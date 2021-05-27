Cancel
Congress & Courts

Sen. Warren reacts to GOP infrastructure counteroffer, talks hyper-partisanship in Congress

MSNBC
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) joined Stephanie Ruhle to react live to Senate Republicans' $928 billion infrastructure counterproposal just released this morning. She also discusses her wealth tax proposal, hyper-partisanship in Congress, and the prospects of passing legislation creating a Jan. 6 commission in the Senate.

