Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft react to Adam Vinatieri retirement

arcamax.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter 24 NFL seasons, Adam Vinatieri announced his retirement on Wednesday. The 48-year-old leaves the game as the NFL's all-time leading scorer. A future Hall of Famer, Vinatieri didn’t play last year, but spent the previous 14 seasons in Indianapolis and 10 seasons before that with the Patriots. Vinatieri was...

www.arcamax.com
