All in white, sculptures reflect a world in mourning

By Jordana Landres, qboro contributor
qchron.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarolyn Salas’ exhibit “Buried Alive in the Blues,” the artist’s first solo exhibition at Mrs. gallery in Maspeth, is named for the song Janis Joplin was set to record the day she died. As a tribute to Janis, the band recorded the track as an instrumental, her missing voice all the more present for its absence. Salas chose the song as the exhibition’s title as it resonantly parallels the staggering losses and emotional anguish of the past year.

www.qchron.com
