounded by the $k$-dimensional Weisfeiler-Leman (WL) test, yet their $\mathcal O(n^k)$ memory requirements limit their applicability. Other proposals infuse GNNs with local higher-order graph structural information from the start, hereby inheriting the desirable $\mathcal O(n)$ memory requirement from GNNs at the cost of a one-time, possibly non-linear, preprocessing step. We propose local graph parameter enabled GNNs as a framework for studying the latter kind of approaches and precisely characterize their distinguishing power, in terms of a variant of the WL test, and in terms of the graph structural properties that they can take into account. Local graph parameters can be added to any GNN architecture, and are cheap to compute. In terms of expressive power, our proposal lies in the middle of GNNs and their higher-order counterparts. Further, we propose several techniques to aide in choosing the right local graph parameters. Our results connect GNNs with deep results in finite model theory and finite variable logics. Our experimental evaluation shows that adding local graph parameters often has a positive effect for a variety of GNNs, datasets and graph learning tasks.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Online Algorithms for Network Robustness under Connectivity Constraints

In this paper, we present algorithms for designing networks that are robust to node failures with minimal or limited number of links. We present algorithms for both the static network setting and the dynamic network setting; setting where new nodes can arrive in the future. For the static setting, we present algorithms for constructing the optimal network in terms of the number of links used for a given node size and the number of nodes that can fail. We then consider the dynamic setting where it is disruptive to remove any of the older links. For this setting, we present online algorithms for two cases: (i) when the number of nodes that can fail remains constant and (ii) when only the proportion of the nodes that can fail remains constant. We show that the proposed algorithm for the first case saves nearly $3/4$th of the total possible links at any point of time. We then present algorithms for various levels of the fraction of the nodes that can fail and characterize their link usage. We show that when $1/2$ the number of nodes can fail at any point of time, the proposed algorithm saves nearly $1/2$ of the total possible links at any point of time. We show that when the number of nodes that can fail is limited to the fraction $1/(2m)$ ($m \in \mathbb{N}$), the proposed algorithm saves nearly as much as $(1-1/2m)$ of the total possible links at any point of time. We also show that when the number of nodes that can fail at any point of time is $1/2$ of the number of nodes plus $n$, $n \in \mathbb{N}$, the number of links saved by the proposed algorithm reduces only linearly in $n$. We conjecture that the saving ratio achieved by the algorithms we present is optimal for the dynamic setting.