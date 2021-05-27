Rams lock up division title, A-10 tourney spot with sweep

Jun. 15—Early runs, late runs and hardly any runs were the story for the Owens Wealth Advisors Junior Reds over the weekend at a tournament in Pierce. OWA dropped an 11-1 game to Sutton and a 6-5 defeat to O'Neill on Saturday then came back for a 14-13 defeat to Crofton on Sunday. The Reds had just one hit in a four-inning loss to Sutton, gave up a one-run lead to O'Neill in the fifth inning in the second game of the day then led scored seven in the first and six in the fourth on Sunday but gave up nine and lost in a wild walk-off to Crofton.