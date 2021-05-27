How school cafeteria meals have changed

Grab and go meals remain available this summer to all students in the area 18 and under from the Pella Community School District. These meals are free of charge and consist of five breakfasts and five lunches per student. They will be distributed at Jefferson Intermediate (801 E. 13th Street) through the north driveway. Pick up will be on Wednesdays from 11am to 1pm and continue until school resumes in August. Families are asked to sign up each week to participate in the program before Tuesday at 10am, so food will be guaranteed availability. A reminder will be sent out weekly for the upcoming signup.