UFC president Dana White believes that The Ultimate Fighter reality show still works, saying that “I think this show can go on forever.”. TUF 29 premiered this week with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and rival Brian Ortega as the coaches. The show is back on the air for the first time since 2018, with the UFC taking a hiatus from filming new seasons during its last two years with ESPN. Some fans were surprised to see the show brought back considering Dana White’s Contender Series seems to have replaced it, but as far as White himself is concerned, there will always be a place for The Ultimate Fighter in the UFC schedule.