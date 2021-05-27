Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Letter: Dam breach proponents must put up or shut up

East Oregonian
 28 days ago

Why does Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson expect others to present alternatives to his $33 billion plan to gut the economy of the Pacific Northwest? He claims “we need to have honest conversations." So, let’s be honest. The science has already been proven and recorded as fact — fish and dams...

www.eastoregonian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Simpson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Dams#Economy#Bonneville Dam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Lewiston, IDPosted by
Lewiston Tribune

Ag officials affirm opposition to dam breaching

The president of the American Farm Bureau Federation visited Lewiston Wednesday voicing his opposition to breaching the four lower Snake River dams. Zippy Duvall toured Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River, seeing locks that make it possible for barges to travel between Portland, Ore., and Lewiston and salmon ladders that help fish on their journey back from the ocean to spawn.
Boise, IDIdaho Statesman

Letters to the editor: Fourth of July parade, education task force, breaching dams, Murgoitio Park, camping with dogs, COVID-19 statistics

Thanks to the We The People families who dedicated 20 years of their lives to celebrate the birthday of our country, which we citizens of the valley enjoyed and benefited from their efforts. It’s a sad commentary on Boise that the capital of a state can’t be bothered to celebrate the 4th. It celebrates other events, some I support and some I don’t. Shame on the city of Boise for letting the parade go 20 years ago and now it’s gone again. But considering those who were in political offices then, and now, it’s no surprise that just about everything else is honored and celebrated except the birth of this country. Our heroic veterans and first responders are pretty low on Boise’s honor list as well. Thank goodness for surrounding cities who will still celebrate with patriotic parades. And Boise, fireworks are not enough. The social aspect of a parade is essential — getting together to make floats, to be part of a parade, to line up on a street to cheer. And nothing is more important than honoring our country and what freedoms we still are able to enjoy. Man up Boise, or continue to slide into Seattle’s image.
Clark County, WAColumbian

Letter: Shut out of the lottery

I was vaccinated early because of my age and COPD. Legacy contacted me to go to Emanuel Medical Center to have my first vaccine, then I received my second one at the Oregon Convention Center. Since I am not an Oregon resident I am not eligible for their Vaccine Lottery. But since I was vaccinated in Oregon I am not on the Washington Vaccine Lottery database. I have waited on the phone for hours to talk to people at Clark County Public Health but was told there is no way to get me on their vaccine list. Stuck in no man’s land!
Missoula, MTMissoulian

Letter to the editor: Must speak up against trapping

We must speak up against trapping. There's a Fish and Wildlife Commission Zoom meeting June 24 (fwp.mt.gov). Montana's wolf slaughter really takes off in the fall. But not just wolves will die. Non-targeted species and pets on public lands will suffer and die. Imagine your dog in a trap, screaming in pain while you frantically try to save her, only to watch her die. Trapped wild animals scream, too; but there is no one to hear.
Westerly, RIWesterly Sun

Letter: Censorship on Potter Hill Dam removal

Two public sessions have been held via Zoom seeking input from the community on the removal of the Potter Hill Dam. The first meeting was on March 18 and the second on June 10. This dam removal effort will affect the residents of both Westerly and Hopkinton. Hopkinton was not made aware of this until March 18. There has been little notice of these public information sessions. These sessions have been online only via Zoom and public comments were limited by the Zoom moderator.
Yakima County, WAYakima Herald Republic

Letter: Thanks for standing up for us, county commissioners

Thank you for standing up for us, Yakima County commissioners. To the editor — Thank you to our Board of County Commissioners for their letter to Gov. Inslee. I want to thank all of them for speaking for residents of Yakima County like myself, who have grown tired of the emergency powers and orders. Especially, I want to thank Commissioner Amanda McKinney for her efforts and hard work in not being afraid to speak out on this issue. This is why I voted for her, and why she won the previous election. People can see her strength, her honesty and her bravery. She is committed to choose personal liberty and freedom of thought.
Michigan Stateplymouth-review.com

Lake Michigan shoreline declared ‘shipwreck sanctuary’

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers today announced that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will publish the final rule for the designation of the Wisconsin Shipwreck Coast National Marine Sanctuary on June 23, 2021. The designation will take effect after review by the governor and Congress over a 45- day period of continuous session. The proposed sanctuary includes a […]
Rockville, MDwypr.org

Beaver Boom Dams Up Pollution Control Projects

Once nearly extinct in the East, beaver populations are booming. Their comeback, however, is creating complications for storm water pollution control systems, which beavers love to dam up. Stephanie Boyles-Griffin, director of wildlife response for the Humane Society of the U.S., is convincing governments to use devices called "beaver deceivers."...
Oregon Statekezi.com

Experts weigh in on Oregon wildfire conditions

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Two wildfires are burning in the driest places in the state right now, but experts at Oregon State University said that doesn’t reveal much about what fire season will look like this year. According to Meg Krawchuk, associate professor at OSU specializing in conservation biology and fire...
Keokuk, IADaily Gate City

City puts up funds for action against EPA

The Keokuk City Council agreed to put up $10,000 to help in a legal effort to get the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to follow a March 2013 ruling from the Eighth Circuit Court that struck down various EPA mandates as illegal unadopted rules beyond the agency’s legal authority. The council...
Washoe County, NVKTVN.com

Officials Seeing Increase In Illegal Trail Building, Warn Residents About Penalties

National Forest officials say they're seeing an increase in illegal trail building as more people are heading outside this summer. User-created trails have management issues and can cause damage to cultural resources, destroy wildlife habitats, disrupt wildlife migration corridors, harm fragile or rare plants, spread noxious and invasive weeds, cause soil loss and create safety and liability concerns.
Eden, NCwakg.com

New warning signs going up near Eden dam

EDEN, N.C. – Duke Energy is installing new warning signs near a dam following a tubing accident that left four people dead. A fifth person remains missing. Crews continue to search the Dan River near the Virginia-North Carolina border for 35-year-old Teresa Villano. Family members say the Eden woman was pregnant.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Major employer coming to state land in Pinal County?

Breaking News…. Pinal County is about to see something big…. The Arizona State Land Dept is auctioning off 11,700 acres of land directly adjacent to the Superstition Mountains and the US60 in Gold Canyon for an employment related use. As is required, the State Land Department has sent public notice to the Peralta Canyon and Peralta Trails community for a July 1st neighborhood meeting.
WBTM

New warning signs going up near Eden dam

EDEN, N.C. – Duke Energy is installing new warning signs near a dam following a tubing accident that left four people dead. A fifth person remains missing. Crews continue to search the Dan River near the Virginia-North Carolina border for 35-year-old Teresa Villano. Family members say the Eden woman was pregnant.