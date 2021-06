If you’re looking for a really good deal on a premium Chromebook, you may want to consider taking a trip over to eBay. While the massive online mall can oftentimes feel a bit daunting and some sellers are questionable, getting a Certified refurbished laptop from eBay actually carries with it some peace of mind that you won’t find with a lot of devices, even brand new ones. Certified Electronics from vetted sellers on eBay get a 2-year warranty backed by AllState that protects your new-to-you device from things such as screen failure, battery/charger failure, Wi-Fi failure, and hard drive/USB port failure.