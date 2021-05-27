Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Physics

Subgap dynamics of double quantum dot coupled between superconducting and normal leads

By B. Baran, R. Taranko, T. Domanski
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Dynamical processes induced by the external time-dependent fields can provide valuable insight into the characteristic energy scales of a given physical system. We investigate them here in a nanoscopic heterostructure, consisting of the double quantum dot coupled in series to the superconducting and the metallic reservoirs, analyzing its response to (i)~abrupt bias voltage applied across the junction, (ii) sudden change of the energy levels, and imposed by (iii)~their periodic driving. We explore subgap properties of this setup which are strictly related to the in-gap quasiparticles and discuss their signatures manifested in the time-dependent charge currents. The characteristic multi-mode oscillations, their beating patters and photon-assisted harmonics reveal a rich spectrum of dynamical features that might be important for designing the superconducting qubits.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Superconductivity#Quantum Dot#Scientific Reports#Subgap#Nanoscale Physics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum transitions, ergodicity and quantum scars in coupled top model

We consider an interacting collective spin model known as coupled top (CT), exhibiting a rich variety of phenomena related to quantum transitions and ergodicity, which we explore and find their connection with underlying dynamics. The ferromagnetic interaction between the spins leads to the quantum phase transition (QPT) as well as a dynamical transition at a critical coupling strength, and both the transitions are accompanied by excited state quantum phase transitions at critical energy densities. Above QPT, the onset of chaos in the CT model occurs in an intermediate coupling strength, which is analyzed both classically and quantum mechanically. However, a detailed analysis reveals the presence of non-ergodic multifractal eigenstates in the chaotic regime. We quantify the degree of ergodicity of the eigenstates from the relative entanglement entropy and multifractal dimensions, revealing its variation with energy density across the energy band. We probe such energy dependent ergodic behavior of states from non-equilibrium dynamics, which is also supplemented by phase space mixing in classical dynamics. Moreover, we identify another source of deviation from ergodicity due to the formation of `quantum scars' arising from the unstable steady states and periodic orbits. Unlike the ergodic states, the scarred eigenstates violate Berry's conjecture even in the chaotic regime, leading to the athermal non-ergodic behavior. Finally, we discuss the detection of non-ergodic behavior and dynamical signature of quantum scars by using `out-of-time-order correlator', which has relevance in the recent experiments.
Sciencearxiv.org

Conservation laws in coupled cluster dynamics at finite-temperature

We extend the finite-temperature Keldysh non-equilibrium coupled cluster theory (Keldysh-CC) [{\it J. Chem. Theory Comput.} \textbf{2019}, 15, 6137-6253] to include a time-dependent orbital basis. When chosen to minimize the action, such a basis restores local and global conservation laws (Ehrenfest's theorem) for all one-particle properties, while remaining energy conserving for time-independent Hamiltonians. We present the time-dependent orbital-optimized coupled cluster doubles method (Keldysh-OCCD) in analogy with the formalism for zero-temperature dynamics, extended to finite temperatures through the time-dependent action on the Keldysh contour. To demonstrate the conservation property and understand the numerical performance of the method, we apply it to several problems of non-equilibrium finite-temperature dynamics: a 1D Hubbard model with a time-dependent Peierls phase, laser driving of molecular H$_2$, driven dynamics in warm-dense silicon, and transport in the single impurity Anderson model.
Physicsarxiv.org

Intrinsic Superconducting Diode Effect

Stimulated by the recent experiment [F. Ando et al., Nature 584, 373 (2020)], we propose an intrinsic mechanism to cause the superconducting diode effect (SDE). SDE refers to the nonreciprocity of the critical current for the metal-superconductor transition. Among various mechanisms for the critical current, the depairing current is known to be intrinsic to each material and has recently been observed in several superconducting systems. We clarify the temperature scaling of the nonreciprocal depairing current near the critical temperature and point out its significant enhancement at low temperatures. It is also found that the nonreciprocal critical current shows sign reversals upon increasing the magnetic field. These behaviors are understood by the nonreciprocity of the Landau critical momentum and the crossover of the helical superconductivity. The intrinsic SDE unveils the rich phase diagram and functionalities of noncentrosymmetric superconductors.
Physicsarxiv.org

Variational truncated Wigner approximation for weakly interacting Bose fields: Dynamics of coupled condensates

The truncated Wigner approximation is an established approach that describes the dynamics of weakly interacting Bose gases beyond the mean-field level. Although it allows a quantum field to be expressed by a stochastic c-number field, the simulation of the time evolution is still very demanding for most applications. Here, we develop a numerically inexpensive approximation by decomposing the c-number field into a variational ansatz function and a residual field. The dynamics of the ansatz function is described by a tractable set of coupled ordinary stochastic differential equations for the respective variational parameters. We investigate the non-equilibrium dynamics of a three-dimensional Bose gas in a one-dimensional optical lattice with a transverse isotropic harmonic confinement and neglect the influence of the residual field. The accuracy and computational inexpensiveness of our method are demonstrated by comparing its predictions to experimental data.
Physicsarxiv.org

Scattering Theory of Non-Equilibrium Noise and Delta $T$ current fluctuations through a quantum dot

We consider the non-equilibrium zero frequency noise generated by a temperature gradient applied on a device composed of two normal leads separated by a quantum dot. We recall the derivation of the scattering theory for non-equilibrium noise for a general situation where both a bias voltage and a temperature gradient can coexist and put it in a historical perspective. We provide a microscopic derivation of zero frequency noise through a quantum dot based on a tight binding Hamiltonian, which constitutes a generalization of the pioneering work of Caroli et al. for the current obtained in the context of the Keldysh formalism. For a single level quantum dot, the obtained transmission coefficient entering the scattering formula for the non-equilibrium noise corresponds to a Breit-Wigner resonance. We compute the delta-$T$ noise as a function of the dot level position, and of the dot level width, in the Breit-Wigner case, for two relevant situations which were considered recently in two separate experiments. In the regime where the two reservoir temperatures are comparable, our gradient expansion shows that the delta-$T$ noise is dominated by its quadratic contribution, and is minimal close to resonance. In the opposite regime where one reservoir is much colder, the gradient expansion fails and we find the noise to be typically linear in temperature before saturating. In both situations, we conclude with a short discussion of the case where both a voltage bias and a temperature gradient are present, in order to address the potential competition with thermoelectric effects.
Sciencearxiv.org

Superconducting on-chip spectrometer for mesoscopic quantum systems

Spectroscopy is a powerful tool to probe physical, chemical, and biological systems. Recent advances in microfabrication have introduced novel, intriguing mesoscopic quantum systems including superconductor-semiconductor hybrid devices and topologically non-trivial electric circuits. A sensitive, general purpose spectrometer to probe the energy levels of these systems is lacking. We propose an on-chip absorption spectrometer functioning well into the millimeter wave band which is based on a voltage-biased superconducting quantum interference device. We demonstrate the capabilities of the spectrometer by coupling it to a variety of superconducting systems, probing phenomena such as quasiparticle and plasma excitations. We perform spectroscopy of a microscopic tunable non-linear resonator in the 40-50 GHz range and measure transitions to highly excited states. The Josephson junction spectrometer, with unprecedented frequency range, sensitivity, and coupling strength will enable new experiments in linear and non-linear spectroscopy of novel mesoscopic systems.
ChemistryPhys.org

Researchers achieve synergetic effects between spin-orbit coupling and Stark effect

Each electron carries one negative elementary charge, whose collective motion generates electric currents that drive the operation of lights, transistors and all kinds of electronic devices. However, as being an elementary particle, electron also possesses an intrinsic angular momentum, i.e. spin of 1/2. It has been a tempting goal to manipulate electron spins for developing faster and more energy-efficient electronic devices since Datta and Das proposed the idea of spin field-effect transistor in the 1990s.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamical phase transitions in quantum spin models with antiferromagnetic long-range interactions

In recent years, dynamical phase transitions and out-of-equilibrium criticality have been at the forefront of ultracold gases and condensed matter research. Whereas universality and scaling are established topics in equilibrium quantum many-body physics, out-of-equilibrium extensions of such concepts still leave much to be desired. Using exact diagonalization and the time-dependent variational principle in uniform martrix product states, we calculate the time evolution of the local order parameter and Loschmidt return rate in transverse-field Ising chains with antiferromagnetic power law-decaying interactions, and map out the corresponding rich dynamical phase diagram. \textit{Anomalous} cusps in the return rate, which are ubiquitous at small quenches within the ordered phase in the case of ferromagnetic long-range interactions, are absent within the accessible timescales of our simulations. We attribute this to much weaker domain-wall binding in the antiferromagnetic case. For quenches across the quantum critical point, \textit{regular} cusps appear in the return rate and connect to the local order parameter changing sign, indicating the concurrence of two major concepts of dynamical phase transitions. Our results consolidate conclusions of previous works that a necessary condition for the appearance of anomalous cusps in the return rate after quenches within the ordered phase is for topologically trivial local spin flips to be the energetically dominant excitations in the spectrum of the quench Hamiltonian. Our findings are readily accessible in modern trapped-ion setups, and we outline the associated experimental considerations.
Sciencearxiv.org

Entanglement between a telecom photon and an on-demand multimode solid-state quantum memory

Jelena V. Rakonjac, Dario Lago-Rivera, Alessandro Seri, Margherita Mazzera, Samuele Grandi, Hugues de Riedmatten. Entanglement between photons at telecommunication wavelengths and long-lived quantum memories is one of the fundamental requirements of long-distance quantum communication. Quantum memories featuring on-demand read-out and multimode operation are additional precious assets that will benefit the communication rate. In this work we report the first demonstration of entanglement between a telecom photon and a collective spin excitation in a multimode solid-state quantum memory. Photon pairs are generated through widely non-degenerate parametric down-conversion, featuring energy-time entanglement between the telecom-wavelength idler and a visible signal photon. The latter is stored in a Pr$^{3+}$:Y$_2$SiO$_5$ crystal as a spin wave using the full Atomic Frequency Comb scheme. We then recall the stored signal photon and analyze the entanglement using the Franson scheme. We measure conditional fidelities of $92(2)\%$ for excited-state storage, enough to violate a CHSH inequality, and $77(2)\%$ for spin-wave storage. Taking advantage of the on-demand read-out from the spin state, we extend the entanglement storage in the quantum memory for up to 47.7~$\mu$s, which could allow for the distribution of entanglement between quantum nodes separated by distances of up to 10 km.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Where Symmetries between Machine Learning and Quantum Mechanics Improve Simulations

The laws of quantum mechanics, infamous for being unintuitive, predict a litany of strange effects. Many exotic materials, such as superconductors, have such complicated behavior that even the most powerful computers cannot handle their calculations [1]. As a result, some systems must be conquered through innovative, large-scale simulations [2]. UT Austin researcher Chris Roth has developed a machine-learning algorithm that uses two symmetries to make this problem more tractable [3]. First, the periodic system finds an analog in the input structure. Second, the forces between the particles conveniently obey a type of dependence characteristic of the output of the algorithm.
Sciencearxiv.org

Dynamical properties of different models of elastic polymer rings: confirming the link between deformation and fragility

We report extensive numerical simulations of different models of 2D polymer rings with internal elasticity. We monitor the dynamical behavior of the rings as a function of the packing fraction, to address the effects of particle deformation on the collective response of the system. In particular, we compare three different models: (i) a recently investigated model [Gnan \& Zaccarelli, Nat. Phys. 15, 683 (2019)], where an inner hertzian field providing the internal elasticity acts on the monomers of the ring, (ii) the same model where the effect of such a field on the center of mass is balanced by opposite forces and (iii) a semi-flexible model where an angular potential between adjacent monomers induces strong particle deformations. By analyzing the dynamics of the three models, we find that, in all cases, there exists a direct link between the system fragility and particle asphericity. Among the three, only the first model displays anomalous dynamics in the form of a super-diffusive behavior of the mean squared displacement and of a compressed exponential relaxation of the density auto-correlation function. We show that this is due to the combination of internal elasticity and the out-of-equilibrium force self-generated by each ring, both of which are necessary ingredients to induce such peculiar behavior often observed in experiments of colloidal gels. These findings reinforce the role of particle deformation, connected to internal elasticity, in driving the dynamical response of dense soft particles.
Physicsarxiv.org

On the emergence of quantum Boltzmann fluctuation dynamics near a Bose-Einstein Condensate

In this paper, we study the quantum fluctuation dynamics in a Bose gas on a torus $\Lambda\subset\mathbb{R}^3$ that exhibits Bose-Einstein condensation, beyond the leading order Hartree-Fock-Bogoliubov (HFB) fluctuations. Given a mean-field Hamiltonian and Bose-Einstein condensate (BEC) with density $N$, we extract a quantum Boltzmann type dynamics from a second-order Duhamel expansion upon subtracting both the HFB dynamics and the BEC dynamics. Using a Fock-space approach, we provide explicit error bounds. Given an approximately quasi-free initial state, we determine the time evolution of the centered correlation functions $\langle a\rangle$, $\langle aa\rangle-\langle a\rangle^2$, $\langle a^+a\rangle-|\langle a\rangle|^2$ for mesoscopic time scales. For large but finite $N$, we consider both the case of fixed system size $|\Lambda|\sim1$, and the case $|\Lambda|\sim N^{\frac6{53}-}$. In the case $|\Lambda|\sim1$, we show that the Boltzmann collision operator contains subleading terms that can become dominant, depending on time-dependent coefficients assuming particular values in $\mathbb{Q}$; this phenomenon is reminiscent of the Talbot effect. For the case $|\Lambda|\sim N^{\frac6{53}-}$, we prove that the collision operator is well approximated by the expression predicted in the literature.
Physicsarxiv.org

Topological control of quantum states in non-Hermitian spin-orbit-coupled fermions

While spin-orbit coupling (SOC), an essential mechanism underlying quantum phenomena from the spin Hall effect to topological insulators, has been widely studied in well-isolated Hermitian systems, much less is known when the dissipation plays a major role in spin-orbit-coupled quantum systems. Here, we realize dissipative spin-orbit-coupled bands filled with ultracold fermions, and observe a parity-time ($\mathcal{PT}$) symmetry-breaking transition as a result of the competition between SOC and dissipation. Tunable dissipation, introduced by state-selective atom loss, enables the energy gap, opened by SOC, to be engineered and closed at the critical dissipation value, the so-called exceptional point (EP). The realized EP of the non-Hermitian band structure exhibits chiral response when the quantum state changes near the EP. This topological feature enables us to tune SOC and dissipation dynamically in the parameter space, and observe the state evolution is direction-dependent near the EP, revealing topologically robust spin transfer between different quantum states when the quantum state encircles the EP. This topological control of quantum states for non-Hermitian fermions provides new methods of quantum control, and also sets the stage for exploring non-Hermitian topological states with SOC.
Physicsnist.gov

Creating Polarization-Entangled Photon Pairs from a Semiconductor Quantum Dot Using the Optical Stark Effect

Andreas Muller, Wei Fang, John Lawall, Glenn S. Solomon. An entangled photon pair is a purely nonclassical, inseparable state of two light quanta. Because of its atom-like properties, a semiconductor quantum dot is an ideal source of this light. However, entanglement in these 'artificial atoms' is generally precluded by the asym-metric quantum dot confinement and its associated fine-structure splitting. Here we show how an external field—in our case a near-resonant laser, fiber-coupled to the device—can erase the fine-structure splitting, thereby restoring entanglement. We measure the density matrix of the emitted two-photon state under various conditions; when symmetry is restored it satisfies well-known entanglement tests. Our approach applies to quantum dots with typical fine-structure splittings, demonstrating that discrete polarization-entangled photons can now be routinely produced in a semiconductor nanostructure.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Resistance of 2D superconducting films

We consider the problem of finite resistance $R$ in superconducting films with geometry of a strip of width $W$ near zero temperature. The resistance is generated by vortex configurations of the phase field. In the first type of process, quantum phase slip, the vortex worldline in 2+1 dimensional space-time is space-like (i.e., the superconducting phase winds in time and space). In the second type, vortex tunneling, the worldline is time-like (i.e., the phase winds in the two spatial directions) and connects opposite edges of the film. For moderately disordered samples, processes of second type favor a train of vortices, each of which tunnels only across a fraction of the sample. Optimization with respect to the number of vortices yields a tunneling distance of the order of the coherence length $\xi$, and the train of vortices becomes equivalent to a quantum phase slip. Based on this theory, we find the resistance $\ln R \sim -g W/\xi$, where $g$ is the dimensionless normal-state conductance. Incorporation of quantum fluctuations indicates a quantum phase transition to an insulating state for $g \lesssim 1$.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Spectroscopy of $NbSe_2$ using Energy-Tunable Defect-Embedded Quantum Dots

Quantum dots have sharply defined energy levels, which can be used for high resolution energy spectroscopy when integrated in tunneling circuitry. Here we report dot-assisted spectroscopy measurements of the superconductor $NbSe_2$, using a van der Waals device consisting of a vertical stack of $graphene-MoS_2-NbSe_2$. The $MoS_2$ tunnel barriers host naturally occurring defects which function as quantum dots, allowing transport via resonant tunneling. The dot energies are tuned by an electric field exerted by a back-gate, which penetrates the graphene source electrode. Scanning the dot potential across the superconductor Fermi energy, we reproduce the $NbSe_2$ density of states which exhibits a well-resolved two-gap spectrum. Surprisingly, we find that the dot-assisted current is dominated by the lower energy feature of the two $NbSe_2$ gaps, possibly due to a selection rule which favors coupling between the dots and the orbitals which exhibit this gap.
Sciencearxiv.org

An Approximate Coupled Cluster Theory via Nonlinear Dynamics and Synergetics: the Adiabatic Decoupling Conditions

The coupled cluster iteration scheme is analysed as a multivariate discrete-time map using nonlinear dynamics and synergetics. The nonlinearly coupled set of equations to determine the cluster amplitudes are driven by a fraction of the entire set of the cluster amplitudes. These driver amplitudes enslave all other amplitudes through a synergistic inter-relationship, where the latter class of amplitudes behave as the auxiliary variables. The driver and the auxiliary variables exhibit vastly different time scales of relaxation during the iteration process to reach the fixed points. The fast varying auxiliary amplitudes are small in magnitude, while the driver amplitudes are large, and they have a much longer time scale of relaxation. Exploiting their difference in relaxation time-scale, we employ an adiabatic decoupling approximation, where each of the fast relaxing auxiliary modes are expressed as unique functional of the principal amplitudes. This results in a tremendous reduction in the independent degrees of freedom. On the other hand, only the driver amplitudes are determined accurately via exact coupled cluster equations. We will demonstrate that the iteration scheme has an order of magnitude reduction in computational scaling than the conventional scheme. With a few pilot numerical examples, we would demonstrate that this scheme can achieve very high accuracy with significant savings in computational time.
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum Efficiency and Oscillator Strength of InGaAs Quantum Dots for Single-Photon Sources emitting in the Telecommunication O-Band

We demonstrate experimental results based on time-resolved photoluminescence spectroscopy to determine the oscillator strength (OS) and the internal quantum efficiency (IQE) of InGaAs quantum dots (QDs). Using a strain-reducing layer (SRL) these QDs can be employed for the manufacturing of single-photon sources (SPS) emitting in the telecom O-Band. The OS and IQE are evaluated by determining the radiative and non-radiative decay rate under variation of the optical density of states at the position of the QD as proposed and applied in J. Johansen et al. Phys. Rev. B 77, 073303 (2008) for InGaAs QDs emitting at wavelengths below 1 $\mu$m. For this purpose, we perform measurements on a QD sample for different thicknesses of the capping layer realized by a controlled wet-chemical etching process. From numeric modelling the radiative and nonradiative decay rates dependence on the capping layer thickness, we determine an OS of 24.6 $\pm$ 3.2 and a high IQE of about (85 $\pm$ 10)% for the long-wavelength InGaAs QDs.
Physicsarxiv.org

Superconductivity and Quantum Oscillations in Single Crystals of the Compensated Semimetal CaSb$_{2}$

Bulk superconductivity in a topological semimetal is a first step towards realizing topological superconductors, which can host Majorana fermions allowing us to achieve quantum computing. Here, we report superconductivity and compensation of electrons and holes in single crystals of the nodal-line semimetal CaSb$_2$. We characterize the superconducting state and find that Cooper pairs have moderate-weak coupling, and the superconducting transition in specific heat down to 0.22 K deviates from that of a BCS superconductor. The non-saturating magnetoresistance and electron-hole compensation at low temperature are consistent with density functional theory (DFT) calculations showing nodal-line features. Furthermore, we observe de Haas-van Alphen (dHvA) oscillations consistent with a small Fermi surface in the semimetallic state of CaSb$_2$. Our DFT calculations show that the two electron bands crossing the Fermi level are associated with Sb1 zig-zag chains, while the hole band is associated with Sb2 zig-zag chains. The Sb1 zig-zag chains form a distorted square net, which may relate the $M$Sb$_2$ family to the well known $M$SbTe square net semimetals. Realization of superconductivity and a compensated semimetal state in single crystals of CaSb$_2$ establishes the diantimonide family as a candidate class of materials for achieving topological superconductivity.