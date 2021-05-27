Theatre444 to present 'Nunsense A-Men!'

GENEVA — Theatre444 will present the Finger Lakes premiere of “Nunsense A-Men!” for in-person and livestream viewing. “Nunsense” features book, music and lyrics by Dan Goggin. Join the “Little Sisters of Hoboken” — what’s left of them, that is — for a haphazard variety show to raise emergency funds for the convent. After a bad batch of Sister Julia-Child of God’s vichyssoise killed off 52 of the nuns, the survivors emptied the coffers to bury the deceased but ran out of cash before the last few bodies could be laid to rest. Will their prayers be answered before the health department discovers their secret?