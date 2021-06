Community Board 7 resoundingly voted to pursue an investigation into one of its members Monday, which could potentially result in his removal. John Choe, the Greater Flushing Chamber of Commerce executive director and a District 20 City Council candidate, was accused of five charges of misconduct: using his stance as a board member to solicit campaign funding via email to his colleagues; creating an unauthorized CB 7 Facebook page to promote the GFCC; eluding board voting by abstaining or leaving meetings early; defaming his colleagues by accusing them of being corrupt; and admitting during public testimony that his own vote could be bought.