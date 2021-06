In total, over five years, the volume of apple imports to Vietnam has grown more than seven times. Vietnam now ranks fifth in the world in terms of apple imports, surpassing Bangladesh, India and almost overtaking Egypt. This means that only Russia, Germany and Great Britain are ahead of Vietnam in terms of apple imports. However, given the high level of apple prices in Vietnam, this country turned out to be the third largest apple market in the world in terms of revenues, ahead of Egypt and the UK, and second only to Germany and Russia.