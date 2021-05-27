Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Opinion: You're stronger than your chronic pain

By Jael Calloway
Emerald Media
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week before Christmas last year, I was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis, otherwise known as IC. After dealing with disabling pain for six years, I spent Christmas Eve and Christmas morning nauseous, on pain killers and realizing the diagnosis was just the beginning of another chapter dealing with chronic pain. And, despite months of living with this new reality, I still have to remind myself that I’m stronger than I give myself credit for — and you absolutely are too.

www.dailyemerald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronic Pain#Pain Killers#Pain Tolerance#Ovarian Cancer#Polycystic Ovary Syndrome#Medium#The Ob Gyn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Related
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

5 Tips for Coping with Chronic Pain

( Family Features ) Pain can impact nearly every aspect of your daily life from cleaning the house to going to work or playing with your kids. In fact, according to the Institute of Medicine, 100 million Americans, or more than 30 percent of the population of the United States, suffer from chronic pain, which is pain lasting 3-6 months or longer.
Diseases & TreatmentsUnion Leader

50.2 million people live with chronic pain in the U.S.

About 20% of American adults — 50.2 million people — live with chronic pain, saying they experience it most days or every day, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the health status of U.S. adults. The most common types are back pain (reported...
HealthMedscape News

Pivoting to Virtual Delivery for Managing Chronic Pain With Nonpharmacological Treatments

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) created rapid disruptions throughout health care. Before the pandemic, chronic pain was the leading cause of disability worldwide[30] and one of the most common reasons for health care visits.[17,31,70,71] COVID-related restrictions interrupted in-person care and have had other detrimental effects for individuals with chronic pain. Co-occurring mental health conditions are common among persons with chronic pain[40,64] and may be intensified by the social isolation and psychological consequences of COVID-19.[35,74] Chronic pain is more prevalent in older adults[18] whose activities are most restricted. Pandemic-related disruptions present unique challenges for individuals with chronic pain and may have enduring consequences.
Diseases & Treatmentsprohealth.com

5 Things People in Chronic Pain Need More than Advice

So many caring people are anxious to help their friends, relatives, and co-workers who are living with chronic pain that they are quick to offer recommendations and words of advice. But is more advice what people in pain really need?. I would suggest, most respectfully, that it is not. Chronic...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

Eating This Type of Diet Increases Your Chronic Pain Risk, New Study Finds

An estimated 20.4% of U.S. adults live with chronic pain, with individuals aged 65 and older most likely to report suffering from the condition. While there are many medications that aim to ease the burden of chronic pain once it has already developed, new research suggests that there may be a means by which you can reduce your chronic pain risk—and all it takes is a few dietary modifications.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

7 Ways You're Destroying Your Body, Say Doctors

You've heard the expression "Your body is a temple" but have you thought about what that actually means? You'd never desecrate a temple. In fact, you'd be on your best behavior. So be better to yourself. No one's a saint, but there are things that destroy your body faster than others, and if you can avoid them, you're making a good start. Read on to see what 7 of the most essential are—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DietsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Western high-fat diet can cause chronic pain

In a new study from The University of Texas Health Science Center, researchers found a typical Western high-fat diet can increase the risk of painful disorders common in people with diabetes or obesity. Moreover, changes in diet may strongly reduce or even reverse pain from conditions causing either inflammatory pain—such...
Mental Healthtimebusinessnews.com

Psychological Effects of Chronic Pain for People of Different Ages

Many people focus on the impact that chronic pain can have on the body. However, this debilitating condition can affect nearly every aspect of their lives, including mental health. After all, there’s plenty of research indicating that chronic pain can lead to several psychological effects. In fact, nearly half of...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Sleeping Better with Depression

During a depressive episode, you may find yourself sleeping too much or too little. Here are tips for getting quality sleep when depression’s making it hard. The relationship between sleep and mood is somewhat circular. While sleep problems are a common sign of depression, health conditions that affect sleep — like insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea — can also lead to symptoms of depression.
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Signs and symptoms of PTSD

To receive a diagnosis of PTSD, a teen or adult must have:. significant distress or impairment in functioning, such as in relationships, work, and cognition. In addition, the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition (DSM-5). has established these other criteria:. one or more intrusion symptoms linked to...
Mental Healthumn.edu

Addressing men’s mental health

June is Men’s Health Month and the five major mental health problems, according to Mental Health America, are depression, anxiety, bipolar disorder, psychosis and schizophrenia, and eating disorders. John Schipke from the Community-University Health Care Center (CUHCC) talks about why there is a stigma about men seeking help for their...
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Local doctor offers breakthrough treatment for chronic lower back pain

Dr. Nathan Sneddon — double board certified and fellowship trained in anesthesiology and interventional pain medicine — is one of the few doctors in the region to offer an innovative approach to provide relief for patients suffering from chronic low back pain. The Intracept® procedure is minimally invasive procedure that...
HealthMedscape News

Chronic Headache Pain Linked to Suicide Attempts

Veterans with chronic headaches had a greater risk of a suicide attempt than that of veterans suffering from chronic neck or back pain, according to findings presented at the American Headache Society's 2021 annual meeting. Risk rose even more in those with chronic headache pain and a comorbid traumatic brain injury (TBI).
Toledo, OHutoledo.edu

Physical Medicine Specialist Outlines UTMC’s Unique Chronic Pain Program

In the fourth episode of Prescribed Listening, Dr. Ashley Schneider, a physical medicine and rehabilitation specialist at The University of Toledo Medical Center, discusses the evolution of how chronic pain is treated in the United States and UTMC’s interdisciplinary approach to improving patients’ function and quality of life. Under Schneider’s...
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Conquering Chronic Pain Through Exercise Therapy

On The Mountain Life, Park City resident Pete Egoscue, an anatomical physiologist and the creator of the Egoscue Method, joins the Lynn and Pete. The Egoscue method is known as a safe and effective program used to provide permanent relief from chronic pain without prescription painkillers or invasive surgery. This...
Mental Healthinspiyr.com

The Link Between Chronic Pain and Anxiety

I am an orthopedic spine surgeon who deals with patients in chronic pain on a daily basis. Here’s a puzzling situation I often encounter: A patient is experiencing severe chronic pain on my spine intake questionnaire rates him or herself as a zero on a 10-point scale with regards to anxiety, depression, and anger. They may have even undergone multiple failed spine surgeries. Yet upon further, almost intrusive, questioning by me, they adamantly will stick to their story, “I am just fine except for the pain.” I find myself invariably thinking, “Really??
Diseases & TreatmentsKMOV

Chronic Knee Pain Relief from KCC

Michael Glickert with Kneecare Clinics explains their treatment options for your knee pain. The first 12 callers will receive a free knee pain screening, so call KCC at 314-665-1770. Segment Sponsored By: Kneecare Clinics.
Cell PhonesMedicalXpress

Apps 'valuable tool' in helping manage chronic pain

Smartphone apps have proved invaluable for helping people manage chronic pain during the COVID-19 pandemic, but researchers warn that the need for information sharing and education in this area is being neglected. That is the conclusion of new research published in the journal Geriatrics, which examined studies on several "telehealth"...