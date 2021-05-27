Opinion: You're stronger than your chronic pain
A week before Christmas last year, I was diagnosed with interstitial cystitis, otherwise known as IC. After dealing with disabling pain for six years, I spent Christmas Eve and Christmas morning nauseous, on pain killers and realizing the diagnosis was just the beginning of another chapter dealing with chronic pain. And, despite months of living with this new reality, I still have to remind myself that I'm stronger than I give myself credit for — and you absolutely are too.