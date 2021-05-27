All in white, sculptures reflect a world in mourning

On World Refugee Day (Sunday 20th June), the Mayor of Rotterdam – Aboutalbe – unveiled Gavin Turk’s sculpture ‘L’Age d’Or’ (2019) on the bank of the river Maas in Rotterdam. The piece was acquired by Sculpture International Rotterdam, and is on permanent display outside the soon to be FENIX Museum of Migration. ‘L’Age d’Or’ is a painted bronze door standing over 3.5 metres tall, which for the artist symbolises the transition between two imaginary worlds – the old and the new – which people are invited to step through and fantasize about what the future could hold. FENIX is located at the Fenix II Warehouse in Katendrecht, Rotterdam, and is currently being restored so that it can open to the public in a few year’s time.