Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Iron phthalocyanine on Au(111) is a "non-Landau" Fermi liquid

By R. Žitko, G. G. Blesio, L. O. Manuel, A. A. Aligia
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Landau's Fermi liquid theory is a cornerstone of quantum many body physics. At its heart is the adiabatic connection between the elementary excitations of an interacting fermion system and those of the same system with the interactions turned off. Recently, this tenet has been challenged with the finding of a non-Landau Fermi liquid, that is a strongly interacting Fermi liquid that cannot be adiabatically connected to a non-interacting system. In particular, a spin-1 two-channel Kondo impurity with single-ion magnetic anisotropy $D$ has a topological quantum phase transition at a critical value $D_c$: for $D < D_c$ the system behaves as an ordinary Fermi liquid with a large Fermi level spectral weight, while above $D_c$ the system is a non-Landau Fermi liquid with a pseudogap at the Fermi level, topologically characterized by a non-trivial Friedel sum rule with non-zero Luttinger integrals. Here, we develop a non-trivial extension of this new Fermi liquid theory to general multi-orbital problems with finite magnetic field and we reinterpret in a unified and consistent fashion several experimental studies of iron phthalocyanine molecules on Au(111) metal substrate that were previously described in disconnected and conflicting ways. The differential conductance measured using a scanning tunneling microscope (STM) shows a zero-bias dip that widens when the molecule is lifted from the surface and is transformed continuously into a peak under an applied magnetic field. Numerically solving a spin-1 impurity model with single-ion anisotropy for realistic parameter values, we robustly reproduce all these central features, allowing us to conclude that iron phthalocyanine molecules on Au(111) constitute the first confirmed experimental realization of a non-Landau Fermi liquid.

arxiv.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fermi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fermi Level#Iron#Magnetic Anisotropy#Stm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Physicsarxiv.org

Pseudoscalar U(1) spin liquids in $α$-RuCl$_3$

A recent experiment has reported oscillations of the thermal conductivity of $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$ driven by an in-plane magnetic field that are reminiscent of the quantum oscillations in metals. At first glance, these observations are consistent with the presence of the long-sought-after spinon Fermi surface state. Strikingly, however, the experiment also reported vanishing thermal Hall conductivity coexisting with the oscillations of the longitudinal one. Such absence of the thermal Hall effect must originate from crystalline symmetries of $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$. But if the system was a traditional spinon fermi surface state, these symmetries would also necessarily prohibit the emergence of a magnetic field acting on the spinons, in stark contradiction with the presence of quantum oscillations in experiments. To reconcile these observations, we introduce a new class of symmetry enriched ``pseudoscalar" U(1) spin liquids in which certain crystalline symmetries act as a particle-hole conjugation on the spinons. The associated pseudoscalar spinon Fermi surface states allow for the coexistence of an emergent Landau quantizing magnetic field while having an exactly zero thermal Hall conductivity. We develop a general theory of these states by constructing Gutzwiller-projected wave-functions and describing how they naturally appear as U(1) spin liquids with a distinctive projective symmetry group implementation of crystalline symmetries in the fermionic parton representation of spins. We propose that the field induced quantum disordered state in $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$ descends from a pseudoscalar spinon fermi surface state that features compensated spinon-particle and spinon-hole pockets possibly located around the $M$ points of its honeycomb Brillouin zone. These points are connected via a wave-vector associated with the emergence of the competing zig-zag antiferromagnetic state.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Orbital-selective Mott phase and non-Fermi liquid in FePS$_3$

The layered metal phosphorous trisulfide FePS$_3$ is reported to be a Mott insulator at ambient conditions and to undergo structural and insulator-metal phase transitions under pressure. However, the character of the resulting metallic states has not been understood clearly so far. Here, we theoretically study the phase transitions of FePS$_3$ using first-principles methods based on density functional theory and embedded dynamical mean field theory. We find that the Mott transition in FePS$_3$ can be orbital-selective, with $t_{2g}$ states undergoing a correlation-induced insulator-to-metal transition while $e_g$ states remain gapped. We show that this orbital-selective Mott phase, which occurs only when non-hydrostatic pressure is used, is a bad metal (or non-Fermi liquid) with large fluctuating moments due to Hund's coupling. Further application of pressure increases the crystal-field splitting and converts the system to a conventional Fermi liquid with low-spin configurations dominant. Our results show that FePS$_3$ is a novel example of a system that realizes an orbital-selective Mott phase, allowing tuning between correlated and uncorrelated metallic properties in an accessible pressure range ($\leq$ 18 GPa).
Physicsarxiv.org

Hamiltonian analysis of fermions coupled to the Holst action

We report three manifestly Lorentz-invariant Hamiltonian formulations of minimally and nonminimally coupled fermion fields to the Holst action. These formulations are achieved by making a suitable parametrization of both the tetrad and the Lorentz connection, which allows us to integrate out some auxiliary fields without spoiling the local Lorentz symmetry. They have the peculiarity that their noncanonical symplectic structures as well as the phase-space variables for the gravitational sector are real. Moreover, two of these Hamiltonian formulations involve half-densitized fermion fields. We also impose the time gauge on these formulations, which leads to real connections for the gravitational configuration variables. Finally, we perform a symplectomorphism in one of the manifestly Lorentz-invariant Hamiltonian formulations and analyze the resulting formulation, which becomes the Hamiltonian formulation of fermion fields minimally coupled to the Palatini action for particular values of the coupling parameters.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Environment dependent vibrational heat transport in molecular Junctions : Rectification, quantum effects, vibrational mismatch

Vibrational heat transport in molecular junctions is a central issue in different contemporary research areas like Chemistry, material science, mechanical engineering, thermoelectrics and power generation. Our model system consists of a chain of molecules which sandwiched between two solids that are maintained at different temperatures. We employ quantum self-consistent reservoir model, which is built on generalized quantum Langevin equation, to investigate quantum effects and far from equilibrium conditions on thermal conduction at nanoscale. The present self-consistent reservoir model can easily mimic the phonon-phonon scattering mechanisms. Different thermal environments are modelled as (i) Ohmic, (ii) sub-Ohmic, and (iii) super-Ohmic environment and their effects are demonstrated for the thermal rectification properties of the system with spring graded or mass graded feature. The behavior of heat current across molecular junctions as a function of chain length, temperature gradient and phonon scattering rate are studied. Further, our analysis reveals the effects of vibrational mismatch between the solids phonon spectra on heat transfer characteristics in molecular junctions for different thermal environments.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum phase transition dynamics in the two-dimensional transverse-field Ising model

The quantum Kibble-Zurek mechanism (QKZM) predicts universal dynamical behavior in the vicinity of quantum phase transitions (QPTs). It is now well understood for one-dimensional quantum matter. Higher-dimensional systems, however, remain a challenge, complicated by fundamental differences of the associated QPTs and their underlying conformal field theories. In this work, we take the first steps towards exploring the QKZM in two dimensions. We study the dynamical crossing of the QPT in the paradigmatic Ising model by a joint effort of modern state-of-the-art numerical methods. As a central result, we quantify universal QKZM behavior close to the QPT. However, upon traversing further into the ferromagnetic regime, we observe deviations from the QKZM prediction. We explain the observed behavior by proposing an {\it extended QKZM} taking into account spectral information as well as phase ordering. Our work provides a starting point towards the exploration of dynamical universality in higher-dimensional quantum matter.
Physicsarxiv.org

Physics in non-fixed spatial dimensions

We study the quantum statistical electronic properties of random networks which inherently lack a fixed spatial dimension. We use tools like the density of states (DOS) and the inverse participation ratio (IPR) to uncover various phenomena, such as unconventional properties of the energy spectrum and persistent localized states (PLS) at various energies, corresponding to quantum phases with with zero-dimensional (0D) and one-dimensional (1D) order. For small ratio of edges over vertices in the network $RT$ we find properties resembling graphene/honeycomb lattices, like a similar DOS containing a linear dispersion relation at the band center at energy E=0. In addition we find PLS at various energies including E=-1,0,1 and others, for example related to the golden ratio. At E=0 the PLS lie at disconnected vertices, due to partial bipartite symmetries of the random networks (0D order). At E=-1,1 the PLS lie mostly at pairs of vertices (bonds), while the rest of the PLS at other energies, like the ones related to the golden ratio, lie at lines of vertices of fixed length (1D order), at the spatial boundary of the network, resembling the edge states in confined graphene systems with zig-zag edges. As the ratio $RT$ is increased the DOS of the network approaches the Wigner semi-circle, corresponding to random symmetric matrices (Hamiltonians) and the PLS are reduced and gradually disappear as the connectivity in the network increases. Finally we calculate the spatial dimension $D$ of the network and its fluctuations, obtaining both integer and non-integer values and examine its relation to the electronic properties derived. Our results imply that universal physics can manifest in physical systems irrespectively of their spatial dimension. Relations to emergent spacetime in quantum and emergent gravity approaches are also discussed.
Physicsarxiv.org

Suppression of X-Ray-Induced Radiation Damage to Biomolecules in Aqueous Environments by Immediate Intermolecular Decay of Inner-Shell Vacancies

Andreas Hans, Philipp Schmidt, Catmarna Küstner-Wetekam, Florian Trinter, Sascha Deinert, Dana Bloß, Johannes H. Viehmann, Rebecca Schaf, Miriam Gerstel, Clara M. Saak, Jens Buck, Stephan Klumpp, Gregor Hartmann, Lorenz S. Cederbaum, Nikolai V. Kryzhevoi, André Knie. The predominant reason for the damaging power of high-energy radiation is multiple ionization of...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Degeneracy and hidden symmetry - an asymmetric quantum Rabi model with an integer bias

The hidden symmetry of the asymmetric quantum Rabi model (AQRM) with a half-integral bias (ibQRM$_{\ell}$) was uncovered in recent studies by the explicit construction of operators $J_\ell$ commuting with the Hamiltonian. The existence of such symmetry has been widely believed to cause the degeneration of the spectrum, that is, crossings on the energy curves. In this paper we propose a conjectural relation between the symmetry and degeneracy for the ibQRM$_{\ell}$ in terms of certain polynomials appearing independently in the respective investigations. Concretely, one of the polynomials appears as the quotient of the constraint polynomials that assure the existence of degenerate solutions while the other one determines a quadratic relation (in general, it defines a curve of hyperelliptic type) between the ibQRM$_{\ell}$ Hamiltonian and its basic commuting operator $J_\ell$. Following this conjecture, we may derive several interesting structural insights of the whole spectrum. For instance, the energy curves are naturally shown to lie on a surface determined by the family of hyperelliptic curves by considering the coupling constant as a variable. This geometric picture contains the generalization of the parity decomposition of the symmetric quantum Rabi model. Moreover, it allows us to describe a remarkable approximation of the first $\ell$ energy curves by the zero-section of the corresponding hyperelliptic curve. These investigations naturally lead us to consider a geometric picture of the (hyper-)elliptic surfaces given by the Kodaira-Néron type model for the family of these curves over the projective line in connection with the energy curves, which may be expected to provide a (complex analytic) proof of the conjecture.
PhysicsAPS physics

Multipolar topological field theories: Bridging higher order topological insulators and fractons

Two new recently proposed classes of topological phases, namely, fractons and higher order topological insulators (HOTIs), share at least superficial similarities. The wide variety of proposals for these phases calls for a universal field theory description that captures their key characteristic physical phenomena. In this work, we construct topological multipolar response theories that capture the essential features of some classes of fractons having subsystem symmetries and higher order topological insulators. Remarkably, we find that despite their distinct symmetry structure, some classes of fractons and HOTIs can be connected through their essentially identical topological response theories. More precisely, we propose a topological quadrupole response theory that describes both a 2D symmetry-protected fracton phase and a related bosonic quadrupolar HOTI with strong interactions. Such a topological quadrupole term encapsulates the protected corner charge modes and, for the HOTI, also determines an anomalous edge with a fractional dipole moment. In 3D, we propose a dipolar Chern-Simons theory with a quantized coefficient as a description of the response of both second-order HOTIs harboring chiral hinge currents and of a related fracton phase. This theory correctly predicts chiral currents on the hinges and anomalous dipole currents on the surfaces. We generalize these results to higher dimensions to reveal a family of multipolar Chern-Simons terms and related.
Sciencearxiv.org

Non-equilibrium dynamics of the open quantum $O(n)$-model with non-Markovian noise: exact results

The collective and purely relaxational dynamics of quantum many-body systems after a quench at temperature $T=0$, from a disordered state to various phases is studied through the exact solution of the quantum Langevin equation of the spherical and the $O(n)$-model in the limit $n\to\infty$. The stationary state of the quantum dynamics is shown to be a non-equilibrium state. The quantum spherical and the quantum $O(n)$-model for $n\to\infty$ are in the same dynamical universality class. The long-time behaviour of single-time and two-time correlation and response functions is analysed and the universal exponents which characterise quantum coarsening and quantum ageing are derived. The importance of the non-Markovian long-time memory of the quantum noise is elucidated by comparing it with an effective Markovian noise having the same scaling behaviour and with the case of non-equilibrium classical dynamics.
Physicsarxiv.org

An odd feature of the `most classical' states of $SU(2)$ invariant quantum mechanical systems

Complex and spinorial techniques of general relativity are used to determine all the states of the $SU(2)$ invariant quantum mechanical systems in which the equality holds in the uncertainty relations for the components of the angular momentum vector operator in two given directions. The expectation values depend on a discrete `quantum number' and two parameters, one of them is the angle between the two angular momentum components and the other is the quotient of the two standard deviations. It is shown that although the standard deviations change continuously, one of the expectation values changes \emph{discontinuously} on this parameter space. Since physically neither of the angular momentum components is distinguished over the other, this discontinuity suggests that the genuine parameter space must be a \emph{Riemann surface} known in connection with the complex function $\sqrt{z}$. Moreover, the angle between the angular momentum components plays the role of the parameter of an interpolation between the continuous range of the expectation values found in the special case of the orthogonal angular momentum components by Aragone \emph{et al} (J. Phys. A. {\bf 7} L149 (1974)) and the discrete point spectrum of one angular momentum component. The consequences in the \emph{simultaneous} measurements of these angular momentum components are also discussed briefly.
Physicsarxiv.org

Interatomic interaction at the aluminum-fullerene $\mathrm{C}_{60}$ interface

We propose a model describing the interatomic interaction at the interface between fullerene $\mathrm{C}_{60}$ and aluminum. Using the density functional theory, we calculate the binding energy and the fullerene's position on the $\mathrm{Al}(111)$ slab. The obtained data are applied to estimate the parameters of the Lennard-Jones potential for carbon and aluminum atoms, which is then used in molecular dynamics simulations. The results of the theoretical study of desorption of fullerenes from an aluminum substrate are in good agreement with those of the experiments from the literature. We also investigate the capillary effects in an aluminum melt with submerged fullerenes. The positive interface surface energy indicates the poor wettability of $\mathrm{C}_{60}$ by the melt. The calculated value of the diffusion relaxation time is approximately two orders of magnitude less than the characteristic coagulation time of fullerenes. The activation character of the coagulation process and the capillary nature of the interaction between fullerenes are discussed.
Physicsarxiv.org

Solution to Waves in Dissipative Media with Reciprocal Attenuation in Time and Space Domains

Waves dissipate energy when they propagate through real medium. Theoretical study of waves is one of important way to understand the nature of waves in medium with dissipation. The study points out that the theoretical solution to the wave equation describing a disturbance propagating in a dissipative medium is not unique, which is determined by the dissipation mechanism of the medium. A new general solution is proposed by assuming that the attenuations of disturbance can occur in the time and space domains. The general solution is further used in case studies. The properties of viscoelastic waves propagating in the Kelvin-Voigt medium and electromagnetic waves propagating in conductive medium with the reciprocal attenuation in time and space domains are analyzed. The result shows that the attenuation mechanism has an obvious influence on the properties of waves in the dissipative medium when the wave equations are the same.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Active feedback cooling of a SiN membrane resonator by electrostatic actuation

Feedback-based control techniques are useful tools in precision measurements as they allow to actively shape the mechanical response of high quality factor oscillators used in force detection measurements. In this paper we implement a feedback technique on a high-stress low-loss SiN membrane resonator, exploiting the charges trapped on the dielectric membrane. A properly delayed feedback force (dissipative feedback) enables the narrowing of the thermomechanical displacement variance in a similar manner to the cooling of the normal mechanical mode down to an effective temperature Te f f . In the experiment here reported we started from room temperature and gradually increasing the feedback gain we were able to cool down the first normal mode of the resonator to a minimum temperature of about 124mK. This limit is imposed by our experimental set-up and in particular by the the injection of the read-out noise into the feedback. We discuss the implementation details and possible improvements to the technique.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Role of surface termination in the metal-insulator transition of V$_2$O$_3$(0001) ultrathin films

Surface termination is known to play an important role in determining the physical properties of materials. It is crucial to know how surface termination affects the metal-insulator transition (MIT) of V$_2$O$_3$ films for both fundamental understanding and its applications. By changing growth parameters, we achieved a variety of surface terminations in V$_2$O$_3$ films that are characterized by low energy electron diffraction (LEED) and photoemission spectroscopy techniques. Depending upon the terminations, our results show MIT can be partially or fully suppressed near the surface region due to the different filling of the electrons at the surface and sub-surface layers and change of screening length compared to the bulk. Across MIT, a strong redistribution of spectral weight and its transfer from high-to-low binding energy regime is observed in a wide-energy-scale. Our results show total spectral weight in the low-energy regime is not conserved across MIT, indicating a breakdown of `sum rules of spectral weight', a signature of a strongly correlated system. Such change in spectral weight is possibly linked to the change in hybridization, lattice volume ({\it i.e.,} effective carrier density), and spin degree of freedom in the system that happens across MIT. We find that MIT in this system is strongly correlation-driven where the electron-electron interactions play a pivotal role. Moreover, our results provide a better insight in understanding the electronic structure of strongly correlated systems and highlight the importance of accounting surface effects during interpretation of the physical property data mainly using surface sensitive probes, such as surface resistivity.
Sciencearxiv.org

Droplet condensation in the lattice gas with density functional theory

A density functional for the lattice gas (Ising model) from fundamental measure theory is applied to the problem of droplet states in three-dimensional, finite systems. Similar to previous simulation studies, the sequence of droplets changing to cylinders and to planar slabs is found upon increasing the average density $\bar\rho$ in the system. Owing to the discreteness of the lattice, additional effects in the state curve for the chemical potential $\mu(\bar\rho)$ are seen upon lowering the temperature away from the critical temperature (oscillations in $\mu(\bar\rho)$ in the slab portion and spiky undulations in $\mu(\bar\rho)$ in the cylinder portion as well as an undulatory behavior of the radius of the surface of tension $R_s$ in the droplet region). This behavior in the cylinder and droplet region is related to washed-out layering transitions at the surface of liquid cylinders and droplets. The analysis of the large-radius behavior of the surface tension $\gamma(R_s)$ gave a dominant contribution $\propto 1/R_s^2$, although the consistency of $\gamma(R_s)$ with the asymptotic behavior of the radius-dependent Tolman length seems to suggest a weak logarithmic contribution $\propto \ln R_s/R_s^2$ in $\gamma(R_s)$. The coefficient of this logarithmic term is smaller than a universal value derived with field-theoretic methods.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Oxidation of 2D electrenes: structural transition and the formation of half-metallic channels protected by oxide layers

Based on first-principles calculations we performed a systematic study of the structural stability, and the electronic properties of oxidized $A_2B$, electrenes. Initially, we have considered one-side fully oxidized $A_2B$, single layer electrenes (O/$A_2B$), with $A$= Ba, Ca, Sr, Y, and $B$= As, N, P, C. We show that the hexagonal lattice of the pristine host is no longer the ground state structure in the oxidized systems. Our total energy results reveal an exothermic structural transition from hexagonal to tetragonal (h $\rightarrow$ t) geometry, resulting in layered tetragonal structures [($A$O$AB$)$^{\rm t}$]. Phonon spectra calculations show that the ($A$O$AB$)$^{\rm t}$, systems are dynamically stable for $A$= Ba, Ca, Sr, and $B$= N [($A$O$A$N)$^{\rm t}$]. In the sequence, we have examined the surface oxidation of bilayer systems [O/($A_2\text{N})_2$/O], with $A$= Ca, Sr, Ba, where we have also found an exothermic h $\rightarrow$ t transition to a dynamically stable layered tetragonal phase [$(A$O($A$N)$_2$$A$O)$^{\rm t}$]. Further electronic structure calculations of reveal the formation of half-metallic bands spreading through the $A$N layers. These findings indicate that ($A$O$A$N)$^{\rm t}$, and $(A$O($A$N)$_2$$A$O)$^{\rm t}$, are quite interesting platforms for application in spintronics; since the half-metallic channels along the $A$N and $(A\text{N})_2$ layers (core) are protected against the environment conditions by oxidized $A\text{O}$ sheets (cover shells).
Astronomyarxiv.org

El limite de Chandrasekhar para principiantes / Chandrasekhar limit for beginners

In a brief article published in 1931 and expanded in 1935, the Indian astrophysicist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar shared an important astronomical discovery where he introduced what is now known as Chandrasekhar limit. This limit establishes the maximum mass that a white dwarf can reach, which is the stellar remnant that is generated when a low mass star has used up its nuclear fuel. The present work has a double purpose. The first is to present a heuristic derivation of the Chandrasekhar limit. The second is to clarify the genesis of the discovery of Chandrasekhar, as well as the conceptual aspects of the subject. The exhibition only uses high school algebra, as well as some general notions of classical physics and quantum theory.
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum Gravity Microstates from Fredholm Determinants

A large class of two dimensional quantum gravity theories of Jackiw-Teitelboim form have a description in terms of random matrix models. Such models, treated fully non-perturbatively, can give an explicit and tractable description of the underlying ``microstate'' degrees of freedom. They play a prominent role in regimes where the smooth geometrical picture of the physics is inadequate. This is shown using a natural tool for extracting the detailed microstate physics, a Fredholm determinant ${\rm det}(\mathbf{1}{-}\mathbf{ K})$. Its associated kernel $K(E,E^\prime)$ can be defined explicitly for a wide variety of JT gravity theories. To illustrate the methods, the statistics of the first several energy levels of a non-perturbative definition of JT gravity are constructed explicitly using numerical methods, and the full quenched free energy $F_Q(T)$ of the system is computed for the first time. These results are also of relevance to quantum properties of black holes in higher dimensions.
Physicsarxiv.org

Attosecond spectroscopy of size-resolved water clusters

Electron dynamics in water are of fundamental importance for a broad range of phenomena, but their real-time study faces numerous conceptual and methodological challenges. Here, we introduce attosecond size-resolved cluster spectroscopy and build up a molecular-level understanding of the attosecond electron dynamics in water. We measure the effect that the addition of single water molecules has on the photoionization time delays of water clusters. We find a continuous increase of the delay for clusters containing up to 4-5 molecules and little change towards larger clusters. We show that these delays are proportional to the spatial extension of the created electron hole, which first increases with cluster size and then partially localizes through the onset of structural disorder that is characteristic of large clusters and bulk liquid water. These results establish a previously unknown sensitivity of photoionization delays to electron-hole delocalization and reveal a direct link between electronic structure and attosecond photoemission dynamics. Our results offer novel perspectives for studying electron/hole delocalization and its attosecond dynamics.