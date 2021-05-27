Cancel
Quantum theory of longitudinal-transverse polaritons in nonlocal thin films

By Christopher R. Gubbin, Simone De Liberato
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

When mid-infrared light interacts with nanoscale polar dielectric structures optical phonon propagation cannot be ignored, leading to a rich nonlocal phenomenology which we have only recently started to uncover. In properly crafted nanodevices this includes the creation of polaritonic excitations with hybrid longitudinal-transverse nature, which are predicted to allow energy funnelling from longitudinal electrical currents to far-field transverse radiation. In this work we study the physics of these longitudinal-transverse polaritons in a dielectric nanolayer in which the nonlocality strongly couples epsilon-near-zero modes to longitudinal phonons. After having calculated the system's spectrum solving Maxwell's equations, we develop an analytical polaritonic theory able to transparently quantify the nonlocality-mediated coupling as a function of the system parameters. Such a theory provides a powerful tool for the study of longitudinal-transverse polariton interactions and we use it to determine the conditions required for the hybrid modes to appear.

Physicsarxiv.org

Cavitation and charge separation in laser-produced copper and carbon plasma in transverse magnetic field

In the present work, we report the dynamics and geometrical features of the plasma plume formed by the laser ablation of copper and graphite (carbon) targets in the presence of different transverse magnetic field. This work emphasizes on the effect of atomic mass of the plume species on the diamagnetic behaviour and geometrical aspect of the expanding plasma plume in the magnetic field. The time-resolved analysis of the simultaneously captured two directional images in orthogonal to the expansion axis is carried out for the comparative study of projected three-dimensional structure of copper and carbon plasma plume. In the presence of magnetic field, sharp differences are observed between the copper and carbon plasma plumes in terms of formation of diamagnetic cavity and structure formation. An elliptical cavity-like structure is observed in case of copper plasma plume which attains the sharp conical shape with increasing the time delay or magnetic field strength. On the other hand, splitted carbon plasma plume appears as a Y-shape structure in the presence of magnetic field where the cavity-like structure is not observed for the considered time and magnetic field. Based on the modified energy balance relation for the elliptic cylindrical geometry, we have also simulated the dynamics of the plume which is in close agreement with observed plasma expansion in diamagnetic and non-diamagnetic regions.
Physicsarxiv.org

Extraordinary transverse spin: Hidden vorticity of the energy flow and momentum distributions in propagating light fields

Spatially inhomogeneous fields of electromagnetic guided modes exhibit a complex of extraordinary dynamical properties such as the polarization-dependent transverse momentum, helicity-independent transverse spin, spin-associated non-reciprocity and unidirectional propagation, etc. Recently, the remarkable relationship has been established between the spin and propagation features of such fields, expressed through the spin-momentum equations [Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. 118 (2021) e2018816118] connecting the wave spin with the curl of momentum. Here, the meaning, limitations and specific forms of this correspondence are further investigated, involving the physically transparent and consistent examples of paraxial light fields, plane-wave superpositions and evanescent waves. The conclusion is inferred that the spin-momentum equation is an attribute of guided waves with well defined direction of propagation, and it unites the helicity-independent "extraordinary" transverse spin with the spatially-inhomogeneous longitudinal field momentum (energy flow) density. Physical analogies with the layered hydrodynamic flows and possible generalizations for other wave fields are discussed. The results can be useful in optical trapping, manipulation and the data processing techniques.
Sciencearxiv.org

Theoretical simulation and design of AlSb thin films solar cells

The effects of thickness, doping concentration and recombination of AlSb films on the performance of CdS/AlSb cells are simulated by one dimensional simulation program called analysis of microelectronic and photonic structures(AMPS1D) soft ware to understand the influence of material characteristic (such as carrier concentration and thickness) on the solar cells. The methods to improve the performance of CdS/AlSb cells by optimizing the properties of AlSb have been found. The results show that the thicker AlSb film can improve the long wave response for the higher short-circuit current density (Jsc ) of CdS/AlSb solar cells and the higher carrier concentration of the film can improve open-circuit voltage (Voc ) and fill factor (FF), and its optical thickness for CdS/AlSb solar cells is in the range of 500nm~2000nm. The conversion efficiency can be improved from 10.6% to15.3% for introducing AlSb:Te, AlSb:Cu and ZnTe:Cu thin films to CdS/ AlSb structure. Furthermore, the thicker AlSb:Te film can improve the short wave response for the higher Jsc of the cells, and its optical thickness CdS/AlSb:Te/AlSb/ZnTe:Cu solar cells is in the range of 100nm~200nm. And the lower doping concentration can promote Voc and FF to improve the characteristic of the cells.
MathematicsAPS physics

Bounding and Simulating Contextual Correlations in Quantum Theory

We introduce a hierarchy of semidefinite relaxations of the set of quantum correlations in generalized contextuality scenarios. This constitutes a simple and versatile tool for bounding the magnitude of quantum contextuality. To illustrate its utility, we use it to determine the maximal quantum violation of several noncontextuality inequalities whose maximum violations were previously unknown. We then go further and use it to prove that certain preparation-contextual correlations cannot be explained with pure states, thereby showing that mixed states are an indispensable resource for contextuality. In the second part of the paper, we turn our attention to the simulation of preparation-contextual correlations in general operational theories. We introduce the information cost of simulating preparation contextuality, which quantifies the additional, otherwise forbidden, information required to simulate contextual correlations in either classical or quantum models. In both cases, we show that the simulation cost can be efficiently bounded using a variant of our hierarchy of semidefinite relaxations, and we calculate it exactly in the simplest contextuality scenario of parity-oblivious multiplexing.
Physicsarxiv.org

Path-integral based non-equilibrium quantum field theory of non-relativistic pairs inside an environment

In this work, we derive differential equations from path-integral based non-equilibrium quantum field theory, that cover the dynamics and spectrum of non-relativistic two-body fields for any environment. For concreteness of the two-body fields, we choose the full potential non-relativistic Quantum Electrodynamics Lagrangian in this work. After closing the correlation function hierarchy of these equations and performing consistency checks with previous literature under certain limits, we demonstrate the range of physics applications. This includes Cosmology such as Dark Matter in the primordial plasma, Quarkonia inside a quark gluon plasma, and superconductivity and Ferromagnetism in Condensed or strongly Correlated Matter physics. Since we always had to take limits or approximations of our equations in order to recover those known cases, our equations could contain new phenomena. In particular it is based on Greens function that can deal with non-hermite potentials. We propose a scheme for other Lagrangian based theories or higher N-body states such as molecules to derive analog equations.
Sciencearxiv.org

Measurement simulability and incompatibility in quantum theory and other operational theories

In this thesis, we consider the properties of measurements in quantum theory and other operational theories. After having introduced the framework of operational theories, we consider a communication scheme based on an experimental prepare-and-measure scenario and demonstrate this with different communication tasks. This gives us context for how the different communication tasks can be implemented in different theories, in doing so establishing quantum theory intuitively as an operational theory among other theories. The main property of measurements we focus on in this work is the simulation of measurements, which consists of manipulating the inputs and outputs of the measurement devices. We study how using this process on existing measurement devices can be used to operationally imitate new devices, and what kind of structure the simulation process induces on measurements. We also consider applications of simulability. Firstly, we consider operational restrictions imposed upon measurements. We argue that the restricted set of physical measurements must be closed with respect to the simulation process since the simulation of physical devices must lead to other physically feasible devices. We demonstrate different types of restrictions by classifying them. As a second application we see how the simulation of measurements relates to compatibility of measurements and how it can be viewed as a generalisation of it. This allows us to present an operational principle previously known to quantum theory, the no-free-information principle, according to which any measurement that is compatible with all other measurement must not provide any useful, and therefore free, information about the system. Whilst this principle holds in quantum theory, there are non-classical theories for which it is violated, and so enforcing this principle may be considered a way to exclude some unphysical theories.
Physicsarxiv.org

A Second-Principles Method for the Calculation of Electro-Optic Coefficients of Ferroelectric Oxide Thin Films

An electro-optic modulator offers the function of modulating the propagation of light in a material with electric field and enables seamless connection between electronics-based computing and photonics-based communication. The search for materials with large electro-optic coefficients and low optical loss is critical to increase the efficiency and minimize the size of electro-optic devices. We present a second-principles method to compute the electro-optic coefficients of ferroelectric materials by combining first-principles density-functional theory calculations with Landau-Devonshire phenomenological modeling. We apply the method to study the electro-optic constants (or Pockels coefficients) of three paradigmatic ferroelectric oxides: BaTiO3, LiNbO3, and LiTaO3. We also present the temperature-dependent and strain-dependent electro-optic tensors of these oxides calculated using our method. The predicted electro-optic constants agree with the experimental results, where available, and provide benchmarks for experimental verification.
Computersarxiv.org

Problem and solution with the longitudinal tracking of the ORBIT code

The ORBIT code has been widely used for beam dynamics simulations including injection and acceleration in high-intensity hadron synchrotrons. When the ORBIT's 1D longitudinal tracking was employed for the acceleration process in CSNS/RCS, the longitudinal emittance in eV-s was found decreasing substantially during acceleration, though the adiabatic condition is still met during this process. This is against the Liouville theorem that predicts the preservation of the emittance during acceleration. The recent machine study in the accelerator and the simulations with a self-made code demonstrate that the longitudinal emittance is almost invariant, which further indicates that the ORBIT longitudinal tracking might be incorrect. A detailed check-over in the ORBIT code source finds that the longitudinal finite difference equation used in the code is erroneous when applied to an acceleration process. The new code format PyORBIT has the same problem. After the small secondary factor is included in the code, ORBIT can produce results keeping the longitudinal emittance invariant. This paper presents some details about the study.
Sciencearxiv.org

Measurement of the transverse polarization of electrons emitted in neutron decay -- nTRV experiment

This paper recalls the main achievements of the nTRV experiment which measured two components of the transverse polarization ($\sigma_{T_{1}}$, $\sigma_{T_{2}}$) of electrons emitted in the $\beta$-decay of polarized, free neutrons and deduced two correlation coefficients, $R$ and $N$, that are sensitive to physics beyond the Standard Model. The value of time-reversal odd coefficient $R$, 0.004$\pm$0.012$\pm$0.005, significantly improved limits on the relative strength of imaginary scalar coupling constant in the weak interaction. The value obtained for the time-reversal even correlation coefficient $N$, 0.067$\pm$0.011$\pm$0.004, agrees with the Standard Model expectation, providing an important sensitivity test of the electron polarimeter. One of the conclusions of this pioneering experiment was that the transverse electron polarization in the neutron $\beta$-decay is worth more systematic exploring by measurements of yet experimentally not attempted correlation coefficients such as $H$, $L$, $S$, $U$ and $V$. This article presents a brief outlook on that questions.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Effect of molecular absorption and vibrational modes in polariton assisted photoemission from a layered molecular material

The way molecules absorb, transfer, and emit light can be modified by coupling them to optical cavities. The extent of the modification is often defined by the cavity-molecule coupling strength, which depends on the number of coupled molecules. We experimentally and numerically study the evolution of photoemission from a thin layered J-aggregated molecular material strongly coupled to a Fabry-Perot microcavity as a function of the number of coupled layers. We unveil an important difference between the strong coupling signatures obtained from reflection spectroscopy and from polariton assisted photoluminescence. We also study the effect of the vibrational modes supported by the molecular material on the polariton assisted emission both for a focused laser beam and for normally incident excitation, for two different excitation wavelengths: a laser in resonance with the lower polariton branch, and a laser not in resonance. We found that the Raman scattered photons play an important role in populating the lower polariton branch, especially when the system was excited with a laser in resonance with the lower polariton branch. We also found that the polariton assisted photoemission depends on the extent of modification of the molecular absorption induced by the molecule-cavity coupling.
Physicsarxiv.org

Testing quantum theory with thought experiments

Quantum mechanics is one of our most successful physical theories; its predictions agree with experimental observations to an extremely high accuracy. However, the bare formalism of quantum theory does not provide straightforward answers to seemingly simple questions: for example, how should one model systems that include agents who are themselves using quantum theory? These foundational questions may be investigated with a theorist's tool -- the thought experiment. Its purpose is to turn debates about the interpretation of quantum theory into actual physics questions. In this article, we give a state-of-the-art overview on quantum thought experiments involving observers, from the basic Wigner's friend to the recent Frauchiger-Renner setup, clarifying their interpretational significance and responding to objections and criticism on the way.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Perturbation Theory for Quantum Information

We report lowest-order series expansions for primary matrix functions of quantum states based on a perturbation theory for functions of linear operators. Our theory enables efficient computation of functions of perturbed quantum states that assume only knowledge of the eigenspectrum of the zeroth order state and the density matrix elements of a zero-trace, Hermitian perturbation operator, not requiring analysis of the full state or the perturbation term. We develop theories for two classes of quantum state perturbations, perturbations that preserve the vector support of the original state and perturbations that extend the support beyond the support of the original state. We highlight relevant features of the two situations, in particular the fact that functions and measures of perturbed quantum states with preserved support can be elegantly and efficiently represented using Fréchet derivatives. We apply our perturbation theories to find simple expressions for four of the most important quantities in quantum information theory that are commonly computed from density matrices: the Von Neumann entropy, the quantum relative entropy, the quantum Chernoff bound, and the quantum fidelity.
ComputersPhys.org

Quantum computing with holes

Quantum computers, with their promises of creating new materials and solving intractable mathematical problems, are a dream of many physicists. Now, they are slowly approaching viable realization in many laboratories all over the world. But there are still enormous challenges to master. A central one is the construction of stable quantum bits—the fundamental unit of quantum computation, called "qubit" for short—that can be networked together.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Dynamic Opening a Gap in Dirac Surface States of the Thin-Film 3D Topological Insulator Bi2Se3 Driven by the Dynamic Rashba Effect

Optical control of Dirac surface states (SS) in topological insulators (TI) remains one of the most challenging problems governing their potential applications in novel electronic and spintronic devices. Here, using visible-range transient absorption spectroscopy exploiting ~340 nm (~3.65 eV) pumping, we provide evidence for dynamic opening a gap in Dirac SS of the thin-film 3D TI Bi2Se3, which has been induced by the dynamic Rashba effect occurring in the film bulk with increasing optical pumping power (photoexcited carrier density). The observed effect appears through the transient absorption band associated with inverse-bremsstrahlung-type free carrier absorption in the gapped Dirac SS. We have also recognized experimental signatures of the existence of the higher energy Dirac SS in the 3D TI Bi2Se3 (in addition to those known as SS1 and SS2) with energies of ~2.7 and ~3.9 eV (SS3 and SS4). It is evidenced that the dynamic gap opening has the same effect on the Dirac SS occurred at any energies.
Sciencearxiv.org

Modeling Transverse Space Charge effects in IOTA with pyORBIT

The role and mitigation of space charge effects are important aspects of the beam physics research to be performed at the Integrable Optics Test Accelerator (IOTA) at Fermilab. The impact of nonlinear integrability (partial and complete) on space charge driven incoherent and coherent resonances will be a new feature of this accelerator and has the potential to influence the design of future low energy proton synchrotrons. In this report we model transverse space charge effects using the PIC code pyORBIT. First we benchmark the single particle tracking results against MADX with checks on symplecticity, tune footprints, and dynamic aperture in a partially integrable lattice realized with a special octupole string insert. Our space charge calculations begin with an examination of the 4D symplecticity. Short term tracking is done first with the initial bare lattice and then with a simple matching of the initial rms values with space charge. Next, we explore slow initialization of charge as a technique to establish steady state and reduce emittance growth and beam loss following injection into a mismatched lattice. We establish values of space charge simulation parameters so as to ensure numerical convergence. Finally, we compare the simulated space charge induced tune shifts and footprints against theory.
Sciencearxiv.org

Collision of elastic drop with thin cylinder

The collision of water and elastic liquid drops with a thin cylinder (thread) is studied. The droplet flight trajectory and the cylinder axis are mutually perpendicular. Attention is focused on the difference between collisions of water drops and drops of elastic fluids. In the experiments, the drop diameter was 3 mm, the diameter of horizontal stainless steel cylinders was 0.4 and 0.8 mm. The drops were formed by slowly pumping liquid through a vertical stainless steel capillary with an outer diameter of 0.8 mm, from which droplets were periodically detached under the action of gravity. The droplet velocity before collision was defined by the distance between the capillary cut and the target (cylinder); in experiments, this distance was approximately 5, 10, and 20 mm. The drop velocities before impact are estimated in the range of 0.2-0.5 m/s. The collision process was monitored by high-speed video recording methods with a frame rate of 240 and 960 Hz. The test liquids were water and aqueous solutions of polyacrylamide of molecular weight 11 million and concentrations of 100 and 1000 ppm (PAM-100 and PAM-1k). Experiments have shown that, depending on the drop impact height and polymer concentration, different scenarios of a drop collision with a thin cylinder are possible: a short-term recoil of a drop from an obstacle, a drop flowing around a cylindrical obstacle while maintaining the continuity of the drop, the breakup of a drop into two secondary drops, one of which can continue flight and the other one is captured by the cylinder, or both secondary droplets continue to fly, the drop also can be captured by the cylinder, until the impact of the next drop(s) forces the accumulated drop detach from the cylinder. Numerical modeling satisfactorily reproduces the phenomena observed in the experiment.
Physicsarxiv.org

Scattering Theory of Non-Equilibrium Noise and Delta $T$ current fluctuations through a quantum dot

We consider the non-equilibrium zero frequency noise generated by a temperature gradient applied on a device composed of two normal leads separated by a quantum dot. We recall the derivation of the scattering theory for non-equilibrium noise for a general situation where both a bias voltage and a temperature gradient can coexist and put it in a historical perspective. We provide a microscopic derivation of zero frequency noise through a quantum dot based on a tight binding Hamiltonian, which constitutes a generalization of the pioneering work of Caroli et al. for the current obtained in the context of the Keldysh formalism. For a single level quantum dot, the obtained transmission coefficient entering the scattering formula for the non-equilibrium noise corresponds to a Breit-Wigner resonance. We compute the delta-$T$ noise as a function of the dot level position, and of the dot level width, in the Breit-Wigner case, for two relevant situations which were considered recently in two separate experiments. In the regime where the two reservoir temperatures are comparable, our gradient expansion shows that the delta-$T$ noise is dominated by its quadratic contribution, and is minimal close to resonance. In the opposite regime where one reservoir is much colder, the gradient expansion fails and we find the noise to be typically linear in temperature before saturating. In both situations, we conclude with a short discussion of the case where both a voltage bias and a temperature gradient are present, in order to address the potential competition with thermoelectric effects.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Title:Quantum Measurement Adversary

Authors:Divesh Aggarwal, Naresh Goud Boddu, Rahul Jain, Maciej Obremski. Abstract: Multi-source-extractors are functions that extract uniform randomness from multiple (weak) sources of randomness. Quantum multi-source-extractors were considered by Kasher and Kempe (for the quantum-independent-adversary and the quantum-bounded-storage-adversary), Chung, Li and Wu (for the general-entangled-adversary) and Arnon-Friedman, Portmann and Scholz (for the quantum-Markov-adversary). One of the main objectives of this work is to unify all the existing quantum multi-source adversary models. We propose two new models of adversaries: 1) the quantum-measurement-adversary (qm-adv), which generates side-information using entanglement and on post-measurement and 2) the quantum-communication-adversary (qc-adv), which generates side-information using entanglement and communication between multiple sources. We show that, 1. qm-adv is the strongest adversary among all the known adversaries, in the sense that the side-information of all other adversaries can be generated by qm-adv. 2. The (generalized) inner-product function (in fact a general class of two-wise independent functions) continues to work as a good extractor against qm-adv with matching parameters as that of Chor and Goldreich. 3. A non-malleable-extractor proposed by Li (against classical-adversaries) continues to be secure against quantum side-information. This result implies a non-malleable-extractor result of Aggarwal, Chung, Lin and Vidick with uniform seed. We strengthen their result via a completely different proof to make the non-malleable-extractor of Li secure against quantum side-information even when the seed is not uniform. 4. A modification (working with weak sources instead of uniform sources) of the Dodis and Wichs protocol for privacy-amplification is secure against active quantum adversaries. This strengthens on a recent result due to Aggarwal, Chung, Lin and Vidick which uses uniform sources.
Sciencearxiv.org

Finite-Time Quantum Landauer Principle and Quantum Coherence

The Landauer principle states that any logically irreversible information processing must be accompanied by dissipation into the environment. In this study, we investigate the heat dissipation associated with finite-time information erasure and the effect of quantum coherence in such processes. By considering a scenario wherein information is encoded in an open quantum system, we show that the dissipated heat is lower-bounded by the conventional Landauer cost, as well as a correction term inversely proportional to the operational time. To clarify the relation between quantum coherence and dissipation, we derive a lower bound for heat dissipation in terms of quantum coherence. This bound quantitatively implies that the creation of quantum coherence in the energy eigenbasis during the erasure process inevitably leads to additional heat costs. The obtained bounds hold for arbitrary operational time and control protocol. By following an optimal control theory, we numerically present an optimal protocol and illustrate our findings by using a single-qubit system.
Physicsarxiv.org

Shannon theory for quantum systems and beyond: information compression for fermions

We address the task of compression of fermionic quantum information. Due to the parity superselection rule, differently from the case of encoding of quantum information in qubit states, part of the information carried by fermionic systems is encoded in their delocalised correlations. As a consequence, reliability of a compression protocol must be assessed in a way that necessarily accounts also for the preservation of correlations. This implies that input/output fidelity is not a satisfactory figure of merit for fermionic compression schemes. We then discuss various aspects regarding the assessment of reliability of an encoding scheme, and show that entanglement fidelity in the fermionic case is capable of evaluating the preservation of correlations, thus revealing itself strictly stronger than input/output fidelity, unlike the qubit case. We then introduce a fermionic version of the source coding theorem showing that, as in the quantum case, the von Neumann entropy is the minimal rate for which a fermionic compression scheme exists, that is reliable according to the entanglement fidelity criterion.