Opinion: You're stronger than your chronic pain

You've heard the expression "Your body is a temple" but have you thought about what that actually means? You'd never desecrate a temple. In fact, you'd be on your best behavior. So be better to yourself. No one's a saint, but there are things that destroy your body faster than others, and if you can avoid them, you're making a good start. Read on to see what 7 of the most essential are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.