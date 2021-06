The Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line really struggled in 2020. Here’s why Pro Football Focus has them ranked near the bottom of the league this year. The 2020 season started off quite well for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Defensively, the team picked up right where they left off after their dominant performance in 2019, while the offense was looking much better. Though the first five games of the season, Mike Tomlin’s team was averaging over 136 yards per game on the ground.