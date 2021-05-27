Are you ready for some football? Four all-star games on tap for Memorial Day weekend, capped by Big 33
The calendar says late May, so that can mean only one thing: Football. A lot of football, actually. And you thought we were going to say spring sports playoffs. Starting Friday, there will be four all-star football games featuring some of the top players from around the Lancaster-Lebanon League contested in rapid succession over a four-day, pigskin-filled clip, culminating with the 64th Big 33 game on Memorial Day.lancasteronline.com