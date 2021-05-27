Honor Memorial Day

Cancel
This Memorial Day, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no Little Neck/Douglaston parade, which I find sad. There will, however, be a dedication by the American Legion Post #103 at St. Anastasia Parish, where there is a monument dedicated to the military services and there is also an American flag on the corner of Alameda and Northern Boulevard in Douglaston. There will be a wreath laying at the Veterans Memorial on-site. This will be on Monday, May 31, starting at 11:30 a.m.

