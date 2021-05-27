Cancel
Physics

Van der Waals interaction affects wrinkle formation in two-dimensional materials

By Pablo Ares, Yi Bo Wang, Colin R. Woods, James Dougherty, Laura Fumagalli, Francisco Guinea, Benny Davidovitch, Kostya S. Novoselov
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Pablo Ares, Yi Bo Wang, Colin R. Woods, James Dougherty, Laura Fumagalli, Francisco Guinea, Benny Davidovitch, Kostya S. Novoselov. Nonlinear mechanics of solids is an exciting field that encompasses both beautiful mathematics, such as the emergence of instabilities and the formation of complex patterns, as well as multiple applications. Two-dimensional crystals and van der Waals (vdW) heterostructures allow revisiting this field on the atomic level, allowing much finer control over the parameters and offering atomistic interpretation of experimental observations. In this work, we consider the formation of instabilities consisting of radially-oriented wrinkles around mono- and few-layer "bubbles" in two-dimensional vdW heterostructures. Interestingly, the shape and wavelength of the wrinkles depend not only on the thickness of the two-dimensional crystal forming the bubble, but also on the atomistic structure of the interface between the bubble and the substrate, which can be controlled by their relative orientation. We argue that the periodic nature of these patterns emanates from an energetic balance between the resistance of the top membrane to bending, which favors large wavelength of wrinkles, and the membrane-substrate vdW attraction, which favors small wrinkle amplitude. Employing the classical "Winkler foundation" model of elasticity theory, we show that the number of radial wrinkles conveys a valuable relationship between the bending rigidity of the top membrane and the strength of the vdW interaction. Armed with this relationship, we use our data to demonstrate a nontrivial dependence of the bending rigidity on the number of layers in the top membrane, which shows two different regimes driven by slippage between the layers, and a high sensitivity of the vdW force to the alignment between the substrate and the membrane.

arxiv.org
#Two Dimensional Materials#Mathematics#Wrinkles#Nanoscale Physics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Physics
News Break
Chemistry
Related
Chemistryarxiv.org

Quantum Limit Transport and Two-Dimensional Weyl Fermions in an Epitaxial Ferromagnetic Oxide

Shingo Kaneta-Takada, Yuki K. Wakabayashi, Yoshiharu Krockenberger, Toshihiro Nomura, Yoshimitsu Kohama, Hiroshi Irie, Kosuke Takiguchi, Shinobu Ohya, Masaaki Tanaka, Yoshitaka Taniyasu, Hideki Yamamoto. High-mobility two-dimensional carriers originating from pairs of Weyl nodes in magnetic Weyl semimetals is highly desired for accessing exotic quantum transport phenomena and for topological electronics applications....
Chemistryarxiv.org

Ab initio study of electromagnatic modes in two-dimensional semiconductors: Application to doped phosphorene

Starting from the rigorous quantum-field-theory formalism we derive a formula for the screened conductivity designed to study the coupling of light with elementary electron excitations and the ensuing electromagnatic modes in two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors. The latter physical quantity consists of three fully separable parts, namely intraband, interband, and ladder conducivities, and is calculated beyond the random phase approximation as well as from first principles. By using this methodology, we study the optical absorption spectra in 2D black phosphorous, so-called phosphorene, as a function of the concentration of electrons injected into the conduction band. The mechanisms of phosphorene exciton quenching versus doping are studied in detail. It is demonstrated that already small doping levels ($n\sim 10^{12}\,{\rm cm}^{-2}$) lead to a radical drop in the exciton binding energy, i.e., from $600\,{\rm meV}$ to $128\,{\rm meV}$. The screened conductivity is applied to study the collective electromagnetic modes in doped phosphorene. It is shown that the phosphorene transversal exciton hybridizes with free photons to form a exciton-polariton. This phenomenon is experimentally observed only for the case of confined electromagnetic microcavity modes. Finally, we demonstrate that the energy and intensity of anisotropic 2D plasmon-polaritons can be tuned by varying the concentration of injected electrons.
Physicsarxiv.org

Characterizing two-dimensional superconductivity via nanoscale noise magnetometry with single-spin qubits

Pavel E. Dolgirev, Shubhayu Chatterjee, Ilya Esterlis, Alexander A. Zibrov, Mikhail D. Lukin, Norman Y. Yao, Eugene Demler. We propose nanoscale magnetometry via isolated single-spin qubits as a probe of superconductivity in two-dimensional materials. We characterize the magnetic field noise at the qubit location, arising from current and spin fluctuations in the sample and leading to measurable polarization decay of the qubit. We show that the noise due to transverse current fluctuations studied as a function of temperature and sample-probe distance can be used to extract useful information about the transition to a superconducting phase and the pairing symmetry of the superconductor. Surprisingly, at low temperatures, the dominant contribution to the magnetic noise arises from longitudinal current fluctuations and can be used to probe collective modes such as monolayer plasmons and bilayer Josephson plasmons. We also characterize the noise due to spin fluctuations, which allows probing the spin structure of the pairing wave function. Our results provide a non-invasive route to probe the rich physics of two-dimensional superconductors.
Physicsarxiv.org

Two-dimensional superconductivity at heterostructure of Mott insulating titanium sesquioxide and polar semiconductor

Lijie Wang, Huanyi Xue, Guanqun Zhang, Junwei Ma, Zongqi Shen, Gang Mu, Shiwei Wu, Zhenghua An, Yan Chen, Wei Li. Heterointerfaces with symmetry breaking and strong interfacial coupling could give rise to the enormous exotic quantum phenomena. Here, we report on the experimental observation of intriguing two-dimensional superconductivity with superconducting transition temperature ($T_c$) of 3.8 K at heterostructure of Mott insulator Ti$_2$O$_3$ and polar semiconductor GaN revealed by the electrical transport and magnetization measurements. Furthermore, at the verge of superconductivity we find a wide range of temperature independent resistance associated with vanishing Hall resistance, demonstrating the emergence of quantum metallic-like state with the Bose-metal scenario of the metallic phase. By tuning the thickness of Ti$_2$O$_3$ films, the emergence of quantum metallic-like state accompanies with the appearance of superconductivity as decreasing in temperature, implying that the two-dimensional superconductivity is evolved from the quantum metallic-like state driven by the cooperative effects of the electron correlation and the interfacial coupling between Ti$_2$O$_3$ and polar GaN. These findings provide a new platform for the study of intriguing two-dimensional superconductivity with a delicate interplay of the electron correlation and the interfacial coupling at the heterostructures, and unveil the clues of the mechanism of unconventional superconductivity.
ChemistryOak Ridge National Laboratory

In Situ Electron Microscopy of Substrate-Guided van der Waals Epitaxy

The mechanisms of van der Waals (vdW) epitaxial growth of monolayer two-dimensional (2D) crystals from amorphous precursors were revealed by in situ pulsed laser heating within a TEM and first-principles calculations. This work demonstrates a transformational in situ approach to induce and study the atomistic origins of non-equilibrium crystallization processes.
Sciencearxiv.org

The classical two-dimensional Heisenberg model revisited: An $SU(2)$-symmetric tensor network study

The classical Heisenberg model in two spatial dimensions constitutes one of the most paradigmatic spin models, taking an important role in statistical and condensed matter physics to understand magnetism. Still, despite its paradigmatic character and the widely accepted ban of a (continuous) spontaneous symmetry breaking, controversies remain whether the model exhibits a phase transition at finite temperature. Importantly, the model can be interpreted as a lattice discretization of the $O(3)$ non-linear sigma model in $1+1$ dimensions, one of the simplest quantum field theories encompassing crucial features of celebrated higher-dimensional ones (like quantum chromodynamics in $3+1$ dimensions), namely the phenomenon of asymptotic freedom. This should also exclude finite-temperature transitions, but lattice effects might play a significant role in correcting the mainstream picture. In this work, we make use of state-of-the-art tensor network approaches, representing the classical partition function in the thermodynamic limit over a large range of temperatures, to comprehensively explore the correlation structure for Gibbs states. By implementing an $SU(2)$ symmetry in our two-dimensional tensor network contraction scheme, we are able to handle very large effective bond dimensions of the environment up to $\chi_E^\text{eff} \sim 1000$, a feature that is crucial in detecting phase transitions. With decreasing temperatures, we find a rapidly diverging correlation length, whose behaviour is apparently compatible with the two main contradictory hypotheses known in the literature, namely a finite-$T$ transition and asymptotic freedom.
Sciencearxiv.org

Single-particle localization in a two-dimensional Rydberg spin system

We study excitation transport in a two-dimensional system of randomly assembled spins with power-law hopping in two dimensions. This model can be realized in cold atom quantum simulators with Rydberg atoms. In these experiments, due to the Rydberg blockade effect, the degree of disorder in the system is effectively tunable by varying the spin density. We study dynamics and eigenstate properties of the model as a function of disorder strength and system size and discuss potential limitations for experiments. At strong disorder we observe the absence of transport due to localized eigenstates with power-law tails. In this regime the spectral and eigenstate properties can be understood in a perturbative picture of states predominantly localized on small clusters of spins. As the disorder strength is weakened eigenstates become increasingly delocalized and appear multifractal for moderate system sizes. A detailed study of the system-size scaling of the eigenstate properties indicates that in the infinite size limit all state eventually become localized. We discuss the feasibility of observing localization effects experimentally in the spatial spreading of an initially localized excitation and identify limited system sizes and finite decoherence rates as major challenges. Our study paves the way towards an experimental observation of localization effects in Rydberg spin systems with tunable disorder.
PhysicsAPS physics

Hybrid improper ferroelectricity and magnetoelectric coupling in a two-dimensional perovskite oxide

Unlike van der Waals materials, perovskite oxide may undergo structural reconstruction when reduced to two dimensions. Therefore, it is still an open question whether some of the ferroelectric mechanisms and magnetoelectric coupling effects found in perovskite bulks can be maintained at the two-dimensional (2D) limit. Here we demonstrate that the ferroelectricity induced by octahedral rotation and the magnetoelectric coupling mechanism dependent on Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya (DM) interaction exist in a proposed perovskite bilayer. Although the octahedral rotation distortion of the.
Physicsarxiv.org

Fragile versus stable two-dimensional fermionic quasiparticles

We provide a comprehensive theoretical investigation of the Fermi liquid quasiparticle description in two-dimensional electron gas interacting via the long-range Coulomb interaction by calculating the electron self-energy within the leading-order approximation, which is exact in the high-density limit. We find that the quasiparticle energy is larger than the imaginary part of the self-energy up to very high energies, implying that the basic Landau quasiparticle picture is robust up to far above the Fermi energy. We find, however, that the quasiparticle picture becomes fragile in a small discrete region around a critical wavevector where the quasiparticle spectral function strongly deviates from the expected quasiparticle Lorentzian lineshape with a vanishing renormalization factor. We show that such a non-Fermi liquid behavior arises due to the coupling of quasiparticles with the collective plasmon mode. This situation is somewhat intermediate between the one-dimensional interacting electron gas (i.e., Luttinger liquid), where the Landau Fermi liquid theory completely breaks down since only bosonic collective excitations exist, and three-dimensional electron gas, where quasiparticles are well-defined and more stable against interactions than in one and two dimensions. We use a number of complementary definitions for a quasiparticle to examine the interacting spectral function, contrasting two-dimensional and three-dimensional situations critically.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Two-dimensional magnetic materials to improve devices that store and transport information

(Nanowerk News) An international research team, with the participation of the Institute of Molecular Science of the University of Valencia (ICMol), has discovered how to control spin waves using light in an insulating material formed by magnetic layers. It is a step towards a new generation of devices that store and transport information in a highly efficient way and with very low consumption.
Sciencearxiv.org

Traveling chimera patterns in two-dimensional neuronal network

We study the emergence of the traveling chimera state in a two-dimensional network of Hindmarsh-Rose burst neurons with the mutual presence of local and non-local couplings. We show that in the unique presence of the non-local chemical coupling modeled by a nonlinear function, the traveling chimera phenomenon occurs with a displacement in both directions of the plane of the grid. The introduction of local electrical coupling shows that the mutual influence of the two types of coupling can, for certain values, generate traveling chimera, imperfect-traveling, traveling multi-clusters, and alternating traveling chimera, ie the presence in the network under study, of patterns of coherent elements interspersed by other incoherent elements in movement and alternately changing their position over time. The confirmation of the states of coherence is done by introducing the parameter of instantaneous local order parameter in two dimensions. We extend our analysis through mathematical tools such as the Hamilton energy function to determine the direction of propagation of patterns in two dimensions.
PhysicsScience Now

Interfacial ferroelectricity by van der Waals sliding

You are currently viewing the abstract. Despite their partial ionic nature, many layered diatomic crystals avoid internal electric polarization by forming a centrosymmetric lattice at their optimal van-der-Waals stacking. Here, we report a stable ferroelectric order emerging at the interface between two naturally-grown flakes of hexagonal-boron-nitride, which are stacked together in a metastable non-centrosymmetric parallel orientation. We observe alternating domains of inverted normal polarization, caused by a lateral shift of one lattice site between the domains. Reversible polarization switching coupled to lateral sliding is achieved by scanning a biased tip above the surface. Our calculations trace the origin of the phenomenon to a subtle interplay between charge redistribution and ionic displacement, and provide intuitive insights to explore the interfacial polarization and its unique “slidetronics” switching mechanism.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Nano-sheets of two-dimensional polymers with dinuclear (arene)ruthenium nodes, synthesised at a liquid/liquid interface

Ana Cristina Gómez Herrero, Michel Féron, Nedjma Bendiab, Martien Den Hertog, Valérie Reita, Roland Salut, Frank Palmino, Johann Coraux, Frédéric Chérioux. We developed a new class of mono- or few-layered two-dimensional polymers based on dinuclear (arene)ruthenium nodes, obtained by combining the imine condensation with an interfacial chemistry process, and use a modified Langmuir-Schaefer method to transfer them onto solid surfaces. Robust nano-sheets of 2D polymers including dinuclear complexes of heavy ruthenium atoms as nodes were synthesised. These nano-sheets, whose thickness is of a few tens of nanometers, were suspended onto solid porous membranes. Then, they were thoroughly characterised with a combination of local probes, including Raman scattering, Fourier transform infrared spectroscopy and transmission electron microscopy in imaging and diffraction mode.
Physicsarxiv.org

Optical dressing of the electronic response of two-dimensional semiconductors in quantum and classical descriptions of cavity electrodynamics

We study effects of light-matter hybridization on the electronic response of a two-dimensional semiconductor placed inside a planar cavity. By using a diagrammatic expansion of the electron-photon interaction, we describe signatures of light-matter hybridization characterized by large asymmetric shifts of the spectral weight at resonant frequencies. We follow the evolution of the light-dressing from the cavity to the free-space limit. In the cavity limit, light-matter hybridization results in a modification of the optical gap with sizeable spectral weight appearing below the bare gap edge. In the limit of large cavities, we find a residual redistribution of spectral weight which becomes independent of the distance between the two mirrors. We show that the photon dressing of the electronic response can be fully explained by using a classical description of light. The classical description is found to hold up to a strong coupling regime of the light-matter interaction highlighted by the large modification of the photon spectra with respect to the empty cavity. We assess the importance of corrections due to the quantum nature of light. We show that, despite the strong coupling, quantum corrections are negligibly small and weakly dependent on the cavity confinement. As a consequence, in contrast to the optical gap, the single particle electronic band gap is not sensibly modified by the strong-coupling.
Sciencearxiv.org

Title:Emergence of Spin Order in Two-Dimensional Quantum Heisenberg Antiferromagnets

Abstract: Counterintuitive order-disorder phenomena emerging in antiferromagnetically coupled spin systems have been reported in various studies. Here we perform a systematic effective field theory analysis of two-dimensional bipartite quantum Heisenberg antiferromagnets subjected to either mutually aligned -- or mutually orthogonal -- magnetic and staggered fields. Remarkably, in the aligned configuration, the finite-temperature uniform magnetization $M_T$ grows as temperature rises. Even more intriguing, in the orthogonal configuration, $M_T$ first drops, goes through a minimum, and then increases as temperature rises. Unmasking the effect of the magnetic field, we furthermore demonstrate that the finite-temperature staggered magnetization $M^H_s$ and entropy density -- both exhibiting non-monotonic temperature dependence -- are correlated. Interestingly, in the orthogonal case, $M^H_s$ presents a maximum, whereas in mutually aligned magnetic and staggered fields, $M^H_s$ goes through a minimum. The different behavior can be traced back to the existence of an "easy XY-plane" that is induced by the magnetic field in the orthogonal configuration.
ChemistryEurekAlert

New light on making two-dimensional polymers

An international research team led by members from the Technical University of Munich, the Deutsches Museum, Munich, and the Swedish Linköping University has developed a method to manufacture two-dimensional polymers with the thickness of a single molecule. The polymers are formed on a surface by the action of light. The discovery paves the way to new ultrathin and functional materials.
Physicsarxiv.org

Direct observation of crystal nucleation and growth in a quasi-two-dimensional nonvibrating granular system

We study a quasi-two-dimensional macroscopic system of magnetic spherical particles settled on a shallow concave dish under a temporally oscillating magnetic field. The system reaches a stationary state where the energy losses from collisions and friction with the concave dish surface are compensated by the continuous energy input coming from the oscillating magnetic field. Random particle motions show some similarities with the motions of atoms and molecules in a glass or a crystal-forming fluid. Because of the curvature of the surface, particles experience an additional force toward the center of the concave dish. When decreasing the magnetic field, the effective temperature is decreased and diffusive particle motion slows. For slow cooling rates we observe crystallization, where the particles organize into a hexagonal lattice. We study the birth of the crystalline nucleus and the subsequent growth of the crystal. Our observations support non-classical theories of crystal formation. Initially a dense amorphous aggregate of particles forms, and then in a second stage this aggregate rearranges internally to form the crystalline nucleus. As the aggregate grows, the crystal grows in its interior. After a certain size, all the aggregated particles are part of the crystal and after that, crystal growth follows the classical theory for crystal growth.
Physicsarxiv.org

Morphology of an interacting three-dimensional trapped Bose-Einstein condensate from many-particle variance anisotropy

The variance of the position operator is associated with how wide or narrow a wave-packet is, the momentum variance is similarly correlated with the size of a wave-packet in momentum space, and the angular-momentum variance quantifies to what extent a wave-packet is non-spherically symmetric. We examine an interacting three-dimensional trapped Bose-Einstein condensate at the limit of an infinite number of particles, and investigate its position, momentum, and angular-momentum anisotropies. Computing the variances of the three Cartesian components of the position, momentum, and angular-momentum operators we present simple scenarios where the anisotropy of a Bose-Einstein condensate is different at the many-body and mean-field levels of theory, despite having the same many-body and mean-field densities per particle. This suggests a way to classify correlations via the morphology of 100\% condensed bosons in a three-dimensional trap at the limit of an infinite number of particles. Implications are briefly discussed.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Advanced DFT-NEGF transport techniques for novel 2D-material and device exploration including HfS2/WSe2 van-der-Waals Heterojunction TFET and WTe2/WS2 metal/semiconductor contact

We present, here, advanced DFT-NEGF techniques that we have implemented in our ATOmistic MOdelling Solver, ATOMOS, to explore transport in novel materials and devices and in particular in van-der-Waals heterojunction transistors. We describe our methodologies using plane-wave DFT, followed by a Wannierization step, and linear combination of atomic orbital DFT, that leads to an orthogonal and non-orthogonal NEGF model, respectively. We then describe in detail our non-orthogonal NEGF implementation including the Sancho-Rubio and electron-phonon scattering within a non-orthogonal framework. We also present our methodology to extract electron-phonon coupling from first principle and include them in our transport simulations. Finally, we apply our methods towards the exploration of novel 2D materials and devices. This includes 2D material selection and the Dynamically-Doped FET for ultimately scaled MOSFETS, the exploration of vdW TFETs, in particular the HfS2/WSe2 TFET that could achieve high on-current levels, and the study of Schottky-barrier height and transport through a metal-semiconducting WTe2/WS2 VDW junction transistor.
Sciencearxiv.org

Database Construction for Two-Dimensional Material-Substrate Interfaces

The interfacial structures and interactions of two-dimensional (2D) materials on solid substrates are of fundamental importance for the fabrication and application of 2D materials. However, selection of a suitable solid substrate to grow 2D material, determination and control of the 2D material-substrate interface remain a big challenge due to the large diversity of possible configurations. Here, we propose a computational framework to select an appropriate substrate for epitaxial growth of 2D material and to predict possible 2D material-substrate interface structures and orientations using density functional theory calculations performed for all non-equivalent atomic structures satisfying the symmetry constraints. The approach was validated by the correct prediction of three experimentally reported 2D material-substrate interface systems with only the given information of two parent materials. Several possible interface configurations are also proposed based on this approach. We therefore construct a database that contains these interface systems and has been continuously expanding. This database serves as preliminary guidance for epitaxial growth and stabilization of new materials in experiments.