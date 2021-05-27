Banh-Mi Inspired Brats

Anthony Bourdain once described the famous Vietnamese sandwich, banh mi, as “a symphony in a sandwich” and we are inclined to agree. A delicious fusion of the French baguette on the outside and Vietnamese flavours on the inside, it’s a match made in heaven for sandwich lovers, and unsurprisingly, the Sydney banh mi crowd is one of the pickiest. When it comes to choosing the best pork roll in town, the jury is out on the spicy, creamy, tangy, crunchy and soft sandwiches, stuffed with meat. Luckily for you, we’ve put our spin on the top picks. Here is a list of spots for the best banh mi Sydney has to offer.