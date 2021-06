This item cannot ship to certain locations outside the United States. Experience our groundbreaking package inspection process. Perfect items, best packaging, no extra charge!. Now you can dig for gold with the Kinetic Sand Buried Hidden Treasure Playset! Use the key hidden on the bottom of the playset to unlock your treasure chest! Inside, you'll discover a chest filled with Kinetic Beach Sand (the key works as a shovel!). Find your hidden tool buried inside – it will help you scoop, transform or shovel your Kinetic Sand! Dig until you uncover bronze or silver coins, and you may even find the rare gold coin! When you're finished playing, the reusable treasure chest is the perfect storage solution for your Kinetic Sand. Kinetic Sand is the original magical, moldable and mesmerizing sand. It flows through your hands and never dries out, so you can play again and again. Go on a treasure hunt with the Kinetic Sand Buried Treasure Set! Will you find the rare gold coin? Ages 3 and up.