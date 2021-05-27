Letter: Dam breach proponents must put up or shut up

Thanks to the We The People families who dedicated 20 years of their lives to celebrate the birthday of our country, which we citizens of the valley enjoyed and benefited from their efforts. It’s a sad commentary on Boise that the capital of a state can’t be bothered to celebrate the 4th. It celebrates other events, some I support and some I don’t. Shame on the city of Boise for letting the parade go 20 years ago and now it’s gone again. But considering those who were in political offices then, and now, it’s no surprise that just about everything else is honored and celebrated except the birth of this country. Our heroic veterans and first responders are pretty low on Boise’s honor list as well. Thank goodness for surrounding cities who will still celebrate with patriotic parades. And Boise, fireworks are not enough. The social aspect of a parade is essential — getting together to make floats, to be part of a parade, to line up on a street to cheer. And nothing is more important than honoring our country and what freedoms we still are able to enjoy. Man up Boise, or continue to slide into Seattle’s image.