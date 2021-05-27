Cancel
Music

Rock Music Menu: John Lennon tribute album to benefit War Child UK drops June 11

By Michael Christopher rockmusicmenu@gmail.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA star-studded celebration of John Lennon’s music will be released this next month in aid of War Child UK, the charity that raises funds to help support children affected by conflict and war in countries like Afghanistan, Iraq and Yemen. Originally recorded live in concert last year, ‘Dear John – Concert for War Child UK’ will receive an official digital release on June 11, with all proceeds going to the charity.

