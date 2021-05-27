Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

POSITIVE VIBES: Fundamental Attribution Error (and how it can help)

By JOHN ZAKOUR
Finger Lakes Times
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA couple days ago I was driving down the street heading to Wegmans. The sun was shining, the sky was blue. I felt good as a I sang away to ‘70s tunes on the radio. Then it happened. Out of nowhere, a car shot down a cross street and then seemingly ignoring me, darted out in front of me. My first thought was ... well, it was something I can’t print in a family newspaper. So that thought really wasn’t that useful.

www.fltimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attribution#Wegmans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Softwarearxiv.org

Scalable Approach for Normalizing E-commerce Text Attributes (SANTA)

In this paper, we present SANTA, a scalable framework to automatically normalize E-commerce attribute values (e.g. "Win 10 Pro") to a fixed set of pre-defined canonical values (e.g. "Windows 10"). Earlier works on attribute normalization focused on fuzzy string matching (also referred as syntactic matching in this paper). In this work, we first perform an extensive study of nine syntactic matching algorithms and establish that 'cosine' similarity leads to best results, showing 2.7% improvement over commonly used Jaccard index. Next, we argue that string similarity alone is not sufficient for attribute normalization as many surface forms require going beyond syntactic matching (e.g. "720p" and "HD" are synonyms). While semantic techniques like unsupervised embeddings (e.g. word2vec/fastText) have shown good results in word similarity tasks, we observed that they perform poorly to distinguish between close canonical forms, as these close forms often occur in similar contexts. We propose to learn token embeddings using a twin network with triplet loss. We propose an embedding learning task leveraging raw attribute values and product titles to learn these embeddings in a self-supervised fashion. We show that providing supervision using our proposed task improves over both syntactic and unsupervised embeddings based techniques for attribute normalization. Experiments on a real-world attribute normalization dataset of 50 attributes show that the embeddings trained using our proposed approach obtain 2.3% improvement over best string matching and 19.3% improvement over best unsupervised embeddings.
Societygoodmenproject.com

How (Not) To Be a Man

Wait, is gender learned? Is gender Nurture over Nature? Can you unlearn gender? Modern Manhood, a Next Gen Men-supported podcast now celebrating its fifth anniversary, is proud to announce the launch of a new season, which premiered May 20th. Join us as we attempt to explore, unpack, learn or unlearn...
WorldFinger Lakes Times

POSITIVE VIBES: No news can be positive news

There is an old saying that goes, “No news is good news.”. There also is an old saying that says, “Bad news spreads fast.”. I guess that’s why no news is good news, because you usually hear bad news much quicker than good news. The press can be especially good at promoting bad news as to quote another old saying, “If it bleeds it leads.” In other words, bad news sells.
Coding & Programming2ality.com

ECMAScript proposal: Error cause (chaining errors)

In this blog post, we examine the The ECMAScript proposal “Error cause” (by Chengzhong Wu and Hemanth HM). It describes a feature where instances of Error can optionally specify that they were caused by another error. Table of contents:. Why would we want to chain errors?. Why would we want...
Kidscovenantfamilysolutions.com

How EMDR Therapy Can Be Helpful for Children

Please note, the information in this post is not a replacement for personal medical advice. EMDR stands for Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing therapy. It is used to reduce the power of traumatic memories, and can help with the mind and body connection. When EMDR therapy is applied, it helps the brain reprocess those memories, reducing the amount of pain associated with them.
Relationship Advicemikecardus.com

How can choice and randomness help me with change?

When you’re working with change or you’re feeling stuck, or you’re feeling unstable, or you’re in a complex environment:. Understand where you are. And what an indicator of success will look like when those things are happening. Introduce some randomness into your day. Flip a coin. Heads, you choose to...
Tennismobilesyrup.com

Alexa (a robot) can now help you (a human) with small talk

Amazon, the multinational corporation that always has humanity’s best interests at heart, has added a new feature to Alexa to help users get better at small talk. All you have to do is say, “Alexa, help me small talk,” and the robot voice will start spouting tips like “Ask follow-up questions. Like a good tennis match, a good conversation flows back and forth,” or “use your surroundings. Topics for conversations are all around you.”
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

What is the 'unified protocol' for PTSD? And how can it help?

Many of us experience at least one potentially traumatic event in our lifetime. These can include accidents, natural disasters, exposure to war and combat, or physical and sexual assault. Humans are resilient and most adjust well afterwards. However, some people may develop post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) when emotional difficulties persist.
San Francisco, CAatoallinks.com

How Can An Event Planner Help You Out?

Looking for a good party planner San Francisco can is a tedious task because of the number of details involved. If you are planning on hosting an event or are asked to organize one, this is suggested that you get an event planner to help you. An event planner can make planning an event a breeze.
Family Relationshipssouthcarolinapublicradio.org

How Parenting Can Help a Business Succeed

Our next guest is one of our state’s Liberty Fellows at the Aspen Global Leadership Network. She’s also an experienced entrepreneur, business consultant, keynote speaker, and author. Her most recent book is entitled “What an MBA Taught Me…But My Kids Made Me Learn”. After almost 20 years, Mike Switzer retired...
Electronicsatoallinks.com

How Smart Watches Can Help You In The Workplace?

Technology is innovating, so does its use in the workplace. Especially the best wearable tech accessories in Pakistan like smartwatches are becoming an important trend for the employees. It allows them to connect to their mobile phones from a distance. While many people consider such gadgets to be a distraction in the workplace, they can be a useful tool to improve productivity.
Family RelationshipsBerkeleyan Online

How Alloparents Can Help You Raise a Family

Before I had children, I read With A Daughter’s Eye, Mary Catherine Bateson’s memoir about growing up with famous anthropologist parents, Margaret Mead and Gregory Bateson. Mead, the “grandmother of anthropology,” was a pioneer in the study of family life in worldwide cultures, and she used her understanding of varied family patterns to shape her own.
Public SafetyHerald-Palladium

How can I help grandma avoid a scam?

Q: My grandmother needs her roof replaced and was trying to get a home improvement loan, but now she’s suddenly talking with someone about reverse mortgages or selling her home outright. I think the person she’s meeting with is trying to scam her. What can I do?
Workoutsmydestinlife.com

How Exercise Can Help Pain Management

When you’re in pain, the last thing you want to do is to move around- especially for a workout. However, movement is likely the exact thing you need. Staying sedentary results in stiffer joints and limbs, thus increasing pain and making it more difficult to recover. It can be a vicious cycle. Gentle exercise like stretching or therapeutic yoga can help keep your joints moving so your body can heal. Here are a few benefits of mild exercise as it relates to pain management:
Trafficviolinist.com

How a Levitating Train Can Help the Bow

It’s not uncommon to have many mixed messages telling the bow what to do. Gravity is certainly a part of bow technique, but so is gliding and lightly spinning the string. When one teacher says to “get into the string” and play close to the bridge, another says to let the bow breathe and to let the hairs absorb the string. The most positive thing I can say about mixed messages is that there’s a little bit of truth in each one.
Nutritionstudyfinds.org

Eating more potatoes and (baked) French fries can help control blood pressure

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Potatoes tend to be a dieting no-no for people laying off of starchy foods and carbohydrates. In that same light, French fries often fall into the “junk food” category as eaters cover them in ketchup and salt. Now, a new study finds this popular vegetable may be getting a bum rap. Researchers from Purdue University say eating more potatoes can actually help keep blood pressure under control better than taking certain supplements.
CancerMacomb Daily

How nutrition can help prevent colon cancer

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cancer killer in the U.S. While it typically affects men and women over the age of 50, individuals as young as teenagers have developed colon cancer. A screening is the most effective way to reduce the risk of colon cancer, as it can detect abnormal growths in the colon or rectum known as polyps. However, an individual’s diet and nutrition can also play an important role.