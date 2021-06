Baking generally feels like alchemy: the magic that happens when eggs, sugar, butter and flour are bound together and heat is applied. So, if anything, gluten-free baking feels even more magical. It’s not, of course; in fact, it can be trickier, because gluten is often what holds things together and keeps them springy. To prevent gluten-free bakes from being on the crumbly or short side, we need to reach deeper into our box of baking tricks. I love cooking within so-called restrictions: it makes me discover new ingredients, or new uses for ingredients I already know. Adding powdered fruit pectin to scones (not just to the jam that goes on top of them), for instance, is a revelation, and helps to bind the crumb and keep in the moisture. Cookies, scones and tarts that everyone can eat: now that really does feel like alchemy.