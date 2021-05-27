Cancel
Microwave-to-optical conversion with a gallium phosphide photonic crystal cavity

By Simon Hönl, Youri Popoff, Daniele Caimi, Alberto Beccari, Tobias J. Kippenberg, Paul Seidler
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Electrically actuated optomechanical resonators provide a route to quantum-coherent, bidirectional conversion of microwave and optical photons. Such devices could enable optical interconnection of quantum computers based on qubits operating at microwave frequencies. Here we present a novel platform for microwave-to-optical conversion comprising a photonic crystal cavity made of single-crystal, piezoelectric gallium phosphide integrated on pre-fabricated niobium circuits on an intrinsic silicon substrate. The devices exploit spatially extended, sideband-resolved mechanical breathing modes at $\sim$ 3.2 GHz, with vacuum optomechanical coupling rates of up to $g_0/2\pi \approx$ 300 kHz. The mechanical modes are driven by integrated microwave electrodes via the inverse piezoelectric effect. We estimate that the system could achieve an electromechanical coupling rate to a superconducting transmon qubit of $\sim$ 200 kHz. Our work represents a decisive step towards integration of piezoelectro-optomechanical interfaces with superconducting quantum processors.

arxiv.org
