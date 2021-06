(Do you want to make an impact with your content? Interested in writing Movie or Politics or General stories? contact us at [email protected]) Union Home Minister G Kishan Reddy showered praise on megastar Chiranjeevi for his services. Chiranjeevi has set up oxygen banks to save the lives of people during the current corona crisis. Kishan Reddy said that saving the life of a human being is an outstanding service to humanity. He said that the selfless service rendering by the team of Chiranjeevi during the Covid crisis was commendable. He praised Chiranjeevi’s services in saving many lives. Also, Kishan Reddy shared photos related to this on his official Twitter account.