Generally, I feel like Indian men make for extremely distant fathers. It’s no secret that most of the child-raising responsibilities fall on women. Most men are utterly oblivious. In fact, they don’t even know how old their child is or what it is that they’re studying. For most kids, their father is an authority figure to fear. However, I have a very different relationship with my father. He is my friend. We joke around, cuddle and talk about everything under the sun. My father is also the reason I am extremely pampered and a little spoiled, much to my mother’s dismay. So today, when I saw this girl’s tweet about how her dad bought her numerous coconuts after she casually mentioned that she had a hankering, I related to her instantly.