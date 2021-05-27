Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The Critical Role of Charge Balance on the Memory Characteristics of Ferroelectric Field-Effect Transistors

By Mengwei Si, Peide D. Ye
arxiv.org
 22 days ago

Ferroelectric field-effect transistors (Fe-FETs) with ferroelectric hafnium oxide (FE HfO2) as gate insulator are being extensively explored as a promising device candidate for three-dimensional (3D) NAND memory application. FE HfO2 exhibits long retention over 10 years, high endurance over 1012 cycles, high speed with sub-ns polarization switching, and high remnant polarization of 10-30 {\mu}C/cm2. However, the performance of Fe-FETs is known to be much worse than FE HfO2 capacitors, which is not completely understood. In this work, we developed a comprehensive Fe-FET model based on a charge balance framework. The role of charge balance and the impact of leakage-assist-switching mechanism on the memory characteristics of Fe-FETs with M/FE/DE/S (Metal/Ferroelectric/Dielectric/Semiconductor) gate stack is studied. It is found that the FE/DE interface and DE layer instead of FE layer is critical to determine the memory characteristics of Fe-FETs, and experimental Fe-FETs can be well explained by this model, where the discrepancy between FE capacitors and Fe-FETs are successfully understood.

arxiv.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Memory#Critical Role#Materials Science#Fe Fets#M Fe De S Lrb#Fe De#Ieee#Nanoscale Physics#Applied Physics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
Chemistrycell.com

Ferroelectricity and Rashba effect in 2D organic–inorganic hybrid perovskites

2D hybrid organic–inorganic perovskites provide an interesting material platform to investigate the interaction of spin–orbit coupling with different ordered parameters such as ferroelectricity, lattice, topology, and symmetry. The flexibility in tuning either the organic or the inorganic components in hybrid perovskites allows a rational way to engineer ferroelectricity in 2D...
Astronomyarxiv.org

Account of baryonic feedback effect in the gamma-ray measurements of intergalactic magnetic fields

Kyrylo Bondarenko, Alexey Boyarsky, Alexander Korochkin, Andrii Neronov, Dmitri Semikoz, Anastasia Sokolenko. Intergalactic magnetic fields in the voids of the large-scale structure can be probed via measurements of secondary gamma-ray emission from gamma-ray interactions with extragalactic background light. Lower bounds on the magnetic field in the voids were derived from the non-detection of this emission. It is not clear a-priori what kind of magnetic field is responsible for the suppression of the secondary gamma-ray flux: a cosmological magnetic field that might be filling the voids or the field spread by galactic winds driven by star formation and active galactic nuclei. Here we use IllustrisTNG cosmological simulations to study the influence of magnetized galactic wind bubbles on the secondary gamma-ray flux. We show that within the IllustrisTNG model of baryonic feedback, the galactic wind bubbles typically provide energy-independent secondary flux suppression at the level of about 10%. The observed flux suppression effect has to be due to the cosmological magnetic field in the voids. This might not be the case for a special case when the primary gamma-ray source has a hard intrinsic gamma-ray spectrum peaking in the energy range above 50 TeV. In this case, the observational data may be strongly affected by the magnetized bubble blown by the source host galaxy.
Sciencearxiv.org

Modeling Transverse Space Charge effects in IOTA with pyORBIT

The role and mitigation of space charge effects are important aspects of the beam physics research to be performed at the Integrable Optics Test Accelerator (IOTA) at Fermilab. The impact of nonlinear integrability (partial and complete) on space charge driven incoherent and coherent resonances will be a new feature of this accelerator and has the potential to influence the design of future low energy proton synchrotrons. In this report we model transverse space charge effects using the PIC code pyORBIT. First we benchmark the single particle tracking results against MADX with checks on symplecticity, tune footprints, and dynamic aperture in a partially integrable lattice realized with a special octupole string insert. Our space charge calculations begin with an examination of the 4D symplecticity. Short term tracking is done first with the initial bare lattice and then with a simple matching of the initial rms values with space charge. Next, we explore slow initialization of charge as a technique to establish steady state and reduce emittance growth and beam loss following injection into a mismatched lattice. We establish values of space charge simulation parameters so as to ensure numerical convergence. Finally, we compare the simulated space charge induced tune shifts and footprints against theory.
Physicsarxiv.org

Crystal Field Effect and Electric Field Screening in Multilayer Graphene with and without Twist

We address the intrinsic polarisation and screening of external electric field in a broad range of ordered and twisted configurations of multilayer graphene, using an ab initio approach combining density functional theory and the Wannier function formalism. We show that multilayer graphene is intrinsically polarized due to the crystal field effect, an effect that is often neglected in tight-binding models of twisted bilayer graphene and similar systems. This intrinsic polarization of the order of up to few tens of meVs has different out-of-plane alignments in ordered and twisted graphene multilayers, while the in-plane potential modulation is found to be much stronger in twisted systems. We further investigate the dielectric permittivity $\varepsilon$ in same multilayer graphene configurations at different electric field strengths. Our findings establish a deep insight into intrinsic and extrinsic polarization in graphene multilayers and provide parameters necessary for building accurate models of these systems.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Intriguing Magnetoelectric Effect in Two-dimensional Ferromagnetic/Perovskite Oxide Ferroelectric Heterostructure

Two-dimensional (2D) magnets have broad application prospects in the spintronics, but how to effectively control them with a small electric field is still an issue. Here we propose that 2D magnets can be efficiently controlled in a multiferroic heterostructure composed of 2D magnetic material and perovskite oxide ferroelectric (POF) whose dielectric polarization is easily flipped under a small electric field. We illustrate the feasibility of such strategy in the bilayer CrI3/BiFeO3(001) heterostructure by using the first-principles calculations. Different from the traditional POF multiferroic heterostructures which have strong interface interactions, we find that the interface interaction between CrI3 and BiFeO3(001) is van der Waals type. Whereas, the heterostructure has particular strong magnetoelectric coupling where the bilayer CrI3 can be efficiently switched between ferromagnetic and antiferromagnetic types by the polarized states of BiFeO3(001). We also discover the competing effect between electron doping and the additional electric field on the interlayer exchange coupling interaction of CrI3, which is responsible to the magnetic phase transition. Our results provide a new avenue for the tuning of 2D magnets with a small electric field.
Physicsarxiv.org

Non-relativistic and potential non-relativistic effective field theories for scalar mediators

Yukawa-type interactions between heavy Dirac fermions and a scalar field are a common ingredient in various extensions of the Standard Model. Despite of that, the non-relativistic limit of the scalar Yukawa theory has not yet been studied in full generality in a rigorous and model-independent way. In this paper we intend to fill this gap by initiating a series of investigations that make use of modern effective field theory (EFT) techniques. In particular, we aim at constructing suitable non-relativistic and potential non-relativistic EFTs of Yukawa interactions (denoted as NRY and pNRY respectively) in close analogy to the well known and phenomenologically successful non-relativistic QCD (NRQCD) and potential non-relativistic QCD (pNRQCD). The phenomenological motivation for our study lies in the possibility to explain the existing cosmological observations by introducing heavy fermionic dark matter particles that interact with each other by exchanging a light scalar mediator. A systematic study of this compelling scenario in the framework of non-relativistic EFTs (NREFTs) constitutes the main novelty of our approach as compared to the existing studies.
Technologymorns.ca

Nitride ferroelectric semiconductors for next-generation electronics

For the first time, researchers achieved single-crystalline high quality ferroelectric III-V semiconductors that can be integrated into existing platforms for a broad range of ferroelectric, electronic, optoelectronic, and photonic device applications. The ferroelectric semiconductor was made using a molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) system, which is already used to manufacture mainstream...
Softwarenationalcioreview.com

CIO Best Practice: Balancing Security, Flexibility, and Efficiency with an Effective Materials Management Policy

As an organization’s IT leader, we are expected to have full ownership over our technology ecosystem, however…. Do you know how many different makes & models of computers are used in your organization? Do you know if all of your organization’s critical Line of Business (LOB) applications work well on all the hardware and operating systems? How would these applications work after the new OS patch is applied to the computers? Do you know if all of the phones in your organization have the latest Apple security patch applied to them?
Chemistryarxiv.org

Locating the critical endpoint of QCD: mesonic backcoupling effects

We study the effects of pion and sigma meson backcoupling on the chiral order parameters and the QCD phase diagram and determine their effect on the location of the chiral critical endpoint. To this end, we solve a coupled set of truncated Dyson--Schwinger equations for Landau gauge quark and gluon propagators with $N_f=2+1$ dynamical quark flavors and explicitly backcoupled mesons. The corresponding meson bound-state properties and the quark-meson Bethe--Salpeter vertices are obtained from their homogeneous Bethe--Salpeter equation. We find chiral-restoration effects of the pion and/or sigma meson backcoupling and observe a (small) shift of the critical endpoint towards smaller chemical potentials. The curvature of the chiral crossover line decreases. Our results indicate that the location of the critical endpoint in the phase diagram is mainly determined by the microscopic degrees of freedom of QCD (in contrast to its critical properties).
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantum counterpart of energy equipartition theorem for a dissipative charged magneto-oscillator: Effect of dissipation, memory and magnetic field

In this paper, we formulate and study the quantum counterpart of the energy equipartition theorem for a charged quantum particle moving in a harmonic potential in the presence of a uniform external magnetic field and linearly coupled to a passive quantum heat bath through coordinate variables. The bath is modelled as a collection of independent quantum harmonic oscillators. We derive the closed form expressions for the mean kinetic and potential energies of the charged-dissipative-magneto-oscillator in the form $E_k = \langle \mathcal{E}_k \rangle$ and $E_p = \langle \mathcal{E}_p \rangle$ respectively, where $\mathcal{E}_k$ and $\mathcal{E}_p$ denote the average kinetic and potential energies of individual thermostat oscillators. The net averaging is two-fold, the first one being over the Gibbs' canonical state for the thermostat, giving $\mathcal{E}_k$ and $\mathcal{E}_p$ and the second one denoted by $\langle . \rangle$ being over the frequencies $\omega$ of the bath oscillators which contribute to $E_k$ and $E_p$ according to probability distributions $\mathcal{P}_k(\omega)$ and $\mathcal{P}_p(\omega)$ respectively. The relationship of the present quantum version of the equipartition theorem with that of the fluctuation-dissipation theorem (within the linear-response theory framework) is also explored. Further, we investigate the influence of the external magnetic field and the effect of different dissipation processes through Ohmic, Drude and radiation bath spectral density functions, on the typical properties of $\mathcal{P}_k(\omega)$ and $\mathcal{P}_p(\omega)$. Finally, the role of system-bath coupling strength and the memory effect is analyzed in the context of average kinetic and potential energies of the dissipative charged magneto-oscillator.
waypointcloud.com

The 4 defining characteristics of effective digital workspaces

Not so long ago, it was believed that for teams to be productive, they required long hours confined in a physical office space with constant face-to-face interaction. To be fair, given the primitive state of digital collaboration tools at the time—which was pretty much limited to emails—there wasn’t really a solid alternative to this scheme, so companies worked with what they had.
ScienceAPS physics

Quantum Coarse Graining for Extreme Dimension Reduction in Modeling Stochastic Temporal Dynamics

Stochastic modeling of complex systems plays an essential, yet often computationally intensive, role across the quantitative sciences. Recent advances in quantum information processing have elucidated the potential for quantum simulators to exhibit memory advantages for such tasks. Heretofore, the focus has been on lossless memory compression, wherein the advantage is typically in terms of lessening the amount of information tracked by the model, while—arguably more practical—reductions in memory dimension are not always possible. Here, we address the case of lossy compression for quantum stochastic modeling of continuous-time processes, introducing a method for coarse graining in quantum state space that drastically reduces the requisite memory dimension for modeling temporal dynamics while retaining near-exact statistics. In contrast to classical coarse graining, this compression is not based on sacrificing temporal resolution and brings memory-efficient high-fidelity stochastic modeling within reach of present quantum technologies.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

A Liouville comparison principle for solutions of semilinear elliptic second-order partial differential inequalities

We consider semilinear elliptic second-order partial differential inequalities of the form Lu +|u|q-1u < and = Lv +|v|q-1v (*) in the whole space Rn, where n > and = 2, q > 0 and L is a linear elliptic second-order partial differential operator in divergence form. We assume that the coefficients of the operator L are defined, measurable and locally bounded in Rn, and that the quadratic form associated with the operator L is symmetric and non-negative definite. We obtain a Liouville comparison principle in terms of a capacity associated with the operator L for solutions of (*), which are defined and measurable in Rn and which belong locally to a Sobolev-type function space also associated with the operator L.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Spectral dimensions of Kre\uın-Feller operators and $L^{q}$-spectra

We study the spectral dimensions and spectral asymptotics of Kre\uın-Feller operators for arbitrary finite Borel measures on $\left(0,1\right).$ Connections between the spectral dimension, the $L^{q}$-spectrum, the partition entropy and the optimised coarse multifractal dimension are established. In particular, we show that the upper spectral dimension always corresponds to the fixed point of the $L^{q}$-spectrum of the corresponding measure. Natural bounds reveal intrinsic connections to the Minkowski dimension of the support of the associated Borel measure. Further, we give a sufficient condition on the $L^{q}$-spectrum to guarantee the existence of the spectral dimension. As an application, we confirm the existence of the spectral dimension of self-conformal measures with and without overlap as well as of certain measures of pure point type. We construct a simple example for which the spectral dimension does not exist and determine explicitly its upper and lower spectral dimension.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Uncorrelated problem-specific samples of quantum states from zero-mean Wishart distributions

Random samples of quantum states are an important resource for various tasks in quantum information science, and samples in accordance with a problem-specific distribution can be indispensable ingredients. Some algorithms generate random samples by a lottery that follows certain rules and yield samples from the set of distributions that the lottery can access. Other algorithms, which use random walks in the state space, can be tailored to any distribution, at the price of autocorrelations in the sample and with restrictions to low-dimensional systems in practical implementations. In this paper, we present a two-step algorithm for sampling from the quantum state space that overcomes some of these limitations.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Experimental Demonstrations of Native Implementation of Boolean Logic Hamiltonian in a Superconducting Quantum Annealer

Daisuke Saida, Yuki Yamanashi, Mutsuo Hidaka, Fuminori Hirayama, Kentaro Imafuku, Shuichi Nagasawa, Siro Kawabata. Experimental demonstrations of quantum annealing with native implementation of Boolean logic Hamiltonians are reported. As a superconducting integrated circuit, a problem Hamiltonian whose set of ground states is consistent with a given truth table is implemented for quantum annealing with no redundant qubits. As examples of the truth table, NAND and NOR are successfully fabricated as an identical circuit. Similarly, a native implementation of a multiplier comprising six superconducting flux qubits is also demonstrated. These native implementations of Hamiltonians consistent with Boolean logic provide an efficient and scalable way of applying annealing computation to so-called circuit satisfiability problems that aim to find a set of inputs consistent with a given output over any Boolean logic functions, especially those like factorization through a multiplier Hamiltonian. A proof-of-concept demonstration of a hybrid computing architecture for domain-specific quantum computing is described.
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Convex geometry of finite exchangeable laws and de Finetti style representation with universal correlated corrections

We present a novel analogue for finite exchangeable sequences of the de Finetti, Hewitt and Savage theorem and investigate its implications for multi-marginal optimal transport (MMOT) and Bayesian statistics. If $(Z_1,...,Z_N)$ is a finitely exchangeable sequence of $N$ random variables taking values in some Polish space $X$, we show that the law $\mu_k$ of the first $k$ components has a representation of the form.
ChinaNature.com

Author Correction: Realization of tunable artificial synapse and memory based on amorphous oxide semiconductor transistor

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-04641-5, published online 08 September 2017. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 1, where the unit for the y-axis of panel (c) was incorrect. The original Figure 1 and accompanying legend appears below. In addition, in the Acknowledgements section, the grant...