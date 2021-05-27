Cancel
Lancaster, PA

Are you ready for some football? Four all-star games on tap for Memorial Day weekend, capped by Big 33

By JEFF REINHART
Lancaster Online
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe calendar says late May, so that can mean only one thing: Football. A lot of football, actually. And you thought we were going to say spring sports playoffs. Starting Friday, there will be four all-star football games featuring some of the top players from around the Lancaster-Lebanon League contested in rapid succession over a four-day, pigskin-filled clip, culminating with the 64th Big 33 game on Memorial Day.

