Freeform nanostructuring of hexagonal boron nitride

By Nolan Lassaline, Deepankur Thureja, Thibault Chervy, Daniel Petter, Puneet A. Murthy, Armin W. Knoll, David J. Norris
 22 days ago

Nolan Lassaline, Deepankur Thureja, Thibault Chervy, Daniel Petter, Puneet A. Murthy, Armin W. Knoll, David J. Norris. Hexagonal boron nitride (hBN)-long-known as a thermally stable ceramic-is now available as atomically smooth, single-crystalline flakes, revolutionizing its use in optoelectronics. For nanophotonics, these flakes offer strong nonlinearities, hyperbolic dispersion, and single-photon emission, providing unique properties for optical and quantum-optical applications. For nanoelectronics, their pristine surfaces, chemical stability, and wide bandgap have made them the key substrate, encapsulant, and gate dielectric for two-dimensional electronic devices. However, while exploring these advantages, researchers have been restricted to flat flakes or those patterned with basic slits and holes, severely limiting advanced architectures. If freely varying flake profiles were possible, the hBN structure would present a powerful design parameter to further manipulate the flow of photons, electrons, and excitons in next-generation devices. Here, we demonstrate freeform nanostructuring of hBN by combining thermal scanning-probe lithography and reactive-ion etching to shape flakes with surprising fidelity. We leverage sub-nanometer height control and high spatial resolution to produce previously unattainable flake structures for a broad range of optoelectronic applications. For photonics, we fabricate microelements and show the straightforward transfer and integration of such elements by placing a spherical hBN microlens between two planar mirrors to obtain a stable, high-quality optical microcavity. We then decrease the patterning length scale to introduce Fourier surfaces for electrons, creating sophisticated, high-resolution landscapes in hBN, offering new possibilities for strain and band-structure engineering. These capabilities can advance the discovery and exploitation of emerging phenomena in hyperbolic metamaterials, polaritonics, twistronics, quantum materials, and 2D optoelectronic devices.

Physicsarxiv.org

Cavity Quantum Electrodynamics Design with Single Photon Emitters in Hexagonal Boron Nitride

Hexagonal boron nitride (h-BN), a prevalent insulating crystal for dielectric and encapsulation layers in two-dimensional (2D) nanoelectronics and a structural material in 2D nanoelectromechanical systems (NEMS), has also rapidly emerged as a promising platform for quantum photonics with the recent discovery of optically active defect centers and associated spin states. Combined with measured emission characteristics, here we propose and numerically investigate the cavity quantum electrodynamics (cavity-QED) scheme incorporating these defect-enabled single photon emitters (SPEs) in h-BN microdisk resonators. The whispering-gallery nature of microdisks can support multiple families of cavity resonances with different radial and azimuthal mode indices simultaneously, overcoming the challenges in coinciding a single point defect with the maximum electric field of an optical mode both spatially and spectrally. The excellent characteristics of h-BN SPEs, including exceptional emission rate, considerably high Debye-Waller factor, and Fourier transform limited linewidth at room temperature, render strong coupling with the ratio of coupling to decay rates g/max({\gamma},\k{appa}) predicated as high as 500. This study not only provides insight into the emitter-cavity interaction, but also contributes toward realizing h-BN photonic components, such as low-threshold microcavity lasers and high-purity single photon sources, critical for linear optics quantum computing and quantum networking applications.
Chemistrychemistryworld.com

More metallomimetic chemistry from boron

The central atom in an umbrella-shaped boron cluster can bond like a transition metal in two different ways, new research shows. It adds to boron’s propensity for forming unusual bonds, including other recent studies showing that it can bond with sodium and neon. The partially filled d-shell of transition metal...
ChemistryScience Now

The world of two-dimensional carbides and nitrides (MXenes)

You are currently viewing the abstract. Appreciation of the fact that synthesis of two-dimensional (2D) materials does not necessarily require van der Waals bonded layered precursors led to discovery of many new materials, including MXenes—2D carbides and nitrides of transition metals, produced by selective etching of strongly bonded layered solids. Ti3C2 was first reported in 2011 and set the stage for synthesis of Ti2C, Ta4C3, and other MXenes from their MAX phase precursors, demonstrating three types of possible structures (M2X, M3X2, and M4X3). M5C4 was later produced, further increasing the structural diversity and bringing the number of theoretically possible compositions to more than 100, including those with in-plane and out-of-plane ordering of the metal atoms. Considering various surface terminations of MXenes, the number of distinct compositions increases by another order of magnitude. The ability of MXenes to form carbonitrides and solid solutions suggests a potentially infinite number of compositions and opens a new era of computationally driven atomistic design of 2D materials.
PhysicsOak Ridge National Laboratory

Probing Lattice Distortions and Interlayer Spacings of Few-layer 2D Materials

A 4D-STEM technique was developed for probing pm-scale, in-plane lattice distortions and for averaging out-of-plane interlayer spacings in stacked and twisted 2D materials. This technique will provide a better understanding of the link between the physical and electronic structures of quantum materials. Research Details. - The phases of interference fringes...
Sciencearxiv.org

Millimeter wave to terahertz compact and low-loss superconducting plasmonic waveguides for cryogenic integrated nano-photonics

Plasmonic, as a rapidly growing research field, provides new pathways to guide and modulate highly confined light in the microwave to the optical range of frequencies. We demonstrate a plasmonic slot waveguide, at the nanometer scale, based on high transition temperature superconductor BSCCO, to facilitates the manifestation of the chip-scale millimeter waves to terahertz integrated circuitry operating at cryogenic temperatures. We investigate the effect of geometrical parameters on the modal characteristics of the BSCCO plasmonic slot waveguide between 100 GHz and 500 GHz. In addition, we investigate the thermal sensing of the modal characteristics of the nanoscale superconducting slot waveguide and show that at a lower frequency, the fundamental mode of the waveguide has a larger propagation length, a lower effective refractive index, and a strongly localized modal energy. Moreover, we find that our device offers a larger SPP propagation length and higher field confinement than the gold plasmonic waveguides at broad temperature ranges below BSCCO Tc. The proposed device can open up a new route towards realizing cryogenic low-loss photonic integrated circuitry at the nanoscale.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Non-Equilibrium Dynamics in Two-Color, Few-Photon Dissociative Excitation and Ionization of D$_2$

D.S. Slaughter, F.P. Sturm, R.Y. Bello, K.A. Larsen, N. Shivaram, C.W. McCurdy, R.R. Lucchese, L. Martin, C.W. Hogle, M.M. Murnane, H.C. Kapteyn, P. Ranitovic, Th. Weber. D$_2$ molecules, excited by linearly cross-polarized femtosecond extreme ultraviolet (XUV) and near-infrared (NIR) light pulses, reveal highly structured D$^+$ ion fragment momenta and angular distributions that originate from two different 4-step dissociative ionization pathways after four photon absorption (1 XUV + 3 NIR). We show that, even for very low dissociation kinetic energy release $\le$~240~meV, specific electronic excitation pathways can be identified and isolated in the final ion momentum distributions. With the aid of {\it ab initio} electronic structure and time-dependent Schrödinger equation calculations, angular momentum, energy, and parity conservation are used to identify the excited neutral molecular states and molecular orientations relative to the polarization vectors in these different photoexcitation and dissociation sequences of the neutral D$_2$ molecule and its D$_2^+$ cation. In one sequential photodissociation pathway, molecules aligned along either of the two light polarization vectors are excluded, while another pathway selects molecules aligned parallel to the light propagation direction. The evolution of the nuclear wave packet on the intermediate \Bstate electronic state of the neutral D$_2$ molecule is also probed in real time.
Physicsarxiv.org

Photoluminescence spectra of point defects in semiconductors: validation of first principles calculations

Yu Jin (1), Marco Govoni (2 and 3), Gary Wolfowicz (3), Sean E. Sullivan (3), F. Joseph Heremans (2 and 3), David D. Awschalom (2 and 3 and 4), Giulia Galli (1 and 2 and 3) ((1) Department of Chemistry, University of Chicago, (2) Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, University of Chicago, (3) Materials Science Division and Center for Molecular Engineering, Argonne National Laboratory, (4) Department of Physics, University of Chicago)
Physicsarxiv.org

Cosmological particle production in quantum gravity

Quantum theory of a test field on a quantum cosmological spacetime may be viewed as a theory of the test field on an emergent classical background. In such a case, the resulting dressed metric for the field propagation is a function of the quantum fluctuations of the original geometry. When the backreaction is negligible, massive modes can experience an anisotropic Bianchi type I background. The field modes propagating on such a quantum-gravity-induced spacetime can then unveil interesting phenomenological consequences of the super-Planckian scales, such as gravitational particle production. The aim of this paper is to address the issue of gravitational particle production associated to the massive modes in such an anisotropic dressed spacetime. By imposing a suitable adiabatic condition on the vacuum state and computing the energy density of the created particles, the significance of the particle production on the dynamics of the universe in Planck era is discussed.
Physicsarxiv.org

Linear optical properties of a linear chain of interacting gold nanoparticles

In a Drude-like model for the conduction electrons of Metal Nanoparticles (MNPs) in a periodic linear chain, considering dipole-dipole interactions of adjacent particles, an analytical expression is derived for each particle permittivity for two different polarizations of incident light: parallel with and perpendicular to the chain line. A numerical analysis is carried out for a chain including 10 identical gold Nanoparticles (NPs) for two different sizes of NPs and two different host media of air and glass. It is shown that in the parallel case of polarization, interaction of NPs leads to a substantial increase in the extinction cross section and the red-shift of the Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) wavelength. In comparison with the linear properties of a single NP, the second and penultimate particles have the most increase in the extinction cross section and SPR wavelength displacement while the first and last particles experience the least variations due to the mutual interactions. For the perpendicular polarization, inversely, the dipolar coupling causes the decrease in extinction cross section of all particles and the blue-shift of SPR wavelength. For the parallel polarization, the absolute values of the real and imaginary parts of complex permittivity of each MNP decrease in comparison with the single particle case while they increase for the perpendicular state of polarization.
Physicsarxiv.org

Attosecond spectroscopy of size-resolved water clusters

Electron dynamics in water are of fundamental importance for a broad range of phenomena, but their real-time study faces numerous conceptual and methodological challenges. Here, we introduce attosecond size-resolved cluster spectroscopy and build up a molecular-level understanding of the attosecond electron dynamics in water. We measure the effect that the addition of single water molecules has on the photoionization time delays of water clusters. We find a continuous increase of the delay for clusters containing up to 4-5 molecules and little change towards larger clusters. We show that these delays are proportional to the spatial extension of the created electron hole, which first increases with cluster size and then partially localizes through the onset of structural disorder that is characteristic of large clusters and bulk liquid water. These results establish a previously unknown sensitivity of photoionization delays to electron-hole delocalization and reveal a direct link between electronic structure and attosecond photoemission dynamics. Our results offer novel perspectives for studying electron/hole delocalization and its attosecond dynamics.
Mathematicsnanowerk.com

Structural engineering on the atomic scale

(Nanowerk Spotlight) The arrangement of the constituent atoms in a solid material's crystal structure determines its properties. Technologies such as electron and x-ray crystallography can reveal the atomic geometry of a crystal – however, they do not identify the precise location and position of each individual atom. But when the...
MathematicsScience Now

Imaging orbital ferromagnetism in a moiré Chern insulator

You are currently viewing the abstract. Electrons in moiré flat band systems can spontaneously break time-reversal symmetry, giving rise to a quantized anomalous Hall effect. In this study, we use a superconducting quantum interference device to image stray magnetic fields in twisted bilayer graphene aligned to hexagonal boron nitride. We find a magnetization of several Bohr magnetons per charge carrier, demonstrating that the magnetism is primarily orbital in nature. Our measurements reveal a large change in the magnetization as the chemical potential is swept across the quantum anomalous Hall gap, consistent with the expected contribution of chiral edge states to the magnetization of an orbital Chern insulator. Mapping the spatial evolution of field-driven magnetic reversal, we find a series of reproducible micrometer-scale domains pinned to structural disorder.
ChemistryPhotonics.com

Light-Based Method Creates 2D Polymer, Expedites Quest for New 2D Materials

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 16, 2021 — A method that uses light to manufacture 2D polymers that have the thickness of a single molecule could create a path for the development of ultrathin, functional 2D materials with highly defined and regular crystalline structures. The new method was developed by an international...
Physicsarxiv.org

Understanding the Coupling Mechanism of Gold Nanostructures by Finite-Difference Time-Domain Method

Gold nanoparticle assemblies show a strong plasmonic response due to the combined effects of the plasmon modes of the individual nanoparticles. Increasing the number of nanoparticles in a structured assemblies lead to significant shifts in the optical and physical properties. We use Finite-Difference Time-Domain (FDTD) simulations to analyze the electromagnetic response of structurally ordered gold nanorods in monomer and dimer configurations. The plasmonic coupling between nanorods in monomers or dimers configurations provides a unique technique for tuning the spectrum intensity, spatial distribution, and polarization of local electric fields within and around the nanostructures. Our study shows that an exponential coupling behavior when two gold nanorods are assembled in end-to-end and side-by-side dimer configurations with a small separation distance. The maximum electric field in the hot spots in between adjacent nanoparticles in end-to-end dimer configuration describes of a higher enhancement factor relative to the individual gold nanorod. Our FDTD simulation on dimer in end-to-end assembly for small separation distance up to ~ 40 nm can well explain the observed experimental growth dynamics of gold nanorods.
Physicsarxiv.org

Interatomic interaction at the aluminum-fullerene $\mathrm{C}_{60}$ interface

We propose a model describing the interatomic interaction at the interface between fullerene $\mathrm{C}_{60}$ and aluminum. Using the density functional theory, we calculate the binding energy and the fullerene's position on the $\mathrm{Al}(111)$ slab. The obtained data are applied to estimate the parameters of the Lennard-Jones potential for carbon and aluminum atoms, which is then used in molecular dynamics simulations. The results of the theoretical study of desorption of fullerenes from an aluminum substrate are in good agreement with those of the experiments from the literature. We also investigate the capillary effects in an aluminum melt with submerged fullerenes. The positive interface surface energy indicates the poor wettability of $\mathrm{C}_{60}$ by the melt. The calculated value of the diffusion relaxation time is approximately two orders of magnitude less than the characteristic coagulation time of fullerenes. The activation character of the coagulation process and the capillary nature of the interaction between fullerenes are discussed.
Astronomyarxiv.org

A gravitational action with stringy $Q$ and $R$ fluxes via deformed differential graded Poisson algebras

We study a deformation of a $2$-graded Poisson algebra where the functions of the phase space variables are complemented by linear functions of parity odd velocities. The deformation is carried by a $2$-form $B$-field and a bivector $\Pi$, that we consider as gauge fields of the geometric and non-geometric fluxes $H$, $f$, $Q$ and $R$ arising in the context of string theory compactification. The technique used to deform the Poisson brackets is widely known for the point particle interacting with a $U(1)$ gauge field, but not in the case of non-abelian or higher spin fields. The construction is closely related to Generalized Geometry: With an element of the algebra that squares to zero, the graded symplectic picture is equivalent to an exact Courant algebroid over the generalized tangent bundle $E \cong TM \oplus T^{*}M$, and to its higher gauge theory. A particular idempotent graded canonical transformation is equivalent to the generalized metric. Focusing on the generalized differential geometry side we construct an action functional with the Ricci tensor of a connection on covectors, encoding the dynamics of a gravitational theory for a contravariant metric tensor and $Q$ and $R$ fluxes. We also extract a connection on vector fields and determine a non-symmetric metric gravity theory involving a metric and $H$-flux.
ChemistryNature.com

Hydrothermally synthesized nanostructured LiMnFePO (x = 0–0.3) cathode materials with enhanced properties for lithium-ion batteries

Nanostructured cathode materials based on Mn-doped olivine LiMnxFe1−xPO4 (x = 0, 0.1, 0.2, and 0.3) were successfully synthesized via a hydrothermal route. The field-emission scanning electron microscopy (SEM) and energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) analyzed results indicated that the synthesized LiMnxFe1−xPO4 (x = 0, 0.1, 0.2, and 0.3) samples possessed a sphere-like nanostructure and a relatively homogeneous size distribution in the range of 100–200 nm. Electrochemical experiments and analysis showed that the Mn doping increased the redox potential and boosted the capacity. While the undoped olivine (LiFePO4) had a capacity of 169 mAh g−1 with a slight reduction (10%) in the initial capacity after 50 cycles (150 mAh g−1), the Mn-doped olivine samples (LiMnxFe1−xPO4) demonstrated reliable cycling tests with negligible capacity loss, reaching 151, 147, and 157 mAh g−1 for x = 0.1, 0.2, and 0.3, respectively. The results from electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS) accompanied by the galvanostatic intermittent titration technique (GITT) have resulted that the Mn substitution for Fe promoted the charge transfer process and hence the rapid Li transport. These findings indicate that the LiMnxFe1−xPO4 nanostructures are promising cathode materials for lithium ion battery applications.
PhysicsNature.com

Radiative properties of quantum emitters in boron nitride from excited state calculations and Bayesian analysis

Point defects in hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) have attracted growing attention as bright single-photon emitters. However, understanding of their atomic structure and radiative properties remains incomplete. Here we study the excited states and radiative lifetimes of over 20 native defects and carbon or oxygen impurities in hBN using ab initio density functional theory and GW plus Bethe-Salpeter equation calculations, generating a large data set of their emission energy, polarization and lifetime. We find a wide variability across quantum emitters, with exciton energies ranging from 0.3 to 4 eV and radiative lifetimes from ns to ms for different defect structures. Through a Bayesian statistical analysis, we identify various high-likelihood charge-neutral defect emitters, among which the native VNNB defect is predicted to possess emission energy and radiative lifetime in agreement with experiments. Our work advances the microscopic understanding of hBN single-photon emitters and introduces a computational framework to characterize and identify quantum emitters in 2D materials.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Active feedback cooling of a SiN membrane resonator by electrostatic actuation

Feedback-based control techniques are useful tools in precision measurements as they allow to actively shape the mechanical response of high quality factor oscillators used in force detection measurements. In this paper we implement a feedback technique on a high-stress low-loss SiN membrane resonator, exploiting the charges trapped on the dielectric membrane. A properly delayed feedback force (dissipative feedback) enables the narrowing of the thermomechanical displacement variance in a similar manner to the cooling of the normal mechanical mode down to an effective temperature Te f f . In the experiment here reported we started from room temperature and gradually increasing the feedback gain we were able to cool down the first normal mode of the resonator to a minimum temperature of about 124mK. This limit is imposed by our experimental set-up and in particular by the the injection of the read-out noise into the feedback. We discuss the implementation details and possible improvements to the technique.
Sciencearxiv.org

Droplet condensation in the lattice gas with density functional theory

A density functional for the lattice gas (Ising model) from fundamental measure theory is applied to the problem of droplet states in three-dimensional, finite systems. Similar to previous simulation studies, the sequence of droplets changing to cylinders and to planar slabs is found upon increasing the average density $\bar\rho$ in the system. Owing to the discreteness of the lattice, additional effects in the state curve for the chemical potential $\mu(\bar\rho)$ are seen upon lowering the temperature away from the critical temperature (oscillations in $\mu(\bar\rho)$ in the slab portion and spiky undulations in $\mu(\bar\rho)$ in the cylinder portion as well as an undulatory behavior of the radius of the surface of tension $R_s$ in the droplet region). This behavior in the cylinder and droplet region is related to washed-out layering transitions at the surface of liquid cylinders and droplets. The analysis of the large-radius behavior of the surface tension $\gamma(R_s)$ gave a dominant contribution $\propto 1/R_s^2$, although the consistency of $\gamma(R_s)$ with the asymptotic behavior of the radius-dependent Tolman length seems to suggest a weak logarithmic contribution $\propto \ln R_s/R_s^2$ in $\gamma(R_s)$. The coefficient of this logarithmic term is smaller than a universal value derived with field-theoretic methods.