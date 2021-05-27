Letter: Greater I-da-no
As we contemplate the Greater Idaho move, I would like to bring up a few consequences such an action may bring. First is the serious pay cut some of our most hardworking citizens will take with such a move. If one earns minimum wage in Oregon, their pay could potentially decrease by $4.25 an hour from $11.50 down to $7.25, or a reduction of $8,840 per year for full-time minimum wage workers — way more than the income tax reduction the change might produce. It is common that such workers tend to be renters, so a reduction in property tax would unlikely benefit them. In addition, the move to Idaho would also mean an additional 6% sales tax on their already reduced income.www.eastoregonian.com