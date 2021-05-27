Cancel
Income Tax

Letter: Greater I-da-no

East Oregonian
 28 days ago

As we contemplate the Greater Idaho move, I would like to bring up a few consequences such an action may bring. First is the serious pay cut some of our most hardworking citizens will take with such a move. If one earns minimum wage in Oregon, their pay could potentially decrease by $4.25 an hour from $11.50 down to $7.25, or a reduction of $8,840 per year for full-time minimum wage workers — way more than the income tax reduction the change might produce. It is common that such workers tend to be renters, so a reduction in property tax would unlikely benefit them. In addition, the move to Idaho would also mean an additional 6% sales tax on their already reduced income.

www.eastoregonian.com
swnewsmedia.com

Letter: Previous letter was inaccurate

My recent letter to the editor ("We should be engaged in conversation," May 27) was inaccurate and I’d like to apologize for the confusion the letter caused. The 2019 operating levy was $550 per pupil unit. My mistake was to say it would have been the yearly tax on a $350,000 home.
Concord Monitor

Letter: A letter to the governor

I support a woman’s right to choose. I can’t believe that a “pro-choice governor” (your own words) would support an abortion ban that allows no exception for rape, incest or the health of the mother! Your legislature has included provisions in the budget that would not pass if they were subject to fiscal scrutiny (SB 130, the school voucher bill) or an independent vote (the “divisive concepts” bill, even as revised in the Senate).
Mathews County, VAgazettejournal.net

Letter: Troubled by publication of letter

I’m really very worried by your decision to publish the recent letter, “A word of caution on vaccine for youth” (Readers Write, June 10). At last check the CDC reports 40.7% of Mathews County as fully vaccinated—woefully insufficient to protect this area from a resurgence, especially given the continued emergence and transmission of variants internationally. The publication of letters like these certainly won’t help matters.
Beverly Hills, CAbeverlypress.com

Development issues deserve greater scrutiny

First, I read on the front page, “One Beverly Hills given green light” by reporter Cameron Kiszla, and then on page 11 my letter (“Mobility options must be balanced. . .” and the letters by Marcy Kelly, “One Beverly Hills will have major impact on city,” and Robert Cherno, “Plan for church property would harm neighborhood.” All deal with real estate development and road mobility in our communities.
Stockton, MOCedar Republican

Letter to the editor: I am with the mayor

I am writing this letter because of the article about remodeling city hall at a cost of $23,000. I agree with our mayor, Roger Hamby. That money could be put to better use on street and other projects. I was born and raised in Stockton and love the city. I feel the citizens of Stockton should have been able to vote on this and not by city council deciding to spend tax payer dollars on this, when it is very nice as it is.
dakotanewsnow.com

Ballot committee formed for “Taxpayer Support Amendment”

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakotans Against Higher Taxes announced its recent formation of a ballot committee to support the passage of the “Taxpayer Protection Amendment” that South Dakotans will vote on in June 2022. The “Taxpayer Protection Amendment,” if passed, would require future ballot measures that raise taxes to have...
PoliticsSeacoast Online

Opinion/Letter: NH state budget is fiscally irresponsible

The New Hampshire state budget up for a vote this week and then onto Governor Sununu’s desk for approval is fiscally irresponsible. The budget promises to fully fund the new Education Freedom Accounts, but never specifies the amount of money allocated for that purpose. However, it does specify that the...
Washington, VARappahannock News

Letter: I commend the Washington Town Council

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Ron Maxwell expressed dire warnings about the proposed Rush River Commons project (Rappahannock News, June 3). I disagree with his assessment. This project would create a community center and do much toward making the town of Washington the lively family-oriented place it used to be, where people can live, work, and play. I commend the Washington Town Council for encouraging the Commons project.
Home & Gardenyoursun.com

LETTER: I was fined for changing my colors

I am an individual that has respect for doing what is right. I’ve owned numerous homes, some preowned, three new. In each instance I obtained a landscape plan and with some personal thoughts and help carried them out. At no time did I seek approval - my home, my property....
Holmes Beach, FLBradenton Herald

‘I challenge you to print this without editing my letter to you!’ | Letter to the editor

After reading Monday’s letters to the editor, I’m disgusted with the complaints about the Holmes Beach police chief, the city commissioners and our governor, Ron DeSantis!. You people should be ashamed of yourselves! Holmes Beach can only handle so many people as it’s part of a tiny Island, Anna Maria Island, and therefore it can’t handle all of the traffic and tourists who want to visit there. This is very similar to the problems that we’re having at our U.S. borders, as we can’t expect to accommodate the whole world into the U.S. so we need to have boundaries and regulations for Holmes Beach as well as our country!
Politicsecasocal.org

Prevailing Wage Now A Greater Challenge

Contractors just got a lot of company under the California prevailing wage regulations. The newbies come courtesy of the state Supreme Court, which recently ruled that anybody providing services to special districts has to pay their employees involved in that work according to the requirements of Labor Code section 1720(a)(2).
Portsmouth, NHFosters Daily Democrat

Letter: I'm a victim of 'shooting the messenger' in Kittery, Maine

Citing a March 22 article, a recent Portsmouth Herald article reported that I resigned my seat because I “had violated” the Town Charter. As noted in the supporting article, the only basis for an assertion of violation of the Charter was the personal opinion of Kendra Amaral; nothing more. As I have previously stated, I acted in following-up on reports of town employees running personal errands while being paid by Kittery taxpayers, misuse of Town resources and complaints of a hostile work environment given directly to me by Town Employees who felt Ms. Amaral refused to listen to their concerns.
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letter: Sinema

If Sen Sinema wanted a debate, she has ensured that there will be none. With the filibuster, no voting rights bill gets to the floor and there is no due diligence done by the assembly at large. I say that our Senator has lied to us about being For the People. She is clearly for the GOP and minority control of the government. I thought McSally was the ultimate ""politcal hack" but Sen Sinema has managed to boldly lie where no one else will go, in the face of democracy. I suggest that the filibuster be ammeded to be allowed only after bills are debated on the floor. Do that, Senator Sinema if you mean what you say.
Missouri Statektvo.com

Missouri judge rules Medicaid expansion is unconstitutional

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri judge has found that a voter-approved ballot measure to expand Medicaid is unconstitutional. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem on Wednesday said the amendment unconstitutionally sought to force lawmakers to set aside money for the expansion. Under the Constitution, lawmakers can't be...
Maine Statemainesenate.org

Pres. Jackson, Sen. Luchini bills to ban corporate campaign contributions, improve Maine elections signed into law

UGUSTA — On Thursday, June 17, Gov. Janet Mills signed into law a pair of bills sponsored by Sen. Louie Luchini, D-Ellsworth, and supported by Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, to help strengthen Maine’s voting laws. LD 1417, “An Act Regarding Campaign Finance Reform” will ban corporate campaign contributions in state races. LD 1363, “An Act To Amend the Laws Governing Elections,” will help ensure more Mainers have secure and easy access to voting.
Baldwin, FLbakercountypress.com

Letter: Interchange at Baldwin on I-10 is a boondoggle boondoggle

An investigative report on the 301/I-10 interchange construction project near Baldwin is long past due. The original project was budgeted to cost $65 million and is now over $75 million. CSX Railroad is the problem as the company requested a redesign of the span over the railroad tracks at the interchange after the project was awarded and construction started. Supposedly the change will cost another $40 million and 2 more years of construction time.
Congress & Courtspahousegop.com

Gaydos Supports Voting Rights Protection Bill

HARRISBURG – Rep. Valerie Gaydos (R-Allegheny) voted to approve legislation to improve Pennsylvania’s election process to ensure free, fair and accessible elections for all and to restore the integrity and trusting our system. “If Pennsylvanians are to have faith in our election system, they must have complete confidence elections are...