Rams lock up division title, A-10 tourney spot with sweep
The University of Rhode Island baseball team secured a trip to the Atlantic 10 tournament and is surging into it thanks to a big finish. The Rams needed to take three of four in their final regular season series to clinch a tournament berth and did one better, sweeping the four-game set with UMass to claim the A-10 North Division title. Seeded third in the four-team tourney field, they’ll travel to Richmond, Virginia, to face No. 2 Dayton on Thursday in the opening round of the double-elimination bracket.www.independentri.com