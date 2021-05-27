ReadyWisconsin provides Memorial Day weekend safety tips
Whether you are hitting the road or spending time at home, ReadyWisconsin is encouraging everyone to make safety a priority this upcoming Memorial Day weekend. “While the coronavirus pandemic put a lot of travel plans on hold, increasing vaccination rates will likely have many people eyeing a getaway,” said Dr. Darrell L. Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator. “No matter how you are spending the extended weekend, it’s important to plan ahead and keep safety in mind.”www.hngnews.com